SAP : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

SAP SE

(SAP)
04/21 01:34:49 am
111.5 EUR   -1.97%
04/21/2020 | 01:11am EDT

Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

Solid Start to 2020 Amidst COVID-19 Crisis Total Revenue and Operating Profit Up Free Cash Flow Up 9%

  • IFRS Cloud Revenue Up 29%; Non-IFRS Cloud Revenue Up 27%
  • IFRS Cloud Gross Margin Up 5pp; Non-IFRS Cloud Gross Margin Up 3pp
  • Current Cloud Backlog Up 25%
  • Total Revenue Up 7%
  • IFRS Operating Profit Increased Strongly To €1.2bn; Non-IFRS Operating Profit At €1.5bn, Up 1%
  • IFRS Operating Margin Up 20.8pp; Non-IFRS Operating Margin Down 1.3pp
  • IFRS EPS Increased Strongly To €0.68; Non-IFRS EPS At €0.85, Down 5%
  • Operating Cash Flow Up 6%, Free Cash Flow Up 9%

Cloud Revenue

Total Revenue

in € millions

in € millions

IFRS

Non-IFRS

IFRS

Non-IFRS

2,011 2,012 6,521 6,522

+29%

+27% (+25% cc)

+7%

+7% (+5% cc)

The share of more predictable revenue reached 76% in the first quarter of 2020 (+4 percentage points)

Cloud & Software Revenue

Operating Profit

in € millions

in € millions

IFRS

Non-IFRS

IFRS

Non-IFRS

5,397

5,398

1,210

1,482

+7%

+6% (+5% cc)

N/A

+1% (0% cc)

  • Building on last year's momentum, SAP started the first two months of the quarter with strong momentum and healthy growth. For nearly five decades, SAP has been synonymous with mission critical business operations. As the unprecedented global chal- lenges presented by COVID-19 emerged, we benefited from the in- herent resilience of our business model and sustainable relevance of our portfolio. Our emphasis on increasing our base of more pre- dictable revenue and the geographic and sector diversity of our business has strongly positioned us to weather the period ahead and emerge stronger in the new normal that will follow.
  • Our first quarter results highlight the durability of our busi- ness. We will continue to balance disciplined expense management with investment in innovation to ensure we maintain and enhance our competitive advantages. Our balance sheet stability and reve- nue predictability allow us to continuously deliver long-term value for our shareholders.

Luka Mucic, CFO

Christian Klein, CEO

SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

1

Walldorf, Germany - April 21, 2020

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Business Performance First Quarter 2020

Financial Highlights1

Business activity in the first two months of the quarter was healthy. As the impact of the COVID-19 crisis rapidly intensified towards the end of the quarter, a significant amount of new business was postponed. This is reflected, in particular, in the significant year over year decrease in software licenses revenue.

In the first quarter, current cloud backlog2 was up 25% to €6.65 billion (24% at constant currencies). Cloud revenue grew 29% year over year to €2.01 billion (IFRS), up 27% (non-IFRS) and 25% (non-IFRS at constant currencies). Software licenses revenue was down 31% year over year to €451 million (IFRS and non-IFRS) and down 31% (non-IFRS at constant currencies). Cloud and software revenue grew 7% year over year to €5.40 billion (IFRS), up 6% (non-IFRS) and 5% (non-IFRS at constant currencies). Total revenue grew 7% year over year to €6.52 billion (IFRS), up 7% (non-IFRS) and 5% (non-IFRS at constant currencies).

The share of more predictable revenue grew by four percentage points year-over-year to 76% in the first quarter.

Cloud gross margin increased 5.3 percentage points year over year to 66.4% (IFRS) and increased by 3.0 percentage points year over year to 69.3% (non-IFRS).

IFRS operating profit in the first quarter increased strongly primarily due to a significantly lower impact from both restructuring expenses and share-based compensation expenses. Operating profit increased year over year to €1.21 billion (IFRS), up 1% to €1.48 billion (non-IFRS) and was flat (non-IFRS at constant currencies). Operating margin increased 20.8 percentage points year over year to 18.6% (IFRS) and declined 1.3 percentage points year over year to 22.7% (non-IFRS) and 1.3 percentage points to 22.7% (non-IFRS at constant currencies).

In the first quarter, SAP incurred a cost of approximately €36 million in relation to the cancellation of its in-person annual SAPPHIRE NOW and other customer events. Absent the cancellations, these expenses would have been recognized in the later quarters for which the events were originally scheduled.

Earnings per share increased strongly year over year to €0.68 (IFRS) and was down 5% to €0.85 (non-IFRS).

Operating cash flow in the first quarter was €2.98 billion, up 6% year-over-year. Free cash flow was up 9% year-over-year at €2.58 billion. At the end of the first quarter, net debt was -€5.83 billion.

The Company completed its share buyback program of approximately €1.5 billion by mid-March and does not plan to conduct further share buybacks in 2020. Further, the dividend proposal of €1.58 per share was unchanged. This will be voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which is scheduled to take place as a virtual event on May 20, 2020.

COVID-19 Response

SAP remains focused on supporting its customers, employees and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. SAP moved quickly to adopt a virtual sales and remote implementation strategy to enable the large majority of its employees to work productively from home and a continuation of its focus on current customers and the addition of new ones.

To ensure the Company's financial flexibility, SAP is slowing hiring and reducing discretionary spend in addition to natural savings e.g. from lower travel and virtual rather than physical events.

SAP is focused on ensuring continuity for its customers and partners, and SAP's data centers are online with appropriate backup plans. SAP is also focused on the safety of the small number of its employees who are required to work onsite.

SAP is also providing solutions to address many of the issues faced by its customers and the broader business community:

  • SAP is offering free access to Remote Work Pulse by Qualtrics so organizations can understand how their employees are doing and what support they need as they adapt to new work environments.
  • To address massive disruptions impacting global supply chains, SAP opened up free access to SAP Ariba Discovery so that any buyer can post immediate sourcing needs and any supplier can respond. SAP has seen a more than 50% increase in buyer postings since the offering went live. One critical example was sourcing hospital beds for a temporary hospital.
  • SAP is leveraging its vast ecosystem by inviting all its partners to post their free and open offerings on the SAP Community to help sup- port businesses and address the global challenges related to the fight against COVID-19.
  • SAP is a partner and sponsor of the HPI FutureSOC Labs which is donating server power to a research initiative by Stanford University. This initiative simulates movement and folding of proteins which could be relevant for the development of vaccines.
  1. Q1 2020 results were also impacted by other effects. For details, please refer to the disclosures on page 24 of this document.
  2. For an explanation please refer to page 7of this document. Addititional information is available at https://www.sap.com/investors/en/reports/reporting- framework.html.

SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

2

Due to the current uncertainty regarding the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, SAP cannot predict whether our response to date or actions that we may take in the future will be effective in mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operations.

