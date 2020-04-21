SAP : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

Solid Start to 2020 Amidst COVID-19 Crisis Total Revenue and Operating Profit Up Free Cash Flow Up 9%
IFRS Cloud Revenue Up 29%; Non-IFRS Cloud Revenue Up 27%
IFRS Cloud Gross Margin Up 5pp; Non-IFRS Cloud Gross Margin Up 3pp
Current Cloud Backlog Up 25%
Total Revenue Up 7%
IFRS Operating Profit Increased Strongly To €1.2bn; Non-IFRS Operating Profit At €1.5bn, Up 1%
IFRS Operating Margin Up 20.8pp; Non-IFRS Operating Margin Down 1.3pp
IFRS EPS Increased Strongly To €0.68; Non-IFRS EPS At €0.85, Down 5%
Operating Cash Flow Up 6%, Free Cash Flow Up 9%
Cloud Revenue
Total Revenue
in € millions
in € millions
IFRS
Non-IFRS
IFRS
Non-IFRS
2,011 2,012 6,521 6,522
+29%
+27% (+25% cc)
+7%
+7% (+5% cc)
The share of more predictable revenue reached 76% in the first quarter of 2020 (+4 percentage points)
Cloud & Software Revenue
Operating Profit
in € millions
in € millions
IFRS
Non-IFRS
IFRS
Non-IFRS
5,397
5,398
1,210
1,482
+7%
+6% (+5% cc)
N/A
+1% (0% cc)
Building on last year's momentum, SAP started the first two months of the quarter with strong momentum and healthy growth. For nearly five decades, SAP has been synonymous with mission critical business operations. As the unprecedented global chal- lenges presented by COVID-19 emerged, we benefited from the in- herent resilience of our business model and sustainable relevance of our portfolio. Our emphasis on increasing our base of more pre- dictable revenue and the geographic and sector diversity of our business has strongly positioned us to weather the period ahead and emerge stronger in the new normal that will follow.
Our first quarter results highlight the durability of our busi- ness. We will continue to balance disciplined expense management with investment in innovation to ensure we maintain and enhance our competitive advantages. Our balance sheet stability and reve- nue predictability allow us to continuously deliver long-term value for our shareholders.
Luka Mucic, CFO
Christian Klein, CEO
SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020
1
Walldorf, Germany - April 21, 2020
SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Business Performance First Quarter 2020
Financial Highlights1
Business activity in the first two months of the quarter was healthy. As the impact of the COVID-19 crisis rapidly intensified towards the end of the quarter, a significant amount of new business was postponed. This is reflected, in particular, in the significant year over year decrease in software licenses revenue.
In the first quarter, current cloud backlog2 was up 25% to €6.65 billion (24% at constant currencies). Cloud revenue grew 29% year over year to €2.01 billion (IFRS), up 27% (non-IFRS) and 25% (non-IFRS at constant currencies). Software licenses revenue was down 31% year over year to €451 million (IFRS and non-IFRS) and down 31% (non-IFRS at constant currencies). Cloud and software revenue grew 7% year over year to €5.40 billion (IFRS), up 6% (non-IFRS) and 5% (non-IFRS at constant currencies). Total revenue grew 7% year over year to €6.52 billion (IFRS), up 7% (non-IFRS) and 5% (non-IFRS at constant currencies).
The share of more predictable revenue grew by four percentage points year-over-year to 76% in the first quarter.
Cloud gross margin increased 5.3 percentage points year over year to 66.4% (IFRS) and increased by 3.0 percentage points year over year to 69.3% (non-IFRS).
IFRS operating profit in the first quarter increased strongly primarily due to a significantly lower impact from both restructuring expenses and share-based compensation expenses. Operating profit increased year over year to €1.21 billion (IFRS), up 1% to €1.48 billion (non-IFRS) and was flat (non-IFRS at constant currencies). Operating margin increased 20.8 percentage points year over year to 18.6% (IFRS) and declined 1.3 percentage points year over year to 22.7% (non-IFRS) and 1.3 percentage points to 22.7% (non-IFRS at constant currencies).
In the first quarter, SAP incurred a cost of approximately €36 million in relation to the cancellation of its in-person annual SAPPHIRE NOW and other customer events. Absent the cancellations, these expenses would have been recognized in the later quarters for which the events were originally scheduled.
Earnings per share increased strongly year over year to €0.68 (IFRS) and was down 5% to €0.85 (non-IFRS).
Operating cash flow in the first quarter was €2.98 billion, up 6% year-over-year. Free cash flow was up 9% year-over-year at €2.58 billion. At the end of the first quarter, net debt was -€5.83 billion.
The Company completed its share buyback program of approximately €1.5 billion by mid-March and does not plan to conduct further share buybacks in 2020. Further, the dividend proposal of €1.58 per share was unchanged. This will be voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which is scheduled to take place as a virtual event on May 20, 2020.
COVID-19 Response
SAP remains focused on supporting its customers, employees and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. SAP moved quickly to adopt a virtual sales and remote implementation strategy to enable the large majority of its employees to work productively from home and a continuation of its focus on current customers and the addition of new ones.
To ensure the Company's financial flexibility, SAP is slowing hiring and reducing discretionary spend in addition to natural savings e.g. from lower travel and virtual rather than physical events.
SAP is focused on ensuring continuity for its customers and partners, and SAP's data centers are online with appropriate backup plans. SAP is also focused on the safety of the small number of its employees who are required to work onsite.
SAP is also providing solutions to address many of the issues faced by its customers and the broader business community:
SAP is offering free access to Remote Work Pulse by Qualtrics so organizations can understand how their employees are doing and what support they need as they adapt to new work environments.
To address massive disruptions impacting global supply chains, SAP opened up free access to SAP Ariba Discovery so that any buyer can post immediate sourcing needs and any supplier can respond. SAP has seen a more than 50% increase in buyer postings since the offering went live. One critical example was sourcing hospital beds for a temporary hospital.
SAP is leveraging its vast ecosystem by inviting all its partners to post their free and open offerings on the SAP Community to help sup- port businesses and address the global challenges related to the fight against COVID-19.
SAP is a partner and sponsor of the HPI FutureSOC Labs which is donating server power to a research initiative by Stanford University. This initiative simulates movement and folding of proteins which could be relevant for the development of vaccines.
Q1 2020 results were also impacted by other effects. For details, please refer to the disclosures on page 24 of this document.
Due to the current uncertainty regarding the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, SAP cannot predict whether our response to date or actions that we may take in the future will be effective in mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operations.
Segment Performance First Quarter 2020
SAP has updated its segment structure to reflect recent organizational changes.3 Its four reportable segments "Applications, Technology & Support", "Concur","Qualtrics" and "Services" showed the following performance:
Applications, Technology & Support (AT&S)
In the first quarter, segment revenue in AT&S was up 5% to €4.99 billion year-over-year (up 3% at constant currencies). Solutions which contributed to this growth are listed below.
