SAP : Totango Integrates Solutions with SAP to Enable the Customer Centered Enterprise

SAN MATEO, Calif. and BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango Inc. , a leader in customer success for the enterprise, announced an agreement with SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) to sell and market Totango's out-of-the-box solutions. With the integration of Totango's flagship Customer Success platform with the SAP® C/4HANA suite of products, including SAP's Sales, Marketing and Service Clouds, Totango can provide enterprise customers with a path to complete their digital transformation.

Totango and SAP disrupt the marketplace for the front office suite by enabling businesses to accelerate customer lifetime value and attain predictable growth by better serving and retaining customers. Totango concurrently announced its vision for the Customer Centered Economy as well as general availability and new features of its Spark platform.

Totango's technology empowers large enterprises with democratized access to customer data and customer success insights so they can compete and win in today's Customer Centered Economy. SAP C/4HANA is an integrated suite that offers cloud solutions for marketing, commerce, sales, service and customer data – and uses technologies like machine learning to power real-time engagements.

"Totango is working with SAP to bring a customer-centered paradigm to the mainstream enterprise. As more and more enterprises move to recurring revenue business models, customer lifetime value must be at the heart of their growth strategy," said Guy Nirpaz, founder and CEO, Totango. "While most applications and homegrown customer success solutions fail to provide actionable insights on collected customer data, Totango's solution addresses this critical gap for enterprise customers, enabling them to become customer centered, complete their digital transformation and drive ongoing business results."

Guy Nirpaz and Ken Hamel, Executive VP of Global Sales Operations at SAP, discussed the partnership, Totango's platform in action and best practices for implementing a customer success solution during the SAP Customer Experience Live keynote in Barcelona.

Totango solutions are now available on the SAP App Center , the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings.

About Totango

Totango is the leading Customer Success solution for the enterprise. Our platform provides access to all customer information, best practices and relevant metrics so enterprises can proactively and intelligently operate their company around their customers. Leading customer-centric enterprises such as Dimension Data, Monster and Zoom use Totango to drive customer adoption, retention, expansion and advocacy.

SAP and SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/totango-integrates-solutions-with-sap-to-enable-the-customer-centered-enterprise-300729165.html

SOURCE Totango Inc.