Segment Performance First Quarter 2020

SAP has updated its segment structure to reflect recent organizational changes.3 Its four reportable segments "Applications, Technology & Support", "Concur","Qualtrics" and "Services" showed the following performance:

Applications, Technology & Support (AT&S)

In the first quarter, segment revenue in AT&S was up 5% to €4.99 billion year-over-year (up 3% at constant currencies). Solutions which contributed to this growth are listed below.

SAP S/4HANA

SAP S/4HANA is an intelligent, integrated ERP system that runs on our real time in-memory platform, SAP HANA. It addresses industry-specific requirements with proven best practices for 26 verticals and enables new business models as marketplaces evolve. It revolutionizes business processes with intelligent automation, supported by artificial intelligence and robotic process automation. It helps users make better decisions faster with embedded analytics, a conversational interface, and digital assistants. SAP offers customers a choice of deployment options including cloud, on-premise and hybrid so they can choose the scenario or combination that is right for them, all on the same data model with a consistent user experience.

Approximately 300 SAP S/4HANA customers were added in the quarter, taking total adoption to approximately 14,100 customers, up 23% year over year, of which more than 6,700 are live. In the first quarter, more than 45% of the additional SAP S/4HANA customers were net new.

In Q1, world class organizations such as Danone, Dehner Holding, AO Tander, Indorama Ventures, and Cogna Educação selected SAP S/4HANA. Korea Southern Power, Bristol-Myers Squibb, PVH Corp, and Anta Group recently went live on SAP S/4HANA. A fast-growing number of companies of all sizes including Sun Life Financial and Hitachi High Tech began deploying SAP S/4HANA in part or entirely in the cloud. MTU Rolls Royce is now live on SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Human Experience Management (HXM)

The SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite provides solutions for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management and people analytics. Built as a highly scalable platform it meets complex cross border requirements, delivering tax regulation and HR policy updates in 98 specific countries, 42 languages and payroll in 45 countries.

HXM is designed around what employees need, how they work, and what motivates them. It empowers employees and enables HR leaders to accelerate business growth.

SAP SuccessFactors HXM solutions leverage Qualtrics solutions allowing customers to capture insights from employees and link them with operational data to see what is happening, understand why and take action. More than 550 customers have selected these solutions since their launch in May 2019.

Chobani, Volaris, and Hyundai Motor Europe were some of many competitive wins.

Banco Galicia, one of the most important private banks in Argentina, relies on SAP's innovative cloud solutions to boost and transform its growth strategy. With more than 3 million clients, the bank acquired SAP SuccessFactors and Qualtrics, improving the experience of more than 6,000 employees

Nexa went live on SAP SuccessFactors this quarter.

SAP Customer Experience

SAP Customer Experience (CX) combines leading solutions for commerce. service, marketing, sales, and customer data, enabling companies to manage and deliver personalized customer experiences across touchpoints and channels based on a complete view of the customer. As part of the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP CX suite integrates with SAP S/4HANA from demand signals to fulfillment in one end-to-end process.

SAP CX solutions also use the benefits of Qualtrics Customer Experience Management to understand the wants and needs of customers. This enables organizations to combine customer feedback and operational data to listen, understand and take action in the moment to improve the customer experience.

Smartsheet was one of many companies who chose SAP Customer Experience solutions, while Mindray and Kennametal went live in Q1.

Business Technology Platform

SAP's business technology platform helps customers to turn their data into business value. It encompasses database and data management, application development and integration, analytics, and intelligent technologies. The business technology platform represents a combination

3 For additional information regarding changes in SAP's segment structure please refer to section H.1

SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

3

of SAP's leading technologies such as SAP HANA, SAP Cloud Platform, SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Data Intelligence and SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation bundled into one single reference architecture. It supports cloud, on-premise and hybrid customer landscapes. Additionally, the business technology platform offers seamless interoperability with hyperscalers' technologies to deliver a high level of scalability and flexibility. The business technology platform provides customers with convenient access to SAP data, SAP technology and SAP pre-configured business services to help them drive business value across their entire solution landscape.

Trident Group selected SAP's business technology platform and analytics cloud solutions and Mercedes-Benz Brazil went live in the first quarter.

Ariba & Fieldglass

SAP Ariba provides collaborative commerce capabilities from sourcing and orders through invoice and payment along with expertise to help customers optimize their spend. It drives simple, intelligent exchanges between millions of buyers and suppliers across both direct and indirect expense categories. The SAP Ariba platform is embedding Qualtrics to enhance experience and to create a continuous feedback loop for buyers and suppliers on the network.

SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, together with SAP Concur, represent SAP's intelligent spend platform, the largest commerce platform in the world with over $3.7 trillion in global commerce annually transacted in more than 180 countries.

In Q1 SAP Ariba was positioned as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management. Mabe, Helaba, and Vestas Wind Systems chose SAP Ariba solutions in the first quarter, while Furukawa Electric LatAm S.A. went live.

SAP Fieldglass is the leader in external workforce management and services procurement. It helps organizations ﬁnd, engage, and manage all types of ﬂexible resources including contingent workers, consultants and freelancers. SAP Fieldglass solutions connect customers with approximately 6.8 million active external workers. Hitachi Systems chose SAP Fieldglass solutions in the first quarter.

Concur

In the first quarter, Concur segment revenue was up 14% to €428 million year-over-year (up 11% at constant currencies).

Concur provides integrated travel, expense, and invoice management solutions that simplify and automate these time-consuming everyday processes. The SAP Concur mobile app guides employees through every trip, charges are effortlessly populated into expense reports, and invoice approvals are automated. By integrating near real-time data and using AI to audit 100% of transactions, businesses can see and efficiently control their travel spend.

Marzam and General Motors were among the companies who chose SAP Concur solutions in the first quarter.

Qualtrics

In the first quarter, Qualtrics segment revenue was up 82% to €161 million year-over-year (up 76% at constant currencies).

With Qualtrics, SAP combines market leadership in Experience Management (XM) with end-to-end operational power in 26 industries to help organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business: customer, employee, product, and brand. Chalhoub Group is one example of numerous companies using the SuccessFactors Qualtrics platform.

The Qualtrics XM™ Platform is trusted by over 11,600 customers to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™) by combining X-data with the operational data (O-data™) systems of the enterprise.

In Q1, Sainsbury's Supermarkets, Mars Incorporated, Energia, Impossible Foods and many others selected Qualtrics to move beyond systems of record to new systems of action and achieve breakthrough results.

Services

In the first quarter, Services segment revenue was up 5% to €851 million year-over-year (up 4% at constant currencies).

SAP deploys a global team of service professionals with in-depth expertise in SAP solutions and innovation to help companies drive value creation and succeed in becoming Intelligent Enterprises.