SAP S/4HANA
SAP S/4HANA is an intelligent, integrated ERP system that runs on our real time in-memory platform, SAP HANA. It addresses industry-specific requirements with proven best practices for 26 verticals and enables new business models as marketplaces evolve. It revolutionizes business processes with intelligent automation, supported by artificial intelligence and robotic process automation. It helps users make better decisions faster with embedded analytics, a conversational interface, and digital assistants. SAP offers customers a choice of deployment options including cloud, on-premise and hybrid so they can choose the scenario or combination that is right for them, all on the same data model with a consistent user experience.
Approximately 300 SAP S/4HANA customers were added in the quarter, taking total adoption to approximately 14,100 customers, up 23% year over year, of which more than 6,700 are live. In the first quarter, more than 45% of the additional SAP S/4HANA customers were net new.
In Q1, world class organizations such as Danone, Dehner Holding, AO Tander, Indorama Ventures, and Cogna Educação selected SAP S/4HANA. Korea Southern Power, Bristol-Myers Squibb, PVH Corp, and Anta Group recently went live on SAP S/4HANA. A fast-growing number of companies of all sizes including Sun Life Financial and Hitachi High Tech began deploying SAP S/4HANA in part or entirely in the cloud. MTU Rolls Royce is now live on SAP S/4HANA Cloud.
Human Experience Management (HXM)
The SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite provides solutions for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management and people analytics. Built as a highly scalable platform it meets complex cross border requirements, delivering tax regulation and HR policy updates in 98 specific countries, 42 languages and payroll in 45 countries.
HXM is designed around what employees need, how they work, and what motivates them. It empowers employees and enables HR leaders to accelerate business growth.
SAP SuccessFactors HXM solutions leverage Qualtrics solutions allowing customers to capture insights from employees and link them with operational data to see what is happening, understand why and take action. More than 550 customers have selected these solutions since their launch in May 2019.
Chobani, Volaris, and Hyundai Motor Europe were some of many competitive wins.
Banco Galicia, one of the most important private banks in Argentina, relies on SAP's innovative cloud solutions to boost and transform its growth strategy. With more than 3 million clients, the bank acquired SAP SuccessFactors and Qualtrics, improving the experience of more than 6,000 employees
Nexa went live on SAP SuccessFactors this quarter.
SAP Customer Experience
SAP Customer Experience (CX) combines leading solutions for commerce. service, marketing, sales, and customer data, enabling companies to manage and deliver personalized customer experiences across touchpoints and channels based on a complete view of the customer. As part of the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP CX suite integrates with SAP S/4HANA from demand signals to fulfillment in one end-to-end process.
SAP CX solutions also use the benefits of Qualtrics Customer Experience Management to understand the wants and needs of customers. This enables organizations to combine customer feedback and operational data to listen, understand and take action in the moment to improve the customer experience.
Smartsheet was one of many companies who chose SAP Customer Experience solutions, while Mindray and Kennametal went live in Q1.
Business Technology Platform
SAP's business technology platform helps customers to turn their data into business value. It encompasses database and data management, application development and integration, analytics, and intelligent technologies. The business technology platform represents a combination
3 For additional information regarding changes in SAP's segment structure please refer to section H.1
SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020
3
of SAP's leading technologies such as SAP HANA, SAP Cloud Platform, SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Data Intelligence and SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation bundled into one single reference architecture. It supports cloud, on-premise and hybrid customer landscapes. Additionally, the business technology platform offers seamless interoperability with hyperscalers' technologies to deliver a high level of scalability and flexibility. The business technology platform provides customers with convenient access to SAP data, SAP technology and SAP pre-configured business services to help them drive business value across their entire solution landscape.
Trident Group selected SAP's business technology platform and analytics cloud solutions and Mercedes-Benz Brazil went live in the first quarter.
Ariba & Fieldglass
SAP Ariba provides collaborative commerce capabilities from sourcing and orders through invoice and payment along with expertise to help customers optimize their spend. It drives simple, intelligent exchanges between millions of buyers and suppliers across both direct and indirect expense categories. The SAP Ariba platform is embedding Qualtrics to enhance experience and to create a continuous feedback loop for buyers and suppliers on the network.
SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, together with SAP Concur, represent SAP's intelligent spend platform, the largest commerce platform in the world with over $3.7 trillion in global commerce annually transacted in more than 180 countries.
In Q1 SAP Ariba was positioned as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management. Mabe, Helaba, and Vestas Wind Systems chose SAP Ariba solutions in the first quarter, while Furukawa Electric LatAm S.A. went live.
SAP Fieldglass is the leader in external workforce management and services procurement. It helps organizations ﬁnd, engage, and manage all types of ﬂexible resources including contingent workers, consultants and freelancers. SAP Fieldglass solutions connect customers with approximately 6.8 million active external workers. Hitachi Systems chose SAP Fieldglass solutions in the first quarter.
Concur
In the first quarter, Concur segment revenue was up 14% to €428 million year-over-year (up 11% at constant currencies).
Concur provides integrated travel, expense, and invoice management solutions that simplify and automate these time-consuming everyday processes. The SAP Concur mobile app guides employees through every trip, charges are effortlessly populated into expense reports, and invoice approvals are automated. By integrating near real-time data and using AI to audit 100% of transactions, businesses can see and efficiently control their travel spend.
Marzam and General Motors were among the companies who chose SAP Concur solutions in the first quarter.
Qualtrics
In the first quarter, Qualtrics segment revenue was up 82% to €161 million year-over-year (up 76% at constant currencies).
With Qualtrics, SAP combines market leadership in Experience Management (XM) with end-to-end operational power in 26 industries to help organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business: customer, employee, product, and brand. Chalhoub Group is one example of numerous companies using the SuccessFactors Qualtrics platform.
The Qualtrics XM™ Platform is trusted by over 11,600 customers to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™) by combining X-data with the operational data (O-data™) systems of the enterprise.
In Q1, Sainsbury's Supermarkets, Mars Incorporated, Energia, Impossible Foods and many others selected Qualtrics to move beyond systems of record to new systems of action and achieve breakthrough results.
Services
In the first quarter, Services segment revenue was up 5% to €851 million year-over-year (up 4% at constant currencies).
SAP deploys a global team of service professionals with in-depth expertise in SAP solutions and innovation to help companies drive value creation and succeed in becoming Intelligent Enterprises.
The Services organization simplifies and accelerates digital transformation through:
Outcome-focusedservices and proactive support offerings designed to guide customers transformation from end to end.
Intelligent tools that automate delivery and support.
