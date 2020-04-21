SAP : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results 0 04/21/2020 | 01:11am EDT Send by mail :

Non-IFRS EPS At €0.85, Down 5% Operating Cash Flow Up 6%, Free Cash Flow Up 9% Cloud Revenue Total Revenue in € millions in € millions IFRS Non-IFRS IFRS Non-IFRS 2,011 2,012 6,521 6,522 +29% +27% (+25% cc) +7% +7% (+5% cc) The share of more predictable revenue reached 76% in the first quarter of 2020 (+4 percentage points) Cloud & Software Revenue Operating Profit in € millions in € millions IFRS Non-IFRS IFRS Non-IFRS 5,397 5,398 1,210 1,482 +7% +6% (+5% cc) N/A +1% (0% cc) Building on last year's momentum, SAP started the first two months of the quarter with strong momentum and healthy growth. For nearly five decades, SAP has been synonymous with mission critical business operations. As the unprecedented global chal- lenges presented by COVID-19 emerged, we benefited from the in- herent resilience of our business model and sustainable relevance of our portfolio. Our emphasis on increasing our base of more pre- dictable revenue and the geographic and sector diversity of our business has strongly positioned us to weather the period ahead and emerge stronger in the new normal that will follow. Our first quarter results highlight the durability of our busi- ness. We will continue to balance disciplined expense management with investment in innovation to ensure we maintain and enhance our competitive advantages. Our balance sheet stability and reve- nue predictability allow us to continuously deliver long-term value for our shareholders. Luka Mucic, CFO Christian Klein, CEO SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 1 Walldorf, Germany - April 21, 2020 SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Business Performance First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights1 Business activity in the first two months of the quarter was healthy. As the impact of the COVID-19 crisis rapidly intensified towards the end of the quarter, a significant amount of new business was postponed. This is reflected, in particular, in the significant year over year decrease in software licenses revenue. In the first quarter, current cloud backlog2 was up 25% to €6.65 billion (24% at constant currencies). Cloud revenue grew 29% year over year to €2.01 billion (IFRS), up 27% (non-IFRS) and 25% (non-IFRS at constant currencies). Software licenses revenue was down 31% year over year to €451 million (IFRS and non-IFRS) and down 31% (non-IFRS at constant currencies). Cloud and software revenue grew 7% year over year to €5.40 billion (IFRS), up 6% (non-IFRS) and 5% (non-IFRS at constant currencies). Total revenue grew 7% year over year to €6.52 billion (IFRS), up 7% (non-IFRS) and 5% (non-IFRS at constant currencies). The share of more predictable revenue grew by four percentage points year-over-year to 76% in the first quarter. Cloud gross margin increased 5.3 percentage points year over year to 66.4% (IFRS) and increased by 3.0 percentage points year over year to 69.3% (non-IFRS). IFRS operating profit in the first quarter increased strongly primarily due to a significantly lower impact from both restructuring expenses and share-based compensation expenses. Operating profit increased year over year to €1.21 billion (IFRS), up 1% to €1.48 billion (non-IFRS) and was flat (non-IFRS at constant currencies). Operating margin increased 20.8 percentage points year over year to 18.6% (IFRS) and declined 1.3 percentage points year over year to 22.7% (non-IFRS) and 1.3 percentage points to 22.7% (non-IFRS at constant currencies). In the first quarter, SAP incurred a cost of approximately €36 million in relation to the cancellation of its in-person annual SAPPHIRE NOW and other customer events. Absent the cancellations, these expenses would have been recognized in the later quarters for which the events were originally scheduled. Earnings per share increased strongly year over year to €0.68 (IFRS) and was down 5% to €0.85 (non-IFRS). Operating cash flow in the first quarter was €2.98 billion, up 6% year-over-year. Free cash flow was up 9% year-over-year at €2.58 billion. At the end of the first quarter, net debt was -€5.83 billion. The Company completed its share buyback program of approximately €1.5 billion by mid-March and does not plan to conduct further share buybacks in 2020. Further, the dividend proposal of €1.58 per share was unchanged. This will be voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which is scheduled to take place as a virtual event on May 20, 2020. COVID-19 Response SAP remains focused on supporting its customers, employees and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. SAP moved quickly to adopt a virtual sales and remote implementation strategy to enable the large majority of its employees to work productively from home and a continuation of its focus on current customers and the addition of new ones. To ensure the Company's financial flexibility, SAP is slowing hiring and reducing discretionary spend in addition to natural savings e.g. from lower travel and virtual rather than physical events. SAP is focused on ensuring continuity for its customers and partners, and SAP's data centers are online with appropriate backup plans. SAP is also focused on the safety of the small number of its employees who are required to work onsite. SAP is also providing solutions to address many of the issues faced by its customers and the broader business community: SAP is offering free access to Remote Work Pulse by Qualtrics so organizations can understand how their employees are doing and what support they need as they adapt to new work environments.

