We Are Family Foundation : Announces 2019 Three Dot Dash Global Teen Leaders

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We Are Family Foundation (WAFF) is proud to announce the 2019 Three Dot Dash Global Teen Leaders (GTLs), representing 14 countries on 6 continents. Carefully selected and curated from hundreds of applicants, these 33 13–19 year-old teens are innovating technology and harnessing creativity to keep our water systems clean, rethink approaches to cancer research, put youth at the forefront of civic engagement, transform urban forestry industries, and use machine learning to tackle modern day crises, among other vital challenges. They are addressing some of the world's most pressing issues across the spectrum.

Celebrating 11 years of the Three Dot Dash, WAFF is honored to continue its partnership with SAP.

"I am inspired each year to meet and work with the Global Teen Leaders who join our family. It's one of the most important parts of my life. Just listening to their voices and their ideas gives me a huge amount of hope. And, I have been known to say, 'if our summit took place during the apocalypse, our teens would have the technical knowhow to survive and rebuild.' With their innovative and creative minds, they are changing the world for the better of all of us on the planet. We are honored again this year to have SAP as our partner to nurture and support the new generation of socially conscious humans." – Nile Rodgers, Founder & Chairman, We Are Family Foundation

"It is an honor to partner with We Are Family Foundation and support its Three Dot Dash global teen leader initiative. Our organizations are committed to equip young people like the Global Teen Leaders with the skills and technology to tackle society's problems and to turn the world's greatest challenges into our biggest opportunities. The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow and it is our duty to make them ready for what lies ahead." – Bernd Leukert, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, SAP Digital Business Services

The 2019 GTLs are: Alana Mulligan (Ireland), Anna Pertl (Germany; Austria), Archika Dogra (USA), Ari Sokolov (USA), Audrey Pe (Philippines), Braden Milford (USA), Chiara Amisola (Philippines), Danish Mahmood (Canada), Diana Vicezar (Paraguay), Faith Florez (USA), Hasham Tanveer (Pakistan), Hunter Williams (New Zealand), James Wellemeyer (USA; UK), Joshua Borokinni (Nigeria), Kesava Kirupa Dinakaran (India), Lucas Scherpel (Brazil), Mahika Halepete (USA), Malcolm Asher (USA), Marissa Sumathipala (USA), Melissa Khasbagan (USA), Peyton Klein (USA), Priya Mittal (USA), Priyanka Shrestha (Nepal), Rocío del Mar Avilés-Mercado (Puerto Rico, USA) Sarah Chadwick (USA), Shane Curran (Ireland), Shreya Nallapati (USA, India), Tanishq Kumar (USA), Teevyah Yuva Raju (USA), Veenadhari Kollipara (USA), Viraj Mehta (USA), Zain Samdani (India), Ziyaan Virji (India).

The 2019 GTLs will convene in New York City March 8 – 15, 2019 for WAFF's 11th Three Dot Dash Just Peace Summit.

About We Are Family Foundation

We Are Family Foundation is a not-for-profit organization founded by legendary musician Nile Rodgers and is dedicated to the visions of a global family by creating programs that promote cultural diversity while nurturing and mentoring the vision, talents and ideas of young people who are positively changing the world.

About Three Dot Dash

Three Dot Dash is a global youth initiative of We Are Family Foundation (WAFF) inspired by the late New York Times best-selling poet and peacemaker, 13-year-old Mattie J.T. Stepanek. It is a year-long social entrepreneur incubator and mentoring program designed to amplify the work of young people successfully addressing issues related to basic human needs (education, environment, food, health, safety, shelter, water), and having a positive impact on our global communities. "Peace is possible if our basic human needs are met." – Mattie J.T. Stepanek

For more information, please visit wearefamilyfoundation.org and threedotdash.org

About SAP

As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP (NYSE: SAP) helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device – SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition. SAP applications and services enable more than 365,000 business and public-sector customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. For more information, visit sap.com .