SAP Model Company templates with prepackaged reference solutions based on leading industry practices and processes.
Value-addedpartnerships with leading system integrators that facilitate success in any environment.
SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020
4
Segment Results at a Glance
Segment Performance First Quarter 2020
Applications, Technology &
Services
Concur
Qualtrics
Support
€ million, unless otherwise
Actual
∆ in %
∆ in %
Actual
∆ in %
∆ in %
Actual
∆ in %
∆ in %
Actual
∆ in %
∆ in %
stated
Currency
const.
Currency
const.
Currency
const.
Currency
const.
(Non-IFRS)
curr.
curr.
curr.
curr.
Cloud revenue
1,523
27
25
0
NA
NA
367
16
13
120
88
83
Segment revenue
4,986
5
3
851
5
4
428
14
11
161
82
76
Segment profit (loss)
1,843
4
3
84
>100
>100
161
18
14
-12
<-100
<-100
Cloud gross margin
64.4%
3.3pp
3.3pp
NM1)
NM1)
NM1)
88.1%
3.2pp
3.2pp
90.8%
-0.6pp
-0.7pp
Segment margin
37.0%
-0.3pp
-0.3pp
9.9%
6.7pp
6.2pp
37.6%
1.2pp
1.0pp
-7.5%
-15.4pp
-14.9pp
NM = not meaningful
Regional Revenue Performance
SAP had a solid performance in the EMEA region with cloud and software revenue increasing 7% (IFRS) and 6% (non-IFRS at constant cur- rencies). Cloud revenue increased 35% (IFRS) and 34% (non-IFRS at constant currencies) with Germany and the Netherlands being high- lights. France, Italy and Switzerland had strong quarters in software licenses revenue.
The Company had a solid performance in the Americas region. Cloud and software revenue increased 10% (IFRS) and 7% (non-IFRS at constant currencies). Cloud revenue increased 27% (IFRS) and 21% (non-IFRS at constant currencies) with Canada and Brazil being highlights. In addition, Mexico and Brazil had strong quarters in software licenses revenue.
In the APJ region, SAP had a solid quarter considering the early outbreak of COVID-19 in the region. Cloud and software revenue was up 1% (IFRS) and flat (non-IFRS at constant currencies). Cloud revenue increased 25% (IFRS) and 24% (non-IFRS at constant currencies) with Japan and South Korea being highlights. For software licenses revenue, Japan and Australia had solid quarters.
Financial Results at a Glance
First Quarter 2020
IFRS
Non-IFRS1)
€ million, unless otherwise stated
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
∆ in %
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
∆ in %
∆ in %
const.
curr.
Current cloud backlog2)
NA
NA
NA
6,647
5,329
25
24
Cloud revenue
1,555
29
1,581
27
25
2,011
2,012
Software licenses and support revenue
3,489
-3
3,489
-3
-4
3,386
3,386
Cloud and software revenue
5,044
7
5,070
6
5
5,397
5,398
Total revenue
6,091
7
6,118
7
5
6,521
6,522
Share of more predictable revenue (in %)
72
4pp
72
4pp
76
76
Operating profit (loss)
-136
NA
1,467
1
0
1,210
1,482
Profit (loss) after tax
-108
NA
1,080
-6
811
1,015
Basic earnings per share (in €)
-0.10
NA
0.90
-5
0.68
0.85
Number of employees (FTE, March 31)
101,150
98,659
3
NA
NA
NA
NA
For a breakdown of the individual adjustments see table "Non-IFRS Adjustments by Functional Areas" in this Quarterly Statement.
As this is an order entry metric, there is no IFRS equivalent.
Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.
SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020
5
Business Outlook 2020
Consistent with the revised outlook provided in SAP's pre-announcement on April 8th, 2020 the Company expects:
Non-IFRScloud revenue to be in a range of €8.3 billion to €8.7 billion at constant currencies (2019: €7.01 billion), up 18% to 24% at con- stant currencies. The original range as provided on January 28th was € 8.7 billion to €9.0 billion.
Non-IFRScloud and software revenue to be in a range of €23.4 to €24.0 billion at constant currencies (2019: €23.09 billion), up 1% to 4% at constant currencies. The original range as provided on January 28th was € 24.7 billion to €25.1 billion.
Non-IFRStotal revenue to be in a range of €27.8 to €28.5 billion at constant currencies (2019: €27.63 billion), up 1% to 3% at constant currencies. The original range as provided on January 28th was € 29.2 billion to €29.7 billion.
Non-IFRSoperating profit to be in a range of €8.1 to €8.7 billion at constant currencies (2019: €8.21 billion), down 1% to up 6% at con- stant currencies. The original range as provided on January 28th was € 8.9 billion to €9.3 billion.
The share of more predictable revenue to reach approximately 72%. The original share as provided on January 28th was approximately 70%.
In light of the COVID-19 impact and the revised operating profit outlook, SAP reassessed its cash flow expectations for 2020 and now expects an operating cash flow of approximately €5 billion (previously approximately €6 billion) and a free cash flow of approximately €3.5 billion (previously approximately €4.5 billion).
The revised outlook assumes the current COVID-19 induced challenging demand environment deteriorates through the second quarter before gradually improving in the third and fourth quarter as economies reopen and population lockdowns end.
While SAP's full-year 2020 business outlook is at constant currencies, actual currency reported figures are expected to be impacted by currency exchange rate fluctuations as the Company progresses through the year. See the table below for the Q2 and FY 2020 expected currency impacts.
Expected Currency Impact Based on March 2020 Level for the Rest of the Year
In percentage points
Q2
FY
Cloud revenue
+2pp to +4pp
-1pp to +1pp
Cloud and software revenue
+1pp to +3pp
-1pp to +1pp
Operating profit
+1pp to +3pp
-1pp to +1pp
Ambition 2023
SAP confirms its 2023 ambition which was previously published in its 2019 Integrated Report.
SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020
6
Additional Information
This Quarterly Statement and all information therein is unaudited.
The 2019 comparative numbers for first quarter only include Qualtrics revenues and profits from acquisition date of January 23rd.
Definition of key growth metrics
Current cloud backlog is the contractually committed cloud revenue we expect to recognize over the upcoming 12 months as of a specific key date. It is thus a subcomponent of our overall remaining performance obligations following IFRS 15.120. The current cloud backlog takes into consideration committed deals only. It can be regarded a lower boundary for cloud revenue to be recognized over the next 12 months, as it excludes utilization-based models without pre-commitments and committed deals closed after the key date. It also excludes contracts ending within the next 12 months that have not yet been renewed. For our committed cloud business, we believe the current cloud backlog's expansion over a period is a valuable indicator of go-to market success, as it reflects both new contracts closed as well as renewal of existing contracts.
