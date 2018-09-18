SAP : Becomes First European Tech Company to Create Ethics Advisory Panel for Artificial Intelligence

WALLDORF, Germany, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its guiding principles for artificial intelligence (AI) and its creation of an external AI ethics advisory panel – the first European technology company to do so. The panel, comprised of experts from academia, politics and industry, will ensure the adoption of the principles and further develop them in collaboration with the AI steering committee at SAP, a group of SAP executives from development, strategy and human resources.

The new guidelines, the external panel and the internal committee aim to ensure that the AI capabilities supported by SAP® Leonardo Machine Learning capabilities are used to maintain integrity and trust in all solutions. As the market leader in enterprise technology that touches 77% of the world's transaction revenue and serves more than 400,000 customers worldwide, SAP solutions and applications impact the lives of billions of people daily.

"SAP considers the ethical use of data a core value," said Luka Mucic, Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board, SAP. "We want to create software that enables the intelligent enterprise and actually improves people's lives. Such principles will serve as the basis to make AI a technology that augments human talent."

SAP guiding principles reflect the company's commitment to comply with the highest ethical standards. They highlight the core values SAP applies to enable business beyond bias, maintain transparency and integrity and uphold quality and safety. These principles support SAP in refusing to compromise on data protection and privacy, and enable SAP to be an active participant in the community that is engaged in resolving the wider societal challenges of AI.

Five members of the advisory panel have already been confirmed:

Prof. Dr. theol. Peter Dabrock, Chair of Systematic Theology (Ethics), University of Erlangen-Nuernberg

Prof. Dr. Henning Kagermann; Chairman, acatech Board of Trustees; acatech Senator

Dr. Susan Liautaud ; Lecturer in Public Policy and Law, Stanford & Founder; Managing Director, Susan Liautaud & Associates Limited (SLAL)

; Lecturer in Public Policy and Law, & Founder; Managing Director, & Associates Limited (SLAL) Prof. Dr. Helen Nissenbaum , Professor, Cornell Tech Information Science

, Professor, Cornell Tech Information Science Dr. Nicholas Wright ; Consultant, Intelligent Biology; Affiliated Scholar, Pellegrino Center for Clinical Bioethics Georgetown University Medical Center; Honorary Research Associate, Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience, University College London

SAP plans to add more members to the panel in coming months.

"AI offers immense opportunities, but it also raises unprecedented and often unpredictable ethics challenges for society and humanity," said Susan Liautaud. "The AI ethics advisory panel allows us to ensure an ethical AI, which serves humanity and benefits society."

Implementing a European Strategy for AI

The guiding principles also contribute to Europe's debate on AI. The European Commission has appointed Markus Noga, senior VP, machine learning, SAP, to the high-level expert group on AI. The group was created to design a European AI strategy and propose ethical guidelines relating to fairness, safety, transparency, the future of work and democracy by early 2019.

For more information, visit the AI ethics Web site and SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPLeonardo and @sapnews.

About SAP

As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP (NYSE: SAP) helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device – SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition. SAP applications and services enable more than 404,000 business and public sector customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2018 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

For more information, press only:

Benjamin Nickel, SAP, +49 331 97995-376, benjamin.nickel@sap.com, CET

Rajiv Sekhri, SAP, +49 6227 774871, rajiv.sekhri@sap.com, CET

SAP News Center press room; press@sap.com

Please consider our privacy policy. If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list please contact press@sap.com and write Unsubscribe in the subject line.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sap-becomes-first-european-tech-company-to-create-ethics-advisory-panel-for-artificial-intelligence-300714216.html

SOURCE SAP SE