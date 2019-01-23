SAP : Completes Acquisition of Qualtrics

WALLDORF, Germany, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Qualtrics International Inc. Qualtrics is the global pioneer of the experience management (XM) software category that enables organizations to thrive in today's experience economy. The combination accelerates the new XM category by combining Qualtrics' experience data with operational data from SAP® software to power the economy. SAP and Qualtrics will offer businesses the means to deliver exceptional customer, employee, product and brand experiences.

Ryan Smith will continue to lead Qualtrics, which will retain its current leadership, personnel, branding and company culture and operate as an entity within the Cloud Business Group at SAP. Qualtrics will continue to maintain dual headquarters in Provo, Utah, and Seattle, Washington.

Transformative Potential of X-Data Combined With O-Data

Experience data (X-data) focuses on obtaining and tapping the value of outside-in customer, employee, product and brand feedback. Combining Qualtrics' experience data and insights with unparalleled operational data (O-data) from SAP software will enable customers to manage supply chains, networks, employees and core processes better. Together, SAP and Qualtrics will deliver a unique end-to-end experience and operational management system to power the economy.

By tapping into SAP's more than 413,000 customers and global sales force of around 15,000, Qualtrics will be able to scale rapidly around the world. SAP has a strong track record of accelerating the growth of the innovative companies it acquires, as exemplified by the rapid success of SAP's recent acquisitions.

About SAP

As the cloud company powered by SAP HANA®, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies, so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 413,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2019 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