To address massive disruptions impacting global supply chains, SAP opened up free access to SAP Ariba Discovery so that any buyer can post immediate sourcing needs and any supplier can respond. SAP has seen a more than 50% increase in buyer postings since the offering went live. One critical example was sourcing hospital beds for a temporary hospital.

SAP is leveraging its vast ecosystem by inviting all its partners to post their free and open offerings on the SAP Community to help sup- port businesses and address the global challenges related to the fight against COVID-19.

COVID-19. SAP is a partner and sponsor of the HPI FutureSOC Labs which is donating server power to a research initiative by Stanford University. This initiative simulates movement and folding of proteins which could be relevant for the development of vaccines. Q1 2020 results were also impacted by other effects. For details, please refer to the disclosures on page 24 of this document. For an explanation please refer to page 7of this document. Addititional information is available at https://www.sap.com/investors/en/reports/reporting- framework.html. SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 2 Due to the current uncertainty regarding the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, SAP cannot predict whether our response to date or actions that we may take in the future will be effective in mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operations. Segment Performance First Quarter 2020 SAP has updated its segment structure to reflect recent organizational changes.3 Its four reportable segments "Applications, Technology & Support", "Concur","Qualtrics" and "Services" showed the following performance: Applications, Technology & Support (AT&S) In the first quarter, segment revenue in AT&S was up 5% to €4.99 billion year-over-year (up 3% at constant currencies). Solutions which contributed to this growth are listed below. SAP S/4HANA SAP S/4HANA is an intelligent, integrated ERP system that runs on our real time in-memory platform, SAP HANA. It addresses industry-specific requirements with proven best practices for 26 verticals and enables new business models as marketplaces evolve. It revolutionizes business processes with intelligent automation, supported by artificial intelligence and robotic process automation. It helps users make better decisions faster with embedded analytics, a conversational interface, and digital assistants. SAP offers customers a choice of deployment options including cloud, on-premise and hybrid so they can choose the scenario or combination that is right for them, all on the same data model with a consistent user experience. Approximately 300 SAP S/4HANA customers were added in the quarter, taking total adoption to approximately 14,100 customers, up 23% year over year, of which more than 6,700 are live. In the first quarter, more than 45% of the additional SAP S/4HANA customers were net new. In Q1, world class organizations such as Danone, Dehner Holding, AO Tander, Indorama Ventures, and Cogna Educação selected SAP S/4HANA. Korea Southern Power, Bristol-Myers Squibb, PVH Corp, and Anta Group recently went live on SAP S/4HANA. A fast-growing number of companies of all sizes including Sun Life Financial and Hitachi High Tech began deploying SAP S/4HANA in part or entirely in the cloud. MTU Rolls Royce is now live on SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Human Experience Management (HXM) The SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite provides solutions for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management and people analytics. Built as a highly scalable platform it meets complex cross border requirements, delivering tax regulation and HR policy updates in 98 specific countries, 42 languages and payroll in 45 countries. HXM is designed around what employees need, how they work, and what motivates them. It empowers employees and enables HR leaders to accelerate business growth. SAP SuccessFactors HXM solutions leverage Qualtrics solutions allowing customers to capture insights from employees and link them with operational data to see what is happening, understand why and take action. More than 550 customers have selected these solutions since their launch in May 2019. Chobani, Volaris, and Hyundai Motor Europe were some of many competitive wins. Banco Galicia, one of the most important private banks in Argentina, relies on SAP's innovative cloud solutions to boost and transform its growth strategy. With more than 3 million clients, the bank acquired SAP SuccessFactors and Qualtrics, improving the experience of more than 6,000 employees Nexa went live on SAP SuccessFactors this quarter. SAP Customer Experience SAP Customer Experience (CX) combines leading solutions for commerce. service, marketing, sales, and customer data, enabling companies to manage and deliver personalized customer experiences across touchpoints and channels based on a complete view of the customer. As part of the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP CX suite integrates with SAP S/4HANA from demand signals to fulfillment in one end-to-end process. SAP CX solutions also use the benefits of Qualtrics Customer Experience