SAP SE    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/21 01:34:49 am
111.5 EUR   -1.97%
SAP : reverts to sole CEO to handle coronavirus pandemic
RE
SAP : 1Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased
DJ
SAP : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
PU
SAP : 1Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased

04/21/2020 | 01:28am EDT

By Mauro Orru

SAP SE said Tuesday that its operating profit and revenue for the first quarter increased thanks to strong momentum in the first two months of the year as well as emphasis on predictable revenue streams despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The German software company said non-IFRS operating profit for the quarter rose to 1.48 billion euros ($1.61 billion) from EUR1.47 billion, but it came in at EUR1.46 billion on a constant currency basis.

Operating margin dropped to 22.7% from 24% on a non-IFRS basis.

First-quarter non-IFRS net profit fell to EUR1.02 billion compared with EUR1.07 billion for the first quarter of 2019.

Non-IFRS revenue rose to EUR6.52 billion from EUR6.12 billion the previous first quarter, coming in at EUR6.44 billion on a constant currency basis.

SAP said non-IFRS cloud revenue grew 27% to EUR2.01 billion from EUR1.58 billion, rising 25% at constant currencies.

Non-IFRS software licenses revenue fell 31% to EUR451 million from EUR650 million, declining the same rate at constant currencies, as a significant amount of new business was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, SAP said.

Non-IFRS cloud and software revenue increased 6% to EUR5.40 billion from EUR5.07 billion, rising 5% at constant currencies.

"As the unprecedented global challenges presented by Covid-19 emerged, we benefited from the inherent resilience of our business model and sustainable relevance of our portfolio. Our emphasis on increasing our base of more predictable revenue and the geographic and sector diversity of our business has strongly positioned us to weather the period ahead and emerge stronger in the new normal that will follow," said SAP Chief Executive Christian Klein.

SAP said its dividend proposal of EUR1.58 a share at its annual general meeting on May 20 would be unchanged.

The announcement comes nearly two weeks after SAP revised its 2020 guidance on the assumption that the challenging environment arising from the coronavirus pandemic deteriorates through the second quarter, projecting a gradual improvement in the third and fourth quarters as lockdowns come to an end.

SAP said late Monday that co-CEO Jennifer Morgan would leave the company, effective April 30.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 28 245 M
EBIT 2020 8 284 M
Net income 2020 4 607 M
Debt 2020 7 998 M
Yield 2020 1,48%
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
EV / Sales2020 5,05x
EV / Sales2021 4,62x
Capitalization 135 B
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 121,91  €
Last Close Price 113,06  €
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Jennifer B. Morgan Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP SE-5.47%146 485
ORACLE CORPORATION1.76%172 249
INTUIT INC.0.79%69 123
SERVICENOW INC.7.13%56 862
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.8.63%20 674
RINGCENTRAL, INC.50.06%20 601