Share of more predictable revenue is the total of non-IFRS cloud revenue and non-IFRS software support revenue as a percentage of total revenue
Global commerce is the total commerce volume transacted on the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur and SAP Fieldglass Networks in the trailing 12 months. SAP Ariba commerce includes procurement and sourcing spend.
For explanations on other key growth metrics please refer the performance management section of SAP's Integrated Report 2019, which can be found at www.sapintegratedreport.com.
Webcast
SAP senior management will host a financial analyst conference call today at 2:00 PM (CET) / 1:00 PM (GMT) / 8:00 AM (Eastern) / 5:00 AM (Pacific). The call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.sap.com/investorand will be available for replay. Supplementary financial information pertaining to the first quarter results can be found at www.sap.com/investor.
About SAP
As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. SAP simplifies technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want - without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 440,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.
For more information, financial community only:
Stefan Gruber
+49 (6227) 7-44872
investor@sap.com, CET
Follow SAP Investor Relations on Twitter at @sapinvestor.
For more information, press only:
Susan Miller
+1 (610) 661-9225
susan.miller@sap.com, ET
Marcus Winkler
+49 (6227) 7-67497
marcus.winkler@sap.com, CET
For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:
Global Customer Center:
+49 180 534-34-24
United States Only:
+1 (800) 872-1SAP(+1-800-872-1727)
Note to editors:
To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels. To view video stories on diverse topics, visit www.sap-tv.com.From this site, you can embed videos into your own Web pages, share video via e-mail links and subscribe to RSS feeds from SAP TV.
SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020
7
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with th e U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
No part of this publication may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or for any purpose without the express permission of SAP SE. The information contained herein may be changed without prior notice.
Some software products marketed by SAP SE and its distributors contain proprietary software components of other software vendors. National product specifications may vary.
These materials are provided by SAP SE and its affiliated companies ("SAP Group") for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind, and SAP Group shall not be liable for errors or omissions with respect to the materials. The only warranties for SAP Group products and services are those that are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services, if any. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies. Please see www.sap.com/about/legal/copyright.htmlfor additional trademark information and notice.
SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020
8
Contents
Financial and Non-Financial Key Facts (IFRS and Non-IFRS)
10
Primary Financial Statements of SAP Group (IFRS)
12
(A)
Consolidated Income Statements ......................................................................................................................................................................
12
(B)
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position .................................................................................................................................................
13
(C)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ...........................................................................................................................................................
14
Non-IFRS Numbers
15
(D)
Basis of Non-IFRS Presentation .........................................................................................................................................................................
15
(E)
Reconciliation from Non-IFRS Numbers to IFRS Numbers ..............................................................................................................................
16
(F)
Non-IFRS Adjustments - Actuals and Estimates ..............................................................................................................................................
17
(G)
Non-IFRS Adjustments by Functional Areas .....................................................................................................................................................
Revenue by Region (IFRS and Non-IFRS) ..........................................................................................................................................................
22
(J)
Employees by Region and Functional Areas ......................................................................................................................................................
23
Other Disclosures
24
(K)
Financial Income, Net ..........................................................................................................................................................................................
24
SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020
9
Financial and Non-Financial Key Facts (IFRS and Non-IFRS)
€ millions, unless otherwise stated
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
TY
Q1
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
Revenues
Cloud (IFRS)
1,555
1,692
1,789
1,896
6,933
2,011
Cloud (non-IFRS)
1,581
1,717
1,807
1,907
7,013
2,012
% change - yoy
48
40
37
35
40
27
% change constant currency - yoy
41
35
33
32
35
25
Software licenses (IFRS)
650
948
932
2,002
4,533
451
Software licenses (non-IFRS)
650
948
932
2,002
4,533
451
% change - yoy
4
-5
-1
-4
-2
-31
% change constant currency - yoy
1
-6
-4
-6
-5
-31
Software support (IFRS)
2,838
2,854
2,907
2,948
11,547
2,934
Software support (non-IFRS)
2,838
2,854
2,907
2,948
11,548
2,934
% change - yoy
7
4
5
4
5
3
% change constant currency - yoy
4
2
3
2
3
2
Software licenses and support (IFRS)
3,489
3,802
3,839
4,950
16,080
3,386
Software licenses and support (non-IFRS)
3,489
3,802
3,840
4,950
16,080
3,386
% change - yoy
6
2
4
1
3
-3
% change constant currency - yoy
3
0
1
-1
1
-4
Cloud and software (IFRS)
5,044
5,495
5,629
6,846
23,012
5,397
Cloud and software (non-IFRS)
5,070
5,520
5,647
6,857
23,093
5,398
% change - yoy
16
11
13
8
12
6
% change constant currency - yoy
12
8
10
6
9
5
Total revenue (IFRS)
6,091
6,631
6,791
8,041
27,553
6,521
Total revenue (non-IFRS)
6,118
6,656
6,809
8,052
27,634
6,522
% change - yoy
16
11
13
8
12
7