Management to understand the wants and needs of customers. This enables organizations to combine customer feedback and operational data to listen, understand and take action in the moment to improve the customer experience. Smartsheet was one of many companies who chose SAP Customer Experience solutions, while Mindray and Kennametal went live in Q1. Business Technology Platform SAP's business technology platform helps customers to turn their data into business value. It encompasses database and data management, application development and integration, analytics, and intelligent technologies. The business technology platform represents a combination 3 For additional information regarding changes in SAP's segment structure please refer to section H.1 SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 3 of SAP's leading technologies such as SAP HANA, SAP Cloud Platform, SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Data Intelligence and SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation bundled into one single reference architecture. It supports cloud, on-premise and hybrid customer landscapes. Additionally, the business technology platform offers seamless interoperability with hyperscalers' technologies to deliver a high level of scalability and flexibility. The business technology platform provides customers with convenient access to SAP data, SAP technology and SAP pre-configured business services to help them drive business value across their entire solution landscape. Trident Group selected SAP's business technology platform and analytics cloud solutions and Mercedes-Benz Brazil went live in the first quarter. Ariba & Fieldglass SAP Ariba provides collaborative commerce capabilities from sourcing and orders through invoice and payment along with expertise to help customers optimize their spend. It drives simple, intelligent exchanges between millions of buyers and suppliers across both direct and indirect expense categories. The SAP Ariba platform is embedding Qualtrics to enhance experience and to create a continuous feedback loop for buyers and suppliers on the network. SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass, together with SAP Concur, represent SAP's intelligent spend platform, the largest commerce platform in the world with over $3.7 trillion in global commerce annually transacted in more than 180 countries. In Q1 SAP Ariba was positioned as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management. Mabe, Helaba, and Vestas Wind Systems chose SAP Ariba solutions in the first quarter, while Furukawa Electric LatAm S.A. went live. SAP Fieldglass is the leader in external workforce management and services procurement. It helps organizations ﬁnd, engage, and manage all types of ﬂexible resources including contingent workers, consultants and freelancers. SAP Fieldglass solutions connect customers with approximately 6.8 million active external workers. Hitachi Systems chose SAP Fieldglass solutions in the first quarter. Concur In the first quarter, Concur segment revenue was up 14% to €428 million year-over-year (up 11% at constant currencies). Concur provides integrated travel, expense, and invoice management solutions that simplify and automate these time-consuming everyday processes. The SAP Concur mobile app guides employees through every trip, charges are effortlessly populated into expense reports, and invoice approvals are automated. By integrating near real-time data and using AI to audit 100% of transactions, businesses can see and efficiently control their travel spend. Marzam and General Motors were among the companies who chose SAP Concur solutions in the first quarter. Qualtrics In the first quarter, Qualtrics segment revenue was up 82% to €161 million year-over-year (up 76% at constant currencies). With Qualtrics, SAP combines market leadership in Experience Management (XM) with end-to-end operational power in 26 industries to help organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business: customer, employee, product, and brand. Chalhoub Group is one example of numerous companies using the SuccessFactors Qualtrics platform. The Qualtrics XM™ Platform is trusted by over 11,600 customers to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™) by combining X-data with the operational data (O-data™) systems of the enterprise. In Q1, Sainsbury's Supermarkets, Mars Incorporated, Energia, Impossible Foods and many others selected Qualtrics to move beyond systems of record to new systems of action and achieve breakthrough results. Services In the first quarter, Services segment revenue was up 5% to €851 million year-over-year (up 4% at constant currencies). SAP deploys a global team of service professionals with in-depth expertise in SAP solutions and innovation to help companies drive value creation and succeed in becoming Intelligent Enterprises. The Services organization simplifies and accelerates digital transformation through: Outcome-focused services and proactive support offerings designed to guide customers transformation from end to end.

services and proactive support offerings designed to guide customers transformation from end to end. Intelligent tools that automate delivery and support.

