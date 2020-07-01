Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP SE    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exasperated Merkel backs widening boardroom quota for women

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 12:41pm EDT
Weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin

Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her support on Wednesday for setting a quota for women on the executive boards of Germany's top listed companies, building on a 30% quota for women on supervisory boards introduced in 2015.

Merkel, a Christian Democrat who had long resisted quotas, said she is talking to Family Minister Franziska Giffey, who proposed legislation on the issue in February, but saw the topic sidelined during the coronavirus lockdown.

"It is absolutely inadequate that there are still listed companies with not a single woman sitting on the board," Merkel told parliament, noting that companies had found enough female candidates for their supervisory boards to meet the quota.

Merkel said it could take time for her coalition government to reach an agreement on the subject, but suggested she hoped it would happen before next year's parliamentary election, when she has said she will not run for another term.

While women made up 28% of the supervisory boards of Germany's top companies in 2018, they only accounted for 10% of executive positions.

Jennifer Morgan became the first woman CEO of a German blue-chip company last year, as co-leader of business software group SAP, but she stepped down in April, leaving Christian Klein as the company's sole CEO.

Giffey, from Merkel's Social Democrat coalition partners, has proposed that executive boards of about 70 listed companies should include at least one woman if the top team is made up of three people or more.

Giffey also wants to extend the 30% quota for supervisory boards to around 600 private companies from about 100 now, hoping that the new rule should take effect next May.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SAP SE
06/29SAP SE : DZ Bank revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
06/26OFFICE DEPOT : Europe Selects SAP Customer Experience to Help Consumers Seamless..
AQ
06/24SAP : Learning Hub, Enhanced Student Edition, Launches to Support Next Generatio..
AQ
06/24SAP : ITP Aero Thrives with Digital Procurement Solutions from SAP
AQ
06/23Accenture Recognized as a Leader Among SAP Services Providers
AQ
06/22Accenture Recognized as a Leader Among SAPÂ® Services Providers; Receives hig..
AQ
06/22SAP'S BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM : A Trifecta of Data Excellence, Integration ..
AQ
06/19ACCENTURE : Named a Leader for Second Consecutive Year by Gartner in Magic Quadr..
AQ
06/19SAP SE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/17SAP : Deutsche Telekom and SAP Publish Corona Warning App After Just 50 Days of ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28 274 M 31 812 M 31 812 M
Net income 2020 4 601 M 5 177 M 5 177 M
Net Debt 2020 9 248 M 10 405 M 10 405 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,7x
Yield 2020 1,32%
Capitalization 148 B 167 B 167 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,56x
Nbr of Employees 101 150
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 124,69 €
Last Close Price 124,32 €
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Lars Lamadé Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP SE3.32%166 603
ORACLE CORPORATION3.36%169 606
SERVICENOW INC.43.48%77 246
INTUIT INC.13.08%77 238
DOCUSIGN, INC.132.37%31 602
RINGCENTRAL, INC.68.97%25 053
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group