The Services organization simplifies and accelerates digital transformation through:

  • Outcome-focusedservices and proactive support offerings designed to guide customers transformation from end to end.
  • Intelligent tools that automate delivery and support.
  • SAP Model Company templates with prepackaged reference solutions based on leading industry practices and processes.
  • Value-addedpartnerships with leading system integrators that facilitate success in any environment.

SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

4

Segment Results at a Glance

Segment Performance First Quarter 2020

Applications, Technology &

Services

Concur

Qualtrics

Support

€ million, unless otherwise

Actual

∆ in %

∆ in %

Actual

∆ in %

∆ in %

Actual

∆ in %

∆ in %

Actual

∆ in %

∆ in %

stated

Currency

const.

Currency

const.

Currency

const.

Currency

const.

(Non-IFRS)

curr.

curr.

curr.

curr.

Cloud revenue

1,523

27

25

0

NA

NA

367

16

13

120

88

83

Segment revenue

4,986

5

3

851

5

4

428

14

11

161

82

76

Segment profit (loss)

1,843

4

3

84

>100

>100

161

18

14

-12

<-100

<-100

Cloud gross margin

64.4%

3.3pp

3.3pp

NM1)

NM1)

NM1)

88.1%

3.2pp

3.2pp

90.8%

-0.6pp

-0.7pp

Segment margin

37.0%

-0.3pp

-0.3pp

9.9%

6.7pp

6.2pp

37.6%

1.2pp

1.0pp

-7.5%

-15.4pp

-14.9pp

  1. NM = not meaningful

Regional Revenue Performance

SAP had a solid performance in the EMEA region with cloud and software revenue increasing 7% (IFRS) and 6% (non-IFRS at constant cur- rencies). Cloud revenue increased 35% (IFRS) and 34% (non-IFRS at constant currencies) with Germany and the Netherlands being high- lights. France, Italy and Switzerland had strong quarters in software licenses revenue.

The Company had a solid performance in the Americas region. Cloud and software revenue increased 10% (IFRS) and 7% (non-IFRS at constant currencies). Cloud revenue increased 27% (IFRS) and 21% (non-IFRS at constant currencies) with Canada and Brazil being highlights. In addition, Mexico and Brazil had strong quarters in software licenses revenue.

In the APJ region, SAP had a solid quarter considering the early outbreak of COVID-19 in the region. Cloud and software revenue was up 1% (IFRS) and flat (non-IFRS at constant currencies). Cloud revenue increased 25% (IFRS) and 24% (non-IFRS at constant currencies) with Japan and South Korea being highlights. For software licenses revenue, Japan and Australia had solid quarters.

Financial Results at a Glance

First Quarter 2020

IFRS

Non-IFRS1)

€ million, unless otherwise stated

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

∆ in %

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

∆ in %

∆ in %

const.

curr.

Current cloud backlog2)

NA

NA

NA

6,647

5,329

25

24

Cloud revenue

1,555

29

1,581

27

25

2,011

2,012

Software licenses and support revenue

3,489

-3

3,489

-3

-4

3,386

3,386

Cloud and software revenue

5,044

7

5,070

6

5

5,397

5,398

Total revenue

6,091

7

6,118

7

5

6,521

6,522

Share of more predictable revenue (in %)

72

4pp

72

4pp

76

76

Operating profit (loss)

-136

NA

1,467

1

0

1,210

1,482

Profit (loss) after tax

-108

NA

1,080

-6

811

1,015

Basic earnings per share (in €)

-0.10

NA

0.90

-5

0.68

0.85

Number of employees (FTE, March 31)

101,150

98,659

3

NA

NA

NA

NA

  1. For a breakdown of the individual adjustments see table "Non-IFRS Adjustments by Functional Areas" in this Quarterly Statement.
  2. As this is an order entry metric, there is no IFRS equivalent.

Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.

SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

5

Business Outlook 2020

Consistent with the revised outlook provided in SAP's pre-announcement on April 8th, 2020 the Company expects:

  • Non-IFRScloud revenue to be in a range of €8.3 billion to €8.7 billion at constant currencies (2019: €7.01 billion), up 18% to 24% at con- stant currencies. The original range as provided on January 28th was € 8.7 billion to €9.0 billion.
  • Non-IFRScloud and software revenue to be in a range of €23.4 to €24.0 billion at constant currencies (2019: €23.09 billion), up 1% to 4% at constant currencies. The original range as provided on January 28th was € 24.7 billion to €25.1 billion.
  • Non-IFRStotal revenue to be in a range of €27.8 to €28.5 billion at constant currencies (2019: €27.63 billion), up 1% to 3% at constant currencies. The original range as provided on January 28th was € 29.2 billion to €29.7 billion.
  • Non-IFRSoperating profit to be in a range of €8.1 to €8.7 billion at constant currencies (2019: €8.21 billion), down 1% to up 6% at con- stant currencies. The original range as provided on January 28th was € 8.9 billion to €9.3 billion.
  • The share of more predictable revenue to reach approximately 72%. The original share as provided on January 28th was approximately 70%.

In light of the COVID-19 impact and the revised operating profit outlook, SAP reassessed its cash flow expectations for 2020 and now expects an operating cash flow of approximately €5 billion (previously approximately €6 billion) and a free cash flow of approximately €3.5 billion (previously approximately €4.5 billion).

The revised outlook assumes the current COVID-19 induced challenging demand environment deteriorates through the second quarter before gradually improving in the third and fourth quarter as economies reopen and population lockdowns end.

While SAP's full-year 2020 business outlook is at constant currencies, actual currency reported figures are expected to be impacted by currency exchange rate fluctuations as the Company progresses through the year. See the table below for the Q2 and FY 2020 expected currency impacts.

Expected Currency Impact Based on March 2020 Level for the Rest of the Year

In percentage points

Q2

FY

Cloud revenue

+2pp to +4pp

-1pp to +1pp

Cloud and software revenue

+1pp to +3pp

-1pp to +1pp

Operating profit

+1pp to +3pp

-1pp to +1pp

Ambition 2023

SAP confirms its 2023 ambition which was previously published in its 2019 Integrated Report.

SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

6

Additional Information

This Quarterly Statement and all information therein is unaudited.

The 2019 comparative numbers for first quarter only include Qualtrics revenues and profits from acquisition date of January 23rd.

Definition of key growth metrics

Current cloud backlog is the contractually committed cloud revenue we expect to recognize over the upcoming 12 months as of a specific key date. It is thus a subcomponent of our overall remaining performance obligations following IFRS 15.120. The current cloud backlog takes into consideration committed deals only. It can be regarded a lower boundary for cloud revenue to be recognized over the next 12 months, as it excludes utilization-based models without pre-commitments and committed deals closed after the key date. It also excludes contracts ending within the next 12 months that have not yet been renewed. For our committed cloud business, we believe the current cloud backlog's expansion over a period is a valuable indicator of go-to market success, as it reflects both new contracts closed as well as renewal of existing contracts.