SAP Model Company templates with prepackaged reference solutions based on leading industry practices and processes.

Value-added partnerships with leading system integrators that facilitate success in any environment. SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 4 Segment Results at a Glance Segment Performance First Quarter 2020 Applications, Technology & Services Concur Qualtrics Support € million, unless otherwise Actual ∆ in % ∆ in % Actual ∆ in % ∆ in % Actual ∆ in % ∆ in % Actual ∆ in % ∆ in % stated Currency const. Currency const. Currency const. Currency const. (Non-IFRS) curr. curr. curr. curr. Cloud revenue 1,523 27 25 0 NA NA 367 16 13 120 88 83 Segment revenue 4,986 5 3 851 5 4 428 14 11 161 82 76 Segment profit (loss) 1,843 4 3 84 >100 >100 161 18 14 -12 <-100 <-100 Cloud gross margin 64.4% 3.3pp 3.3pp NM1) NM1) NM1) 88.1% 3.2pp 3.2pp 90.8% -0.6pp -0.7pp Segment margin 37.0% -0.3pp -0.3pp 9.9% 6.7pp 6.2pp 37.6% 1.2pp 1.0pp -7.5% -15.4pp -14.9pp NM = not meaningful Regional Revenue Performance SAP had a solid performance in the EMEA region with cloud and software revenue increasing 7% (IFRS) and 6% (non-IFRS at constant cur- rencies). Cloud revenue increased 35% (IFRS) and 34% (non-IFRS at constant currencies) with Germany and the Netherlands being high- lights. France, Italy and Switzerland had strong quarters in software licenses revenue. The Company had a solid performance in the Americas region. Cloud and software revenue increased 10% (IFRS) and 7% (non-IFRS at constant currencies). Cloud revenue increased 27% (IFRS) and 21% (non-IFRS at constant currencies) with Canada and Brazil being highlights. In addition, Mexico and Brazil had strong quarters in software licenses revenue. In the APJ region, SAP had a solid quarter considering the early outbreak of COVID-19 in the region. Cloud and software revenue was up 1% (IFRS) and flat (non-IFRS at constant currencies). Cloud revenue increased 25% (IFRS) and 24% (non-IFRS at constant currencies) with Japan and South Korea being highlights. For software licenses revenue, Japan and Australia had solid quarters. Financial Results at a Glance First Quarter 2020 IFRS Non-IFRS1) € million, unless otherwise stated Q1 2020 Q1 2019 ∆ in % Q1 2020 Q1 2019 ∆ in % ∆ in % const. curr. Current cloud backlog2) NA NA NA 6,647 5,329 25 24 Cloud revenue 1,555 29 1,581 27 25 2,011 2,012 Software licenses and support revenue 3,489 -3 3,489 -3 -4 3,386 3,386 Cloud and software revenue 5,044 7 5,070 6 5 5,397 5,398 Total revenue 6,091 7 6,118 7 5 6,521 6,522 Share of more predictable revenue (in %) 72 4pp 72 4pp 76 76 Operating profit (loss) -136 NA 1,467 1 0 1,210 1,482 Profit (loss) after tax -108 NA 1,080 -6 811 1,015 Basic earnings per share (in €) -0.10 NA 0.90 -5 0.68 0.85 Number of employees (FTE, March 31) 101,150 98,659 3 NA NA NA NA For a breakdown of the individual adjustments see table "Non-IFRS Adjustments by Functional Areas" in this Quarterly Statement. As this is an order entry metric, there is no IFRS equivalent. Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely. SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 5 Business Outlook 2020 Consistent with the revised outlook provided in SAP's pre-announcement on April 8th, 2020 the Company expects: Non-IFRS cloud revenue to be in a range of €8.3 billion to €8.7 billion at constant currencies (2019: €7.01 billion), up 18% to 24% at con- stant currencies. The original range as provided on January 28th was € 8.7 billion to €9.0 billion.

