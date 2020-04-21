SAP : 1Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased

By Mauro Orru



SAP SE said Tuesday that its operating profit and revenue for the first quarter increased thanks to strong momentum in the first two months of the year as well as emphasis on predictable revenue streams despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The German software company said non-IFRS operating profit for the quarter rose to 1.48 billion euros ($1.61 billion) from EUR1.47 billion, but it came in at EUR1.46 billion on a constant currency basis.

Operating margin dropped to 22.7% from 24% on a non-IFRS basis.

First-quarter non-IFRS net profit fell to EUR1.02 billion compared with EUR1.07 billion for the first quarter of 2019.

Non-IFRS revenue rose to EUR6.52 billion from EUR6.12 billion the previous first quarter, coming in at EUR6.44 billion on a constant currency basis.

SAP said non-IFRS cloud revenue grew 27% to EUR2.01 billion from EUR1.58 billion, rising 25% at constant currencies.

Non-IFRS software licenses revenue fell 31% to EUR451 million from EUR650 million, declining the same rate at constant currencies, as a significant amount of new business was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, SAP said.

Non-IFRS cloud and software revenue increased 6% to EUR5.40 billion from EUR5.07 billion, rising 5% at constant currencies.

"As the unprecedented global challenges presented by Covid-19 emerged, we benefited from the inherent resilience of our business model and sustainable relevance of our portfolio. Our emphasis on increasing our base of more predictable revenue and the geographic and sector diversity of our business has strongly positioned us to weather the period ahead and emerge stronger in the new normal that will follow," said SAP Chief Executive Christian Klein.

SAP said its dividend proposal of EUR1.58 a share at its annual general meeting on May 20 would be unchanged.

The announcement comes nearly two weeks after SAP revised its 2020 guidance on the assumption that the challenging environment arising from the coronavirus pandemic deteriorates through the second quarter, projecting a gradual improvement in the third and fourth quarters as lockdowns come to an end.

SAP said late Monday that co-CEO Jennifer Morgan would leave the company, effective April 30.