Share of more predictable revenue is the total of non-IFRS cloud revenue and non-IFRS software support revenue as a percentage of total revenue

Global commerce is the total commerce volume transacted on the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur and SAP Fieldglass Networks in the trailing 12 months. SAP Ariba commerce includes procurement and sourcing spend.

For explanations on other key growth metrics please refer the performance management section of SAP's Integrated Report 2019, which can be found at www.sapintegratedreport.com.

Webcast

SAP senior management will host a financial analyst conference call today at 2:00 PM (CET) / 1:00 PM (GMT) / 8:00 AM (Eastern) / 5:00 AM (Pacific). The call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.sap.com/investorand will be available for replay. Supplementary financial information pertaining to the first quarter results can be found at www.sap.com/investor.

About SAP

As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. SAP simplifies technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want - without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 440,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

For more information, financial community only:

Stefan Gruber

+49 (6227) 7-44872

investor@sap.com, CET

Follow SAP Investor Relations on Twitter at @sapinvestor.

For more information, press only:

Susan Miller

+1 (610) 661-9225

susan.miller@sap.com, ET

Marcus Winkler

+49 (6227) 7-67497

marcus.winkler@sap.com, CET

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center:

+49 180 534-34-24

United States Only:

+1 (800) 872-1SAP(+1-800-872-1727)

Note to editors:

To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels. To view video stories on diverse topics, visit www.sap-tv.com.From this site, you can embed videos into your own Web pages, share video via e-mail links and subscribe to RSS feeds from SAP TV.

SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

7

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with th e U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

No part of this publication may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or for any purpose without the express permission of SAP SE. The information contained herein may be changed without prior notice.

Some software products marketed by SAP SE and its distributors contain proprietary software components of other software vendors. National product specifications may vary.

These materials are provided by SAP SE and its affiliated companies ("SAP Group") for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind, and SAP Group shall not be liable for errors or omissions with respect to the materials. The only warranties for SAP Group products and services are those that are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services, if any. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies. Please see www.sap.com/about/legal/copyright.htmlfor additional trademark information and notice.

SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

8

Contents

Financial and Non-Financial Key Facts (IFRS and Non-IFRS)

10

Primary Financial Statements of SAP Group (IFRS)

12

(A)

Consolidated Income Statements ......................................................................................................................................................................

12

(B)

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position .................................................................................................................................................

13

(C)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ...........................................................................................................................................................

14

Non-IFRS Numbers

15

(D)

Basis of Non-IFRS Presentation .........................................................................................................................................................................

15

(E)

Reconciliation from Non-IFRS Numbers to IFRS Numbers ..............................................................................................................................

16

(F)

Non-IFRS Adjustments - Actuals and Estimates ..............................................................................................................................................

17

(G)

Non-IFRS Adjustments by Functional Areas .....................................................................................................................................................

17

Disaggregations

18

(H)

Segment Reporting..............................................................................................................................................................................................

18

(H.1)

Segment Policies and Segment Changes .............................................................................................................................................

18

(H.2)

Segment Reporting.................................................................................................................................................................................

18

(I)

Revenue by Region (IFRS and Non-IFRS) ..........................................................................................................................................................

22

(J)

Employees by Region and Functional Areas ......................................................................................................................................................

23

Other Disclosures

24

(K)

Financial Income, Net ..........................................................................................................................................................................................

24

SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

9

Financial and Non-Financial Key Facts (IFRS and Non-IFRS)

€ millions, unless otherwise stated

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

TY

Q1

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

Revenues

Cloud (IFRS)

1,555

1,692

1,789

1,896

6,933

2,011

Cloud (non-IFRS)

1,581

1,717

1,807

1,907

7,013

2,012

% change - yoy

48

40

37

35

40

27

% change constant currency - yoy

41

35

33

32

35

25

Software licenses (IFRS)

650

948

932

2,002

4,533

451

Software licenses (non-IFRS)

650

948

932

2,002

4,533

451

% change - yoy

4

-5

-1

-4

-2

-31

% change constant currency - yoy

1

-6

-4

-6

-5

-31

Software support (IFRS)

2,838

2,854

2,907

2,948

11,547

2,934

Software support (non-IFRS)

2,838

2,854

2,907

2,948

11,548

2,934

% change - yoy

7

4

5

4

5

3

% change constant currency - yoy

4

2

3

2

3

2

Software licenses and support (IFRS)

3,489

3,802

3,839

4,950

16,080

3,386

Software licenses and support (non-IFRS)

3,489

3,802

3,840

4,950

16,080

3,386

% change - yoy

6

2

4

1

3

-3

% change constant currency - yoy

3

0

1

-1

1

-4

Cloud and software (IFRS)

5,044

5,495

5,629

6,846

23,012

5,397

Cloud and software (non-IFRS)

5,070

5,520

5,647

6,857

23,093

5,398

% change - yoy

16

11

13

8

12

6

% change constant currency - yoy

12

8

10

6

9

5

Total revenue (IFRS)

6,091

6,631

6,791

8,041

27,553

6,521

Total revenue (non-IFRS)

6,118

6,656

6,809

8,052

27,634

6,522

% change - yoy

16

11

13

8

12

7

% change constant currency - yoy

12

8

10

6

9

5

Share of more predictable revenue (IFRS, in %)

72

69

69

60

67

76

Share of more predictable revenue (non-IFRS, in %)

72

69

69

60

67

76

Profits

Operating profit (loss) (IFRS)

Operating profit (loss) (non-IFRS)

  • change
  • change constant currency Profit (loss) after tax (IFRS) Profit (loss) after tax (non-IFRS)
  • change

Margins

Cloud gross margin (IFRS, in %)

Cloud gross margin (non-IFRS, in %)

Software license and support gross margin (IFRS, in %) Software license and support gross margin (non-IFRS, in %) Cloud and software gross margin (IFRS, in %)

Cloud and software gross margin (non-IFRS, in %) Gross margin (IFRS, in %)

Gross margin (non-IFRS, in %)

Operating margin (IFRS, in %)

Operating margin (non-IFRS, in %)

AT&S segment - Cloud gross margin (in %) AT&S segment - Segment gross margin (in %) AT&S segment - Segment margin (in %) Services segment - Services gross margin (in %) Services segment - Segment gross margin (in %)