% change constant currency - yoy
12
8
10
6
9
5
Share of more predictable revenue (IFRS, in %)
72
69
69
60
67
76
Share of more predictable revenue (non-IFRS, in %)
72
69
69
60
67
76
Profits
Operating profit (loss) (IFRS)
Operating profit (loss) (non-IFRS)
change
change constant currency Profit (loss) after tax (IFRS) Profit (loss) after tax (non-IFRS)
change
Margins
Cloud gross margin (IFRS, in %)
Cloud gross margin (non-IFRS, in %)
Software license and support gross margin (IFRS, in %) Software license and support gross margin (non-IFRS, in %) Cloud and software gross margin (IFRS, in %)
Cloud and software gross margin (non-IFRS, in %) Gross margin (IFRS, in %)
Gross margin (non-IFRS, in %)
Operating margin (IFRS, in %)
Operating margin (non-IFRS, in %)
AT&S segment - Cloud gross margin (in %) AT&S segment - Segment gross margin (in %) AT&S segment - Segment margin (in %) Services segment - Services gross margin (in %) Services segment - Segment gross margin (in %)
-136
827
1,679
2,102
4,473
1,210
1,467
1,816
2,086
2,839
8,208
1,482
19
11
20
12
15
1
13
8
15
9
11
0
-108
582
1,259
1,637
3,370
811
1,080
1,317
1,564
2,190
6,152
1,015
25
12
15
22
18
-6
61.2
62.6
64.5
65.1
63.5
66.4
66.2
67.9
69.0
69.5
68.2
69.3
84.6
86.0
87.0
88.1
86.6
85.2
85.7
87.1
87.6
88.8
87.4
85.7
77.4
78.8
79.9
81.7
79.6
78.2
79.6
81.1
81.7
83.4
81.6
79.6
66.5
68.2
70.3
72.8
69.7
68.3
69.5
71.4
72.3
75.2
72.3
69.8
-2.2
12.5
24.7
26.1
16.2
18.6
24.0
27.3
30.6
35.3
29.7
22.7
61.1
62.5
63.1
63.1
62.5
64.4
78.5
80.0
80.4
82.9
80.6
78.4
37.2
43.1
44.9
48.5
43.9
37.0
21.1
24.7
31.0
28.8
26.6
26.7
16.9
21.6
28.1
25.5
23.2
22.8
SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020
10
€ millions, unless otherwise stated
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
TY
Q1
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
Services segment - Segment margin (in %)
3.2
6.7
15.7
12.1
9.6
9.9
Concur segment - Cloud gross margin (in %)
84.9
86.5
86.9
88.7
86.8
88.1
Concur segment - Segment gross margin (in %)
76.8
77.5
77.9
80.6
78.3
79.8
Concur segment - Segment margin (in %)
36.4
35.9
39.7
40.4
38.2
37.6
Qualtrics segment - Cloud gross margin (in %)
91.4
92.0
91.4
90.1
91.1
90.8
Qualtrics segment - Segment gross margin (in %)
81.4
79.9
78.6
74.9
78.3
75.4
Qualtrics segment - Segment margin (in %)
7.9
5.6
3.2
-6.5
1.6
-7.5
Key Profit Ratios
Effective tax rate (IFRS, in %)
23.2
28.6
26.1
26.2
26.7
27.7
Effective tax rate (non-IFRS, in %)
26.1
27.0
25.8
25.9
26.2
27.2
Earnings per share, basic (IFRS, in €)
-0.10
0.48
1.04
1.36
2.78
0.68
Earnings per share, basic (non-IFRS, in €)
0.90
1.09
1.30
1.82
5.11
0.85
Order Entry and current cloud backlog
Current cloud backlog
5,329
NA
NA
NA
NA
6,647
% change - yoy
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
25
% change constant currency - yoy
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
24
Orders - number of cloud deals (in transactions)
2,961
3,624
3,717
5,377
15,679
3,113
Share of cloud orders greater than €5 million based on total cloud
26
26
29
35
31
28
order entry volume (in %)
Share of cloud orders smaller than €1 million based on total cloud
39
34
33
28
32
37
order entry volume (in %)
Orders - number of on-premise software deals (in transactions)
12,229
12,522
12,270
15,563
52,584
10,517
Share of orders greater than €5 million based on total software or-
28
28
31
35
32
24
der entry volume (in %)
Share of orders smaller than €1 million based on total software or-
42
36
39
31
35
42
der entry volume (in %)
Liquidity and Cash Flow
Net cash flows from operating activities
2,802
-122
638
178
3,496
2,984
Capital expenditure
-359
-180
-164
-114
-817
-333
Payments of lease liabilities
-78
-106
-104
-115
-403
-72
Free cash flow
2,365
-409
370
-50
2,276
2,580
% of total revenue (IFRS)
39
-6
5
-1
8
40
% of profit after tax (IFRS)
-2,198
-70
29
-3
68
318
Group liquidity
7,673
5,280
5,597
5,382
5,382
7,872
Financial debt (-)
-13,866
-13,833
-13,874
-13,668
-13,668
-13,700
Net debt (-)
-6,193
-8,553
-8,277
-8,286
-8,286
-5,827
Days sales outstanding (DSO, in days)1)
69
70
71
71
71
73
Financial Position
Cash and cash equivalents
7,332
5,168
5,525
5,314
5,314
7,816
Goodwill
29,160
28,853
29,904
29,159
29,159
29,731
Total assets
60,860
57,874
59,963
60,212
60,212
62,947
Contract liabilities (current)
6,068
5,558
4,400
4,266
4,266
6,726
Equity ratio (total equity in % of total assets)
48
48
50
51
51
49
Non-Financials
Number of employees (quarter end)2)
98,659
98,332
99,710
100,330
100,330
101,150
Employee retention (in %, rolling 12 months)
93.8
93.5
93.3
93.3
93.3
93.3
Women in management (in %, quarter end)
26.0
26.2
26.3
26.4
26.4
26.8
Greenhouse gas emissions (in kilotons)
110
75
65
50
300
65
Days sales outstanding measures the average number of days from the raised invoice to cash receipt from the customer. We calculate DSO by dividing the average invoiced trade receivables balance of the last 12 months by the average monthly cash receipt of the l ast 12 months.
In full-time equivalents.
Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.
SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020
11
Primary Financial Statements of SAP Group (IFRS)
Consolidated Income Statements
€ millions, unless otherwise stated
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
∆ in %
Cloud
2,011
1,555
29
Software licenses
451
650
-31
Software support
2,838
3
2,934
Software licenses and support
3,489
-3
3,386
Cloud and software
5,397
5,044
7
Services
1,124
1,048
7
Total revenue
6,521
6,091
7
Cost of cloud
-675
-604
12
Cost of software licenses and support
-502
-538
-7
Cost of cloud and software
-1,176
-1,141
3
Cost of services
-890
-899
-1
Total cost of revenue
-2,066
-2,041
1
Gross profit
4,455
4,051
10
Research and development
-1,051
-1,061
-1
Sales and marketing
-1,851
-1,838
1
General and administration
-315
-439
-28
Restructuring
-15
-886
-98
Other operating income/expense, net
-12
38
<-100
Total operating expenses
-5,311
-6,228
-15
Operating profit (loss)
1,210
-136
<-100
Other non-operating income/expense, net
-49
-4
>100
Finance income
129
27
163
Finance costs
-203
-129
57
Financial income, net
-39
0
>100
Profit (loss) before tax
1,122
-140
<-100
Income tax expense
-310
33
<-100
Profit (loss) after tax
811
-108
<-100
Attributable to owners of parent
-114
<-100
814
Attributable to non-controlling interests
-3
7
<-100
Earnings per share, basic (in €)1)
0.68
-0.10
<-100
Earnings per share, diluted (in €)1)
0.68
-0.10
<-100
For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, the weighted average number of shares was 1,191 million (diluted 1,191 million) and 1,194 million (diluted: 1,194 million), respectively (treasury stock excluded).
Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.
SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020
12
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
as at 3/31/2020 and 12/31/2019
€ millions
2020
2019
Cash and cash equivalents
7,816
5,314
Other financial assets
297
358
Trade and other receivables
7,908
7,280
Other non-financial assets
1,188
1,251
Tax assets
506
628
Total current assets
17,333
15,213
Goodwill
29,159
29,731
Intangible assets
4,491
4,400
Property, plant, and equipment
5,496
5,383
Other financial assets
2,336
2,499
Trade and other receivables
129
94
Other non-financial assets
1,701
1,728
Tax assets
435
422
Deferred tax assets
1,251
1,358
Total non-current assets
45,614
44,999
Total assets
62,947
60,212
€ millions
2020
2019
Trade and other payables
1,458
1,581
Tax liabilities
255
383
Financial liabilities
3,273
5,142
Other non-financial liabilities
4,818
3,596
Provisions
268
162
Contract liabilities
4,266
6,726
Total current liabilities
17,467
14,462
Trade and other payables
8
7
Tax liabilities
538
594
Financial liabilities
12,923
12,507
Other non-financial liabilities
814
796
Provisions
478
636
Deferred tax liabilities
79
88
Contract liabilities
81
89
Total non-current liabilities
14,710
14,929
Total liabilities
32,177
29,390
Issued capital
1,229
1,229
Share premium
545
547
Retained earnings
28,783
29,593
Other components of equity
1,770
2,401
Treasury shares
-3,072
-1,580
Equity attributable to owners of parent
30,697
30,746
Non-controlling interests
73
76
Total equity
30,770
30,822
Total equity and liabilities
62,947
60,212
Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.
SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020
13
(C)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
€ millions
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Profit (loss) after tax
811
-108
Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) after tax to net cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
464
442
Share-based payment expense
93
517
Income tax expense
-33
310
Financial income, net
0
39
Decrease/increase in allowances on trade receivables
11
11
Other adjustments for non-cash items
-1
-48
Decrease/increase in trade and other receivables
-257
522
Decrease/increase in other assets
-264
-159
Increase/decrease in trade payables, provisions, and other liabilities
-835
302
Increase/decrease in contract liabilities
2,825
2,451
Share-based payments
-162
-101
Interest paid
-109
-105
Interest received
22
25
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
-371
-507
Net cash flows from operating activities
2,984
2,802
Business combinations, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired
-28
-6,043
Proceeds from sales of subsidiaries or other businesses
61
0
Purchase of intangible assets or property, plant, and equipment
-333
-359
Proceeds from sales of intangible assets or property, plant, and equipment
22
24
Purchase of equity or debt instruments of other entities
-133
-318
Proceeds from sales of equity or debt instruments of other entities
134
96
Net cash flows from investing activities
-373
-6,502
Purchase of treasury shares
-150
0
Proceeds from borrowings
2,516
11
Repayments of borrowings
-12
-6
Payments of lease liabilities
-72
-78
Net cash flows from financing activities
-223
2,433
Effect of foreign currency rates on cash and cash equivalents
113
-28
Net decrease/increase in cash and cash equivalents
2,501
-1,295
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
5,314
8,627
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
7,816
7,332
Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.
SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020
14
Non-IFRS Numbers
Basis of Non-IFRS Presentation
We disclose certain financial measures such as revenue (non-IFRS), expense (non-IFRS), and profit measures (non-IFRS) that are not prepared in accordance with IFRS and are therefore considered non-IFRS financial measures.
For a more detailed description of all of SAP's non-IFRS measures and their limitations as well as our constant currency and free cash flow figures, see Explanation ofNon-IFRSMeasures online.
SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020
15
Reconciliation from Non-IFRS Numbers to IFRS Numbers
€ millions, unless otherwise stated
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
∆ in %
IFRS
Adj.
Non-
Currency
Non-IFRS
IFRS
Adj.
Non-
IFRS
Non-
Non-IFRS
IFRS
Impact
Constant
IFRS
IFRS
Constant
Currency
Currency1)
Revenue Numbers
Cloud
2,011
1
2,012
-34
1,978
1,555
26
1,581
29
27
25
Software licenses
451
0
451
0
451
650
0
650
-31
-31
-31
Software support
2,934
0
2,934
-33
2,901
2,838
0
2,838
3
3
2
Software licenses and support
3,386
0
3,386
-33
3,353
3,489
0
3,489
-3
-3
-4
Cloud and software
5,397
1
5,398
-68
5,330
5,044
26
5,070
7
6
5
Services
1,124
0
1,124
-18
1,106
1,048
0
1,048
7
7
6
Total revenue
6,521
1
6,522
-86
6,437
6,091
26
6,118
7
7
5
Operating Expense Numbers
Cost of cloud
-675
56
-618
-604
70
-534
12
16
Cost of software licenses and
-502
18
-483
-538
38
-500
-7
-3
support
Cost of cloud and software
-1,176
75
-1,102
-1,141
108
-1,034
3
7
Cost of services
-890
22
-868
-899
64
-835
-1
4
Total cost of revenue
-2,066
97
-1,969
-2,041
172
-1,868
1
5
Gross profit
4,455
98
4,553
4,051
199
4,249
10
7
Research and development
-1,051
25
-1,027
-1,061
125
-936
-1
10
Sales and marketing
-1,851
126
-1,725
-1,838
231
-1,607
1
7
General and administration
-315
7
-307
-439
161
-277
-28
11
Restructuring
-15
15
0
-886
886
0
-98
NA
Other operating income/expense,
-12
0
-12
38
0
38
<-100
<-100
net
Total operating expenses
-5,311
271
-5,040
65
-4,975
-6,228
1,577
-4,651
-15
8
7
Profit Numbers
Operating profit (loss)
1,210
272
1,482
-21
1,462
-136
1,603
1,467
<-100
1
0
Other non-operating income/ex-
-49
0
-49
-4
0
-4
>100
>100
pense, net
Finance income
163
0
163
129
0
129
27
27
Finance costs
-203
0
-203
-129
0
-129
57
57
Financial income, net
-39
0
-39
0
0
0
>100
>100
Profit (loss) before tax
1,122
272
1,394
-140
1,603
1,463
<-100
-5
Income tax expense
-310
-69
-379
33
-415
-383
<-100
-1
Profit (loss) after tax
811
203
1,015
-108
1,188
1,080
<-100
-6
Attributable to owners of parent
814
203
1,018
-114
1,188
1,074
<-100
-5
Attributable to non-controlling in-
-3
0
-3
7
0
7
<-100
<-100
terests
Key Ratios
Operating margin (in %)
18.6
22.7
22.7
-2.2
24.0
20.8pp
-1.3pp
-1.3pp
Effective tax rate (in %)2)
27.7
27.2
23.2
26.1
4.5pp
1.1pp
Earnings per share, basic (in €)
0.68
0.85
-0.10
0.90
<-100
-5
Constant currency period-over-period changes are calculated by comparing the current year's non-IFRS constant currency numbers with the non-IFRS num- bers of the previous year's respective period.
The difference between our effective tax rate (IFRS) and effective tax rate (non-IFRS) in Q1 2020 mainly resulted from tax effects of acquisition-related charges and share-based payment expenses. The difference between our effective tax rate (IFRS) and effective tax rate (non-IFRS) in Q1 2019 mainly resulted from tax effects of restructuring expenses, share-based payment expenses and acquisition-related charges.
Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.
SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020
16
Non-IFRSAdjustments - Actuals and Estimates
€ millions
Operating profit (loss) (IFRS)
Revenue adjustments
Adjustment for acquisition-related charges Adjustment for share-based payment expenses Adjustment for restructuring
Operating expense adjustments
Operating profit (loss) adjustments
Operating profit (loss) (non-IFRS)
Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.
Estimated Amounts for
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Full Year 2020
1,210
-136
0-30
1
26
580-690
162
174
1,200-1,600
93
517
20-40
15
886
271
1,577
272
1,603
1,482
1,467
Non-IFRSAdjustments by Functional Areas
€ millions
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
IFRS
Acquisition-
SBP1)
Restruc- Non-IFRS
IFRS
Acquisition-
SBP1)
Restruc- Non-IFRS
Related
turing
Related
turing
Cost of cloud and software
-1,176
64
11
0
-1,102
-1,141
71
37
0
-1,034
Cost of services
-890
1
22
0
-868
-899
1
63
0
-835
Research and development
-1,051
2
23
0
-1,027
-1,061
4
122
0
-936
Sales and marketing
-1,851
95
31
0
-1,725
-1,838
84
147
0
-1,607
General and administration
-315
1
7
0
-307
-439
13
148
0
-277
Restructuring
-15
0
0
15
0
-886
0
0
886
0
Other operating income/ex-
-12
0
0
0
-12
38
0
0
0
38
pense, net
Total operating expenses
-5,311
162
93
15
-5,040
-6,228
174
517
886
-4,651
1) Share-based Payments
Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.
If not presented in a separate line item in our income statement, the restructuring expenses would break down as follows:
€ millions
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Cost of cloud and software
-3
-117
Cost of services
-4
-144
Research and development
-5
-387
Sales and marketing
-2
-177
General and administration
-61
0
Restructuring expenses
-15
-886
Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.
SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020
17
Disaggregations
Segment Reporting
(H.1) Segment Policies and Segment Changes
SAP has four reportable segments: the Applications, Technology & Support segment, the Services segment, the Concur segment, and the Qualtrics segment.
In the first quarter 2020, the following changes to the composition of our operating segments occurred due to internal reorganizations and changes in board responsibilities:
With bringing together services delivery and services sales functions, a new global services unit was established resulting in a new seg- ment called Services segment. The services business was formerly part of the Applications, Technology & Services segment. However, the Services segment does not reflect the full services business as other segments provide services as well. As a result of this change the Ap- plications, Technology & Services segment was renamed to Applications, Technology & Support segment.
The Intelligent Spend Group segment experienced several changes through the integration of Ariba and Fieldglass offerings as well as Concur engineering functions into the Applications, Technology & Support segment and into the newly established Services segment.
As a result of the above-mentioned changes, the former Intelligent Spend Group segment only comprises our Concur business except for the engineering functions going forward. The Intelligent Spend Group segment was therefore renamed to Concur segment. The Qualtrics segment remained unchanged.
For a more detailed description of SAP's segment reporting, see Note (C.1) "Results of Segments" of our Integrated Report 2019.
(H.2) Segment Reporting
Applications, Technology & Support
€ millions, unless otherwise stated
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
∆ in %
∆ in %
(Non-IFRS)
Actual
Constant
Actual
Actual
Constant
Currency
Currency
Currency
Currency
Currency
Cloud
1,523
1,502
1,199
27
25
Software licenses
447
447
650
-31
-31
Software support
2,933
2,900
2,837
3
2
Software licenses and support
3,380
3,347
3,487
-3
-4
Cloud and software
4,903
4,849
4,686
5
3
Services
83
82
79
4
3
Total segment revenue
4,986
4,930
4,765
5
3
Cost of cloud
-542
-534
-466
16
15
Cost of software licenses and support
-452
-447
-467
-3
-4
Cost of cloud and software
-994
-981
-933
7
5
Cost of services
-84
-84
-93
-9
-10
Total cost of revenue
-1,078
-1,065
-1,026
5
4
Segment gross profit
3,908
3,865
3,739
5
3
Other segment expenses
-2,065
-2,045
-1,966
5
4
Segment profit (loss)
1,843
1,821
1,774
4
3
Margins
Cloud gross margin (in %)
64.4
64.4
61.1
3.3pp
3.3pp
Segment gross margin (in %)
78.4
78.4
78.5
-0.1pp
-0.1pp
Segment margin (in %)
37.0
36.9
37.2
-0.3pp
-0.3pp
Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.
SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020
18
Services
€ millions, unless otherwise stated
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
∆ in %
∆ in %
(Non-IFRS)
Actual
Constant
Actual
Actual
Constant
Currency
Currency
Currency
Currency
Currency
Cloud
0
0
0
NA
NA
Software licenses
0
0
0
NA
NA
Software support
1
1
1
1
0
Software licenses and support
1
1
2
-16
-15
Cloud and software
2
2
2
-1
-1
Services
849
836
805
5
4
Total segment revenue
851
837
807
5
4
Cost of cloud
-20
-19
-14
45
44
Cost of software licenses and support
-14
-14
-22
-35
-35
Cost of cloud and software
-34
-34
-35
-4
-5
Cost of services
-622
-616
-635
-2
-3
Total cost of revenue
-656
-650
-670
-2
-3
Segment gross profit
194
188
136
42
38
Other segment expenses
-110
-109
-111
-1
-1
Segment profit (loss)
84
78
26
>100
>100
Margins
Services gross margin (in %)
26.7
26.3
21.1
5.6pp
5.2pp
Segment gross margin (in %)
22.8
22.4
16.9
5.9pp
5.5pp
Segment margin (in %)
9.9
9.4
3.2
6.7pp
6.2pp
Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.
Concur
€ millions, unless otherwise stated
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
∆ in %
∆ in %
(Non-IFRS)
Actual
Constant
Actual
Actual
Constant
Currency
Currency
Currency
Currency
Currency
Cloud
367
357
316
16
13
Software licenses
0
0
0
NA
NA
Software support
0
0
0
NA
NA
Software licenses and support
0
0
0
NA
NA
Cloud and software
367
357
316
16
13
Services
61
60
58
5
3
Total segment revenue
428
417
374
14
11
Cost of cloud
-44
-43
-48
-8
-11
Cost of software licenses and support
0
0
0
NA
NA
Cost of cloud and software
-44
-43
-48
-8
-11
Cost of services
-43
-42
-39
9
7
Total cost of revenue
-87
-84
-87
0
-3
Segment gross profit
341
333
287
19
16
Other segment expenses
-181
-177
-151
19
17
Segment profit (loss)
161
156
136
18
14
Margins
Cloud gross margin (in %)
88.1
88.1
84.9
3.2pp
3.2pp
Segment gross margin (in %)
79.8
79.8
76.8
3.0pp
3.0pp
Segment margin (in %)
37.6
37.4
36.4
1.2pp
1.0pp
Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.
SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020
19
Qualtrics
€ millions, unless otherwise stated
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
∆ in %
∆ in %
(Non-IFRS)
Actual
Constant
Actual
Actual
Constant
Currency
Currency
Currency
Currency
Currency
Cloud
120
116
64
88
83
Software licenses
0
0
0
NA
NA
Software support
0
0
0
NA
NA
Software licenses and support
0
0
0
NA
NA
Cloud and software
120
116
64
88
83
Services
42
40
25
64
60
Total segment revenue
161
157
89
82
76
Cost of cloud
-11
-11
-5
>100
97
Cost of software licenses and support
0
0
0
NA
NA
Cost of cloud and software
-11
-11
-5
>100
97
Cost of services
-29
-28
-11
>100
>100
Total cost of revenue
-40
-39
-17
>100
>100
Segment gross profit
122
118
72
68
63
Other segment expenses
-134
-129
-65
>100
97
Segment profit (loss)
-12
-11
7
<-100
<-100
Margins
Cloud gross margin (in %)
90.8
90.8
91.4
-0.6pp
-0.7pp
Segment gross margin (in %)
75.4
75.3
81.4
-6.0pp
-6.1pp
Segment margin (in %)
-7.5
-7.0
7.9
-15.4pp
-14.9pp
Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.
SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020
20
Reconciliation of Cloud Revenues and Margins
€ millions, unless otherwise stated
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
∆ in %
∆ in %
(Non-IFRS)
Actual
Constant
Actual
Actual
Constant
Currency
Currency
Currency
Currency
Currency
Intelligent Spend3)
720
705
626
15
13
thereof Concur segment
367
357
316
16
13
Cloud revenue - SaaS/PaaS1)
Other4)
1,088
1,072
797
36
34
Total
1,807
1,777
1,423
27
25
Cloud revenue - IaaS2)
205
201
158
29
27
Cloud revenue
2,012
1,978
1,581
27
25
Intelligent Spend3)
78.8
78.7
78.0
0.8pp
0.7pp
thereof Concur segment
88.1
88.1
84.9
3.2pp
3.2pp
Cloud gross margin - SaaS/PaaS1) (in %)
Other4)
70.2
70.3
63.8
6.4pp
6.5pp
Total
73.6
73.7
70.0
3.6pp
3.6pp
Cloud gross margin - IaaS2) (in %)
31.0
30.7
32.0
-1.1pp
-1.4pp
Cloud gross margin (in %)
69.3
69.3
66.2
3.0pp
3.0pp
Software as a service/platform as a service
Infrastructure as a service; completely included in the Applications, Technology & Support segment.
Intelligent Spend includes the whole Concur segment and the Intelligent Spend offerings mainly included in the Applications, Technology & Support segment.
Other includes all other SaaS/PaaS offerings that do not belong to the Intelligent Spend offerings.
The individual revenue and margin numbers for segments are disclosed on the previous pages.
Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.
SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020
21
Revenue by Region (IFRS and Non-IFRS)
€ millions
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
∆ in %
IFRS
Adj.
Non-
Currency
Non-IFRS
IFRS
Adj.
Non-IFRS
IFRS
Non-IFRS
Non-IFRS
IFRS
Impact
Constant
Constant
Currency
Currency1)
Cloud Revenue by Region
EMEA
618
0
618
-6
612
457
0
457
35
35
34
Americas
1,142
1
1,144
-26
1,118
898
26
924
27
24
21
APJ
251
0
251
-2
248
201
0
201
25
25
24
Cloud revenue
2,011
1
2,012
-34
1,978
1,555
26
1,581
29
27
25
Cloud and Software Revenue by Region
EMEA
2,326
0
2,326
-14
2,312
2,184
0
2,184
7
7
6
Americas
2,252
1
2,253
-47
2,206
2,045
26
2,071
10
9
7
APJ
820
0
820
-7
812
815
0
815
1
1
0
Cloud and software
5,397
1
5,398
-68
5,330
5,044
26
5,070
7
6
5
revenue
Total Revenue by Region
Germany
894
0
894
0
894
835
0
835
7
7
7
Rest of EMEA
1,895
0
1,895
-15
1,879
1,793
0
1,793
6
6
5
Total EMEA
2,789
0
2,789
-16
2,773
2,628
0
2,628
6
6
6
United States
2,266
1
2,267
-63
2,204
2,043
26
2,070
11
10
6
Rest of Americas
458
0
458
10
10
10
503
0
503
3
506
Total Americas
2,769
1
2,770
-60
2,710
2,502
26
2,528
11
10
7
Japan
306
0
306
-13
293
264
0
264
16
16
11
Rest of APJ
698
0
698
-6
-6
-5
657
0
657
3
661
Total APJ
963
0
963
-10
953
962
0
962
0
0
-1
Total revenue
6,521
1
6,522
-86
6,437
6,091
26
6,118
7
7
5
Constant currency period-over-period changes are calculated by comparing the current year's non-IFRS constant currency numbers with the non-IFRS num- bers of the previous year's respective period.
Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.
SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020
22
Employees by Region and Functional Areas
Full-time equivalents
3/31/2020
3/31/2019
EMEA
Americas
APJ
Total
EMEA
Americas
APJ
Total
Cloud and software
6,469
4,561
5,425
16,455
6,457
4,601
5,348
16,406
Services
8,253
6,049
5,940
20,241
8,250
5,784
5,602
19,635
Research and development
12,842
5,939
9,273
28,054
12,646
5,781
8,823
27,251
Sales and marketing
10,187
10,485
5,186
25,859
9,984
10,137
5,015
25,136
General and administration
3,211
2,215
1,236
6,661
3,067
2,096
1,198
6,362
Infrastructure
2,205
1,009
665
3,879
2,184
1,025
660
3,869
SAP Group (3/31)
43,166
30,259
27,726
101,150
42,589
29,424
26,646
98,659
Thereof acquisitions1)
0
0
0
0
338
1,638
137
2,113
SAP Group (three months' end average)
43,143
30,088
27,632
100,864
42,497
29,662
26,791
98,950
Acquisitions closed between January 1 and March 31 of the respective year
SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020
23
Other Disclosures
Financial Income, Net
In the first quarter 2020, finance income mainly consists of gains from disposal of equity securities and IFRS 9-related fair value adjustments totaling €123 million (Q1/2019: €83 million).
In the first quarter 2020, finance costs mainly consist of losses from disposal or IFRS 9-related fair value adjustments of Sapphire Ventures investments totaling €102 million (Q1/2019: €7 million).