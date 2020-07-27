Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP SE    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/27 02:08:40 am
139.51 EUR   +2.85%
01:48aSAP : to Take Qualtrics Public Through IPO
DJ
01:25aSAP : 2Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased Despite Pandemic
DJ
07/26QUALTRICS FLOAT WOULD BE 'WIN-WIN' PROPOSITION : Sap ceo
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP : 2Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased Despite Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 01:25am EDT

By Mauro Orru

SAP SE said Monday that its operating profit and revenue for the second quarter increased as business activity improved despite the coronavirus pandemic, with software licenses revenue recovering more than expected although still below normal levels.

Reporting on a non-IFRS basis, the German software company said operating profit for the quarter rose to 1.96 billion euros ($2.28 billion) from EUR1.82 billion, with an operating margin of 29.1% compared with 27.3%.

Second-quarter net profit increased to EUR1.38 billion compared with EUR1.30 billion for the second quarter of 2019.

Revenue climbed to EUR6.74 billion from EUR6.66 billion, with cloud revenue rising to EUR2.04 billion from EUR1.72 billion but software licenses revenue slipping to EUR773 million from EUR948 million.

"Our broad solution portfolio, unmatched industry and geographic diversification coupled with our strong base of more predictable revenue have allowed us to manage the Covid-19 crisis this quarter," Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic said.

SAP reiterated its outlook for 2020, expecting operating profit to be in a range of EUR8.1 billion to EUR8.7 billion at constant currencies, and total revenue in a range of EUR27.8 billion to EUR28.5 billion at constant currencies.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SAP SE
01:48aSAP : to Take Qualtrics Public Through IPO
DJ
01:25aSAP : 2Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased Despite Pandemic
DJ
07/26QUALTRICS FLOAT WOULD BE 'WIN-WIN' P : Sap ceo
RE
07/26SAP : Announces Second Quarter and Half-Year 2020 Results
PU
07/26SAP SE : SAP Announces Intent to Take Qualtrics Public
EQ
07/26SAP : to float Qualtrics, partly unwinding $8 billion buy
RE
07/24Shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
RE
07/24Shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
RE
07/24Shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
RE
07/24German COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac files for U.S. IPO
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28 337 M 33 182 M 33 182 M
Net income 2020 4 638 M 5 431 M 5 431 M
Net Debt 2020 9 354 M 10 953 M 10 953 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,4x
Yield 2020 1,21%
Capitalization 162 B 188 B 189 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,03x
Nbr of Employees 101 150
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 135,54 €
Last Close Price 135,64 €
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Lars Lamadé Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP SE12.73%187 862
ORACLE CORPORATION5.04%170 772
SERVICENOW INC.50.61%81 085
INTUIT INC.10.21%75 279
DOCUSIGN, INC.157.66%35 041
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.22.61%24 419
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group