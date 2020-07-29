SAP : Leading Companies Accelerate Digitalization of Procurement and External Workforce Management with SAP® Solutions

WALLDORF, Germany, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that leading companies across the globe are fast-tracking digitalizing procurement and external workforce management with SAP® Ariba® and SAP Fieldglass® solutions to help ensure business continuity, increase efficiency, mitigate risk and contain costs during this time of economic uncertainty.

More Than 70 New Customers, 245 Renewals and 290 Go-Lives

In second quarter of 2020, more than 70 new customers selected solutions for procurement and external workforce management from SAP. These include Carrefour and NEC, as well as the following:

Indelpro , one of the largest polypropylene resin manufacturers in Mexico , continues to execute on its digitalization strategy by choosing SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions to help strengthen the management of its supply chain and specialized external workforce to streamline production processes.

Additionally, more than 160 existing SAP customers licensed additional SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass capabilities. Hundreds more during the second quarter finished implementing SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions. Those customers include the following:

ABB Group , a leader in industrial technology products serving customers in utilities, transport and infrastructure based in Switzerland , replaced legacy solutions with SAP Ariba Strategic Sourcing to harmonize group-level sourcing, contracting and supplier information management for direct and indirect materials.

"Visibility and agility could not be more important during these uncertain times, and procurement leaders are center stage for making them happen," SAP Procurement Solutions President Chris Haydon said. "As a result, we are seeing many companies accelerate digitalization projects to balance getting the supplies, materials and external talent resources needed to adapt quickly and meet customer demand no matter what comes next."

Customer success is also attributed to SAP's robust ecosystem of global system integrators, implementation partners and resellers. Partners such as Accenture, Deloitte, IBM and SouthEnd S.A. led 58 percent of successful SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solution implementations in the second quarter. SAP continues to focus on developing partners' expertise and capacity through programs to increase the number of certified consultants (currently at 45 percent annual growth).