-136

827

1,679

2,102

4,473

1,210

1,467

1,816

2,086

2,839

8,208

1,482

19

11

20

12

15

1

13

8

15

9

11

0

-108

582

1,259

1,637

3,370

811

1,080

1,317

1,564

2,190

6,152

1,015

25

12

15

22

18

-6

61.2

62.6

64.5

65.1

63.5

66.4

66.2

67.9

69.0

69.5

68.2

69.3

84.6

86.0

87.0

88.1

86.6

85.2

85.7

87.1

87.6

88.8

87.4

85.7

77.4

78.8

79.9

81.7

79.6

78.2

79.6

81.1

81.7

83.4

81.6

79.6

66.5

68.2

70.3

72.8

69.7

68.3

69.5

71.4

72.3

75.2

72.3

69.8

-2.2

12.5

24.7

26.1

16.2

18.6

24.0

27.3

30.6

35.3

29.7

22.7

61.1

62.5

63.1

63.1

62.5

64.4

78.5

80.0

80.4

82.9

80.6

78.4

37.2

43.1

44.9

48.5

43.9

37.0

21.1

24.7

31.0

28.8

26.6

26.7

16.9

21.6

28.1

25.5

23.2

22.8

SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

10

€ millions, unless otherwise stated

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

TY

Q1

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2020

Services segment - Segment margin (in %)

3.2

6.7

15.7

12.1

9.6

9.9

Concur segment - Cloud gross margin (in %)

84.9

86.5

86.9

88.7

86.8

88.1

Concur segment - Segment gross margin (in %)

76.8

77.5

77.9

80.6

78.3

79.8

Concur segment - Segment margin (in %)

36.4

35.9

39.7

40.4

38.2

37.6

Qualtrics segment - Cloud gross margin (in %)

91.4

92.0

91.4

90.1

91.1

90.8

Qualtrics segment - Segment gross margin (in %)

81.4

79.9

78.6

74.9

78.3

75.4

Qualtrics segment - Segment margin (in %)

7.9

5.6

3.2

-6.5

1.6

-7.5

Key Profit Ratios

Effective tax rate (IFRS, in %)

23.2

28.6

26.1

26.2

26.7

27.7

Effective tax rate (non-IFRS, in %)

26.1

27.0

25.8

25.9

26.2

27.2

Earnings per share, basic (IFRS, in €)

-0.10

0.48

1.04

1.36

2.78

0.68

Earnings per share, basic (non-IFRS, in €)

0.90

1.09

1.30

1.82

5.11

0.85

Order Entry and current cloud backlog

Current cloud backlog

5,329

NA

NA

NA

NA

6,647

% change - yoy

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

25

% change constant currency - yoy

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

24

Orders - number of cloud deals (in transactions)

2,961

3,624

3,717

5,377

15,679

3,113

Share of cloud orders greater than €5 million based on total cloud

26

26

29

35

31

28

order entry volume (in %)

Share of cloud orders smaller than €1 million based on total cloud

39

34

33

28

32

37

order entry volume (in %)

Orders - number of on-premise software deals (in transactions)

12,229

12,522

12,270

15,563

52,584

10,517

Share of orders greater than €5 million based on total software or-

28

28

31

35

32

24

der entry volume (in %)

Share of orders smaller than €1 million based on total software or-

42

36

39

31

35

42

der entry volume (in %)

Liquidity and Cash Flow

Net cash flows from operating activities

2,802

-122

638

178

3,496

2,984

Capital expenditure

-359

-180

-164

-114

-817

-333

Payments of lease liabilities

-78

-106

-104

-115

-403

-72

Free cash flow

2,365

-409

370

-50

2,276

2,580

% of total revenue (IFRS)

39

-6

5

-1

8

40

% of profit after tax (IFRS)

-2,198

-70

29

-3

68

318

Group liquidity

7,673

5,280

5,597

5,382

5,382

7,872

Financial debt (-)

-13,866

-13,833

-13,874

-13,668

-13,668

-13,700

Net debt (-)

-6,193

-8,553

-8,277

-8,286

-8,286

-5,827

Days sales outstanding (DSO, in days)1)

69

70

71

71

71

73

Financial Position

Cash and cash equivalents

7,332

5,168

5,525

5,314

5,314

7,816

Goodwill

29,160

28,853

29,904

29,159

29,159

29,731

Total assets

60,860

57,874

59,963

60,212

60,212

62,947

Contract liabilities (current)

6,068

5,558

4,400

4,266

4,266

6,726

Equity ratio (total equity in % of total assets)

48

48

50

51

51

49

Non-Financials

Number of employees (quarter end)2)

98,659

98,332

99,710

100,330

100,330

101,150

Employee retention (in %, rolling 12 months)

93.8

93.5

93.3

93.3

93.3

93.3

Women in management (in %, quarter end)

26.0

26.2

26.3

26.4

26.4

26.8

Greenhouse gas emissions (in kilotons)

110

75

65

50

300

65

  1. Days sales outstanding measures the average number of days from the raised invoice to cash receipt from the customer. We calculate DSO by dividing the average invoiced trade receivables balance of the last 12 months by the average monthly cash receipt of the l ast 12 months.
  2. In full-time equivalents.

Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.

SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

11

Primary Financial Statements of SAP Group (IFRS)

  1. Consolidated Income Statements

€ millions, unless otherwise stated

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

∆ in %

Cloud

2,011

1,555

29

Software licenses

451

650

-31

Software support

2,838

3

2,934

Software licenses and support

3,489

-3

3,386

Cloud and software

5,397

5,044

7

Services

1,124

1,048

7

Total revenue

6,521

6,091

7

Cost of cloud

-675

-604

12

Cost of software licenses and support

-502

-538

-7

Cost of cloud and software

-1,176

-1,141

3

Cost of services

-890

-899

-1

Total cost of revenue

-2,066

-2,041

1

Gross profit

4,455

4,051

10

Research and development

-1,051

-1,061

-1

Sales and marketing

-1,851

-1,838

1

General and administration

-315

-439

-28

Restructuring

-15

-886

-98

Other operating income/expense, net

-12

38

<-100

Total operating expenses

-5,311

-6,228

-15

Operating profit (loss)

1,210

-136

<-100

Other non-operating income/expense, net

-49

-4

>100

Finance income

129

27

163

Finance costs

-203

-129

57

Financial income, net

-39

0

>100

Profit (loss) before tax

1,122

-140

<-100

Income tax expense

-310

33

<-100

Profit (loss) after tax

811

-108

<-100

Attributable to owners of parent

-114

<-100

814

Attributable to non-controlling interests

-3

7

<-100

Earnings per share, basic (in €)1)

0.68

-0.10

<-100

Earnings per share, diluted (in €)1)

0.68

-0.10

<-100

  1. For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, the weighted average number of shares was 1,191 million (diluted 1,191 million) and 1,194 million (diluted: 1,194 million), respectively (treasury stock excluded).

Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.

SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

12

  1. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

as at 3/31/2020 and 12/31/2019

€ millions

2020

2019

Cash and cash equivalents

7,816

5,314

Other financial assets

297

358

Trade and other receivables

7,908

7,280

Other non-financial assets

1,188

1,251

Tax assets

506

628

Total current assets

17,333

15,213

Goodwill

29,159

29,731

Intangible assets

4,491

4,400

Property, plant, and equipment

5,496

5,383

Other financial assets

2,336

2,499

Trade and other receivables

129

94

Other non-financial assets

1,701

1,728

Tax assets

435

422

Deferred tax assets

1,251

1,358

Total non-current assets

45,614

44,999

Total assets

62,947

60,212

€ millions

2020

2019

Trade and other payables

1,458

1,581

Tax liabilities

255

383

Financial liabilities

3,273

5,142

Other non-financial liabilities

4,818

3,596

Provisions

268

162

Contract liabilities

4,266

6,726

Total current liabilities

17,467

14,462

Trade and other payables

8

7

Tax liabilities

538

594

Financial liabilities

12,923

12,507

Other non-financial liabilities

814

796

Provisions

478

636

Deferred tax liabilities

79

88

Contract liabilities

81

89

Total non-current liabilities

14,710

14,929

Total liabilities

32,177

29,390

Issued capital

1,229

1,229

Share premium

545

547

Retained earnings

28,783

29,593

Other components of equity

1,770

2,401

Treasury shares

-3,072

-1,580

Equity attributable to owners of parent

30,697

30,746

Non-controlling interests

73

76

Total equity

30,770

30,822

Total equity and liabilities

62,947

60,212

Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.

SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

13

(C)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

€ millions

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Profit (loss) after tax

811

-108

Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) after tax to net cash flows from operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

464

442

Share-based payment expense

93

517

Income tax expense

-33

310

Financial income, net

0

39

Decrease/increase in allowances on trade receivables

11

11

Other adjustments for non-cash items

-1

-48

Decrease/increase in trade and other receivables

-257

522

Decrease/increase in other assets

-264

-159

Increase/decrease in trade payables, provisions, and other liabilities

-835

302

Increase/decrease in contract liabilities

2,825

2,451

Share-based payments

-162

-101

Interest paid

-109

-105

Interest received

22

25

Income taxes paid, net of refunds

-371

-507

Net cash flows from operating activities

2,984

2,802

Business combinations, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired

-28

-6,043

Proceeds from sales of subsidiaries or other businesses

61

0

Purchase of intangible assets or property, plant, and equipment

-333

-359

Proceeds from sales of intangible assets or property, plant, and equipment

22

24

Purchase of equity or debt instruments of other entities

-133

-318

Proceeds from sales of equity or debt instruments of other entities

134

96

Net cash flows from investing activities

-373

-6,502

Purchase of treasury shares

-150

0

Proceeds from borrowings

2,516

11

Repayments of borrowings

-12

-6

Payments of lease liabilities

-72

-78

Net cash flows from financing activities

-223

2,433

Effect of foreign currency rates on cash and cash equivalents

113

-28

Net decrease/increase in cash and cash equivalents

2,501

-1,295

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

5,314

8,627

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

7,816

7,332

Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.

SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

14

Non-IFRS Numbers

  1. Basis of Non-IFRS Presentation

We disclose certain financial measures such as revenue (non-IFRS), expense (non-IFRS), and profit measures (non-IFRS) that are not prepared in accordance with IFRS and are therefore considered non-IFRS financial measures.

For a more detailed description of all of SAP's non-IFRS measures and their limitations as well as our constant currency and free cash flow figures, see Explanation of Non-IFRSMeasures online.

SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

15

  1. Reconciliation from Non-IFRS Numbers to IFRS Numbers

€ millions, unless otherwise stated

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

∆ in %

IFRS

Adj.

Non-

Currency

Non-IFRS

IFRS

Adj.

Non-

IFRS

Non-

Non-IFRS

IFRS

Impact

Constant

IFRS

IFRS

Constant

Currency

Currency1)

Revenue Numbers

Cloud

2,011

1

2,012

-34

1,978

1,555

26

1,581

29

27

25

Software licenses

451

0

451

0

451

650

0

650

-31

-31

-31

Software support

2,934

0

2,934

-33

2,901

2,838

0

2,838

3

3

2

Software licenses and support

3,386

0

3,386

-33

3,353

3,489

0

3,489

-3

-3

-4

Cloud and software

5,397

1

5,398

-68

5,330

5,044

26

5,070

7

6

5

Services

1,124

0

1,124

-18

1,106

1,048

0

1,048

7

7

6

Total revenue

6,521

1

6,522

-86

6,437

6,091

26

6,118

7

7

5

Operating Expense Numbers

Cost of cloud

-675

56

-618

-604

70

-534

12

16

Cost of software licenses and

-502

18

-483

-538

38

-500

-7

-3

support

Cost of cloud and software

-1,176

75

-1,102

-1,141

108

-1,034

3

7

Cost of services

-890

22

-868

-899

64

-835

-1

4

Total cost of revenue

-2,066

97

-1,969

-2,041

172

-1,868

1

5

Gross profit

4,455

98

4,553

4,051

199

4,249

10

7

Research and development

-1,051

25

-1,027

-1,061

125

-936

-1

10

Sales and marketing

-1,851

126

-1,725

-1,838

231

-1,607

1

7

General and administration

-315

7

-307

-439

161

-277

-28

11

Restructuring

-15

15

0

-886

886

0

-98

NA

Other operating income/expense,

-12

0

-12

38

0

38

<-100

<-100

net

Total operating expenses

-5,311

271

-5,040

65

-4,975

-6,228

1,577

-4,651

-15

8

7

Profit Numbers

Operating profit (loss)

1,210

272

1,482

-21

1,462

-136

1,603

1,467

<-100

1

0

Other non-operating income/ex-

-49

0

-49

-4

0

-4

>100

>100

pense, net

Finance income

163

0

163

129

0

129

27

27

Finance costs

-203

0

-203

-129

0

-129

57

57

Financial income, net

-39

0

-39

0

0

0

>100

>100

Profit (loss) before tax

1,122

272

1,394

-140

1,603

1,463

<-100

-5

Income tax expense

-310

-69

-379

33

-415

-383

<-100

-1

Profit (loss) after tax

811

203

1,015

-108

1,188

1,080

<-100

-6

Attributable to owners of parent

814

203

1,018

-114

1,188

1,074

<-100

-5

Attributable to non-controlling in-

-3

0

-3

7

0

7

<-100

<-100

terests

Key Ratios

Operating margin (in %)

18.6

22.7

22.7

-2.2

24.0

20.8pp

-1.3pp

-1.3pp

Effective tax rate (in %)2)

27.7

27.2

23.2

26.1

4.5pp

1.1pp

Earnings per share, basic (in €)

0.68

0.85

-0.10

0.90

<-100

-5

  1. Constant currency period-over-period changes are calculated by comparing the current year's non-IFRS constant currency numbers with the non-IFRS num- bers of the previous year's respective period.
  2. The difference between our effective tax rate (IFRS) and effective tax rate (non-IFRS) in Q1 2020 mainly resulted from tax effects of acquisition-related charges and share-based payment expenses. The difference between our effective tax rate (IFRS) and effective tax rate (non-IFRS) in Q1 2019 mainly resulted from tax effects of restructuring expenses, share-based payment expenses and acquisition-related charges.

Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.

SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

16

  1. Non-IFRSAdjustments - Actuals and Estimates

€ millions

Operating profit (loss) (IFRS)

Revenue adjustments

Adjustment for acquisition-related charges Adjustment for share-based payment expenses Adjustment for restructuring

Operating expense adjustments

Operating profit (loss) adjustments

Operating profit (loss) (non-IFRS)

Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.

Estimated Amounts for

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Full Year 2020

1,210

-136

0-30

1

26

580-690

162

174

1,200-1,600

93

517

20-40

15

886

271

1,577

272

1,603

1,482

1,467

  1. Non-IFRSAdjustments by Functional Areas

€ millions

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

IFRS

Acquisition-

SBP1)

Restruc- Non-IFRS

IFRS

Acquisition-

SBP1)

Restruc- Non-IFRS

Related

turing

Related

turing

Cost of cloud and software

-1,176

64

11

0

-1,102

-1,141

71

37

0

-1,034

Cost of services

-890

1

22

0

-868

-899

1

63

0

-835

Research and development

-1,051

2

23

0

-1,027

-1,061

4

122

0

-936

Sales and marketing

-1,851

95

31

0

-1,725

-1,838

84

147

0

-1,607

General and administration

-315

1

7

0

-307

-439

13

148

0

-277

Restructuring

-15

0

0

15

0

-886

0

0

886

0

Other operating income/ex-

-12

0

0

0

-12

38

0

0

0

38

pense, net

Total operating expenses

-5,311

162

93

15

-5,040

-6,228

174

517

886

-4,651

1) Share-based Payments

Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.

If not presented in a separate line item in our income statement, the restructuring expenses would break down as follows:

€ millions

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Cost of cloud and software

-3

-117

Cost of services

-4

-144

Research and development

-5

-387

Sales and marketing

-2

-177

General and administration

-61

0

Restructuring expenses

-15

-886

Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.

SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

17

Disaggregations

  1. Segment Reporting

(H.1) Segment Policies and Segment Changes

SAP has four reportable segments: the Applications, Technology & Support segment, the Services segment, the Concur segment, and the Qualtrics segment.

In the first quarter 2020, the following changes to the composition of our operating segments occurred due to internal reorganizations and changes in board responsibilities:

  • With bringing together services delivery and services sales functions, a new global services unit was established resulting in a new seg- ment called Services segment. The services business was formerly part of the Applications, Technology & Services segment. However, the Services segment does not reflect the full services business as other segments provide services as well. As a result of this change the Ap- plications, Technology & Services segment was renamed to Applications, Technology & Support segment.
  • The Intelligent Spend Group segment experienced several changes through the integration of Ariba and Fieldglass offerings as well as Concur engineering functions into the Applications, Technology & Support segment and into the newly established Services segment.

As a result of the above-mentioned changes, the former Intelligent Spend Group segment only comprises our Concur business except for the engineering functions going forward. The Intelligent Spend Group segment was therefore renamed to Concur segment. The Qualtrics segment remained unchanged.

For a more detailed description of SAP's segment reporting, see Note (C.1) "Results of Segments" of our Integrated Report 2019.

(H.2) Segment Reporting

Applications, Technology & Support

€ millions, unless otherwise stated

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

∆ in %

∆ in %

(Non-IFRS)

Actual

Constant

Actual

Actual

Constant

Currency

Currency

Currency

Currency

Currency

Cloud

1,523

1,502

1,199

27

25

Software licenses

447

447

650

-31

-31

Software support

2,933

2,900

2,837

3

2

Software licenses and support

3,380

3,347

3,487

-3

-4

Cloud and software

4,903

4,849

4,686

5

3

Services

83

82

79

4

3

Total segment revenue

4,986

4,930

4,765

5

3

Cost of cloud

-542

-534

-466

16

15

Cost of software licenses and support

-452

-447

-467

-3

-4

Cost of cloud and software

-994

-981

-933

7

5

Cost of services

-84

-84

-93

-9

-10

Total cost of revenue

-1,078

-1,065

-1,026

5

4

Segment gross profit

3,908

3,865

3,739

5

3

Other segment expenses

-2,065

-2,045

-1,966

5

4

Segment profit (loss)

1,843

1,821

1,774

4

3

Margins

Cloud gross margin (in %)

64.4

64.4

61.1

3.3pp

3.3pp

Segment gross margin (in %)

78.4

78.4

78.5

-0.1pp

-0.1pp

Segment margin (in %)

37.0

36.9

37.2

-0.3pp

-0.3pp

Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.

SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

18

Services

€ millions, unless otherwise stated

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

∆ in %

∆ in %

(Non-IFRS)

Actual

Constant

Actual

Actual

Constant

Currency

Currency

Currency

Currency

Currency

Cloud

0

0

0

NA

NA

Software licenses

0

0

0

NA

NA

Software support

1

1

1

1

0

Software licenses and support

1

1

2

-16

-15

Cloud and software

2

2

2

-1

-1

Services

849

836

805

5

4

Total segment revenue

851

837

807

5

4

Cost of cloud

-20

-19

-14

45

44

Cost of software licenses and support

-14

-14

-22

-35

-35

Cost of cloud and software

-34

-34

-35

-4

-5

Cost of services

-622

-616

-635

-2

-3

Total cost of revenue

-656

-650

-670

-2

-3

Segment gross profit

194

188

136

42

38

Other segment expenses

-110

-109

-111

-1

-1

Segment profit (loss)

84

78

26

>100

>100

Margins

Services gross margin (in %)

26.7

26.3

21.1

5.6pp

5.2pp

Segment gross margin (in %)

22.8

22.4

16.9

5.9pp

5.5pp

Segment margin (in %)

9.9

9.4

3.2

6.7pp

6.2pp

Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.

Concur

€ millions, unless otherwise stated

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

∆ in %

∆ in %

(Non-IFRS)

Actual

Constant

Actual

Actual

Constant

Currency

Currency

Currency

Currency

Currency

Cloud

367

357

316

16

13

Software licenses

0

0

0

NA

NA

Software support

0

0

0

NA

NA

Software licenses and support

0

0

0

NA

NA

Cloud and software

367

357

316

16

13

Services

61

60

58

5

3

Total segment revenue

428

417

374

14

11

Cost of cloud

-44

-43

-48

-8

-11

Cost of software licenses and support

0

0

0

NA

NA

Cost of cloud and software

-44

-43

-48

-8

-11

Cost of services

-43

-42

-39

9

7

Total cost of revenue

-87

-84

-87

0

-3

Segment gross profit

341

333

287

19

16

Other segment expenses

-181

-177

-151

19

17

Segment profit (loss)

161

156

136

18

14

Margins

Cloud gross margin (in %)

88.1

88.1

84.9

3.2pp

3.2pp

Segment gross margin (in %)

79.8

79.8

76.8

3.0pp

3.0pp

Segment margin (in %)

37.6

37.4

36.4

1.2pp

1.0pp

Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.

SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

19

Qualtrics

€ millions, unless otherwise stated

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

∆ in %

∆ in %

(Non-IFRS)

Actual

Constant

Actual

Actual

Constant

Currency

Currency

Currency

Currency

Currency

Cloud

120

116

64

88

83

Software licenses

0

0

0

NA

NA

Software support

0

0

0

NA

NA

Software licenses and support

0

0

0

NA

NA

Cloud and software

120

116

64

88

83

Services

42

40

25

64

60

Total segment revenue

161

157

89

82

76

Cost of cloud

-11

-11

-5

>100

97

Cost of software licenses and support

0

0

0

NA

NA

Cost of cloud and software

-11

-11

-5

>100

97

Cost of services

-29

-28

-11

>100

>100

Total cost of revenue

-40

-39

-17

>100

>100

Segment gross profit

122

118

72

68

63

Other segment expenses

-134

-129

-65

>100

97

Segment profit (loss)

-12

-11

7

<-100

<-100

Margins

Cloud gross margin (in %)

90.8

90.8

91.4

-0.6pp

-0.7pp

Segment gross margin (in %)

75.4

75.3

81.4

-6.0pp

-6.1pp

Segment margin (in %)

-7.5

-7.0

7.9

-15.4pp

-14.9pp

Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.

SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

20

Reconciliation of Cloud Revenues and Margins

€ millions, unless otherwise stated

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

∆ in %

∆ in %

(Non-IFRS)

Actual

Constant

Actual

Actual

Constant

Currency

Currency

Currency

Currency

Currency

Intelligent Spend3)

720

705

626

15

13

thereof Concur segment

367

357

316

16

13

Cloud revenue - SaaS/PaaS1)

Other4)

1,088

1,072

797

36

34

Total

1,807

1,777

1,423

27

25

Cloud revenue - IaaS2)

205

201

158

29

27

Cloud revenue

2,012

1,978

1,581

27

25

Intelligent Spend3)

78.8

78.7

78.0

0.8pp

0.7pp

thereof Concur segment

88.1

88.1

84.9

3.2pp

3.2pp

Cloud gross margin - SaaS/PaaS1) (in %)

Other4)

70.2

70.3

63.8

6.4pp

6.5pp

Total

73.6

73.7

70.0

3.6pp

3.6pp

Cloud gross margin - IaaS2) (in %)

31.0

30.7

32.0

-1.1pp

-1.4pp

Cloud gross margin (in %)

69.3

69.3

66.2

3.0pp

3.0pp

  1. Software as a service/platform as a service
  2. Infrastructure as a service; completely included in the Applications, Technology & Support segment.
  3. Intelligent Spend includes the whole Concur segment and the Intelligent Spend offerings mainly included in the Applications, Technology & Support segment.
  4. Other includes all other SaaS/PaaS offerings that do not belong to the Intelligent Spend offerings.

The individual revenue and margin numbers for segments are disclosed on the previous pages.

Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.

SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

21

  1. Revenue by Region (IFRS and Non-IFRS)

€ millions

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

∆ in %

IFRS

Adj.

Non-

Currency

Non-IFRS

IFRS

Adj.

Non-IFRS

IFRS

Non-IFRS

Non-IFRS

IFRS

Impact

Constant

Constant

Currency

Currency1)

Cloud Revenue by Region

EMEA

618

0

618

-6

612

457

0

457

35

35

34

Americas

1,142

1

1,144

-26

1,118

898

26

924

27

24

21

APJ

251

0

251

-2

248

201

0

201

25

25

24

Cloud revenue

2,011

1

2,012

-34

1,978

1,555

26

1,581

29

27

25

Cloud and Software Revenue by Region

EMEA

2,326

0

2,326

-14

2,312

2,184

0

2,184

7

7

6

Americas

2,252

1

2,253

-47

2,206

2,045

26

2,071

10

9

7

APJ

820

0

820

-7

812

815

0

815

1

1

0

Cloud and software

5,397

1

5,398

-68

5,330

5,044

26

5,070

7

6

5

revenue

Total Revenue by Region

Germany

894

0

894

0

894

835

0

835

7

7

7

Rest of EMEA

1,895

0

1,895

-15

1,879

1,793

0

1,793

6

6

5

Total EMEA

2,789

0

2,789

-16

2,773

2,628

0

2,628

6

6

6

United States

2,266

1

2,267

-63

2,204

2,043

26

2,070

11

10

6

Rest of Americas

458

0

458

10

10

10

503

0

503

3

506

Total Americas

2,769

1

2,770

-60

2,710

2,502

26

2,528

11

10

7

Japan

306

0

306

-13

293

264

0

264

16

16

11

Rest of APJ

698

0

698

-6

-6

-5

657

0

657

3

661

Total APJ

963

0

963

-10

953

962

0

962

0

0

-1

Total revenue

6,521

1

6,522

-86

6,437

6,091

26

6,118

7

7

5

  1. Constant currency period-over-period changes are calculated by comparing the current year's non-IFRS constant currency numbers with the non-IFRS num- bers of the previous year's respective period.

Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely.

SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

22

  1. Employees by Region and Functional Areas

Full-time equivalents

3/31/2020

3/31/2019

EMEA

Americas

APJ

Total

EMEA

Americas

APJ

Total

Cloud and software

6,469

4,561

5,425

16,455

6,457

4,601

5,348

16,406

Services

8,253

6,049

5,940

20,241

8,250

5,784

5,602

19,635

Research and development

12,842

5,939

9,273

28,054

12,646

5,781

8,823

27,251

Sales and marketing

10,187

10,485

5,186

25,859

9,984

10,137

5,015

25,136

General and administration

3,211

2,215

1,236

6,661

3,067

2,096

1,198

6,362

Infrastructure

2,205

1,009

665

3,879

2,184

1,025

660

3,869

SAP Group (3/31)

43,166

30,259

27,726

101,150

42,589

29,424

26,646

98,659

Thereof acquisitions1)

0

0

0

0

338

1,638

137

2,113

SAP Group (three months' end average)

43,143

30,088

27,632

100,864

42,497

29,662

26,791

98,950

  1. Acquisitions closed between January 1 and March 31 of the respective year

SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

23

Other Disclosures

  1. Financial Income, Net

In the first quarter 2020, finance income mainly consists of gains from disposal of equity securities and IFRS 9-related fair value adjustments totaling €123 million (Q1/2019: €83 million).

In the first quarter 2020, finance costs mainly consist of losses from disposal or IFRS 9-related fair value adjustments of Sapphire Ventures investments totaling €102 million (Q1/2019: €7 million).

SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

24

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 05:10:09 UTC