cloud revenue to be in a range of €8.3 billion to €8.7 billion at constant currencies (2019: €7.01 billion), up 18% to 24% at con- stant currencies. The original range as provided on January 28th was € 8.7 billion to €9.0 billion. Non-IFRS cloud and software revenue to be in a range of €23.4 to €24.0 billion at constant currencies (2019: €23.09 billion), up 1% to 4% at constant currencies. The original range as provided on January 28th was € 24.7 billion to €25.1 billion.

cloud and software revenue to be in a range of €23.4 to €24.0 billion at constant currencies (2019: €23.09 billion), up 1% to 4% at constant currencies. The original range as provided on January 28th was € 24.7 billion to €25.1 billion. Non-IFRS total revenue to be in a range of €27.8 to €28.5 billion at constant currencies (2019: €27.63 billion), up 1% to 3% at constant currencies. The original range as provided on January 28th was € 29.2 billion to €29.7 billion.

total revenue to be in a range of €27.8 to €28.5 billion at constant currencies (2019: €27.63 billion), up 1% to 3% at constant currencies. The original range as provided on January 28th was € 29.2 billion to €29.7 billion. Non-IFRS operating profit to be in a range of €8.1 to €8.7 billion at constant currencies (2019: €8.21 billion), down 1% to up 6% at con- stant currencies. The original range as provided on January 28th was € 8.9 billion to €9.3 billion.

operating profit to be in a range of €8.1 to €8.7 billion at constant currencies (2019: €8.21 billion), down 1% to up 6% at con- stant currencies. The original range as provided on January 28th was € 8.9 billion to €9.3 billion. The share of more predictable revenue to reach approximately 72%. The original share as provided on January 28th was approximately 70%. In light of the COVID-19 impact and the revised operating profit outlook, SAP reassessed its cash flow expectations for 2020 and now expects an operating cash flow of approximately €5 billion (previously approximately €6 billion) and a free cash flow of approximately €3.5 billion (previously approximately €4.5 billion). The revised outlook assumes the current COVID-19 induced challenging demand environment deteriorates through the second quarter before gradually improving in the third and fourth quarter as economies reopen and population lockdowns end. While SAP's full-year 2020 business outlook is at constant currencies, actual currency reported figures are expected to be impacted by currency exchange rate fluctuations as the Company progresses through the year. See the table below for the Q2 and FY 2020 expected currency impacts. Expected Currency Impact Based on March 2020 Level for the Rest of the Year In percentage points Q2 FY Cloud revenue +2pp to +4pp -1pp to +1pp Cloud and software revenue +1pp to +3pp -1pp to +1pp Operating profit +1pp to +3pp -1pp to +1pp Ambition 2023 SAP confirms its 2023 ambition which was previously published in its 2019 Integrated Report. SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 6 Additional Information This Quarterly Statement and all information therein is unaudited. The 2019 comparative numbers for first quarter only include Qualtrics revenues and profits from acquisition date of January 23rd. Definition of key growth metrics Current cloud backlog is the contractually committed cloud revenue we expect to recognize over the upcoming 12 months as of a specific key date. It is thus a subcomponent of our overall remaining performance obligations following IFRS 15.120. The current cloud backlog takes into consideration committed deals only. It can be regarded a lower boundary for cloud revenue to be recognized over the next 12 months, as it excludes utilization-based models without pre-commitments and committed deals closed after the key date. It also excludes contracts ending within the next 12 months that have not yet been renewed. For our committed cloud business, we believe the current cloud backlog's expansion over a period is a valuable indicator of go-to market success, as it reflects both new contracts closed as well as renewal of existing contracts. Share of more predictable revenue is the total of non-IFRS cloud revenue and non-IFRS software support revenue as a percentage of total revenue Global commerce is the total commerce volume transacted on the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur and SAP Fieldglass Networks in the trailing 12 months. SAP Ariba commerce includes procurement and sourcing spend. For explanations on other key growth metrics please refer the performance management section of SAP's Integrated Report 2019, which can be found at www.sapintegratedreport.com. Webcast SAP senior management will host a financial analyst conference call today at 2:00 PM (CET) / 1:00 PM (GMT) / 8:00 AM (Eastern) / 5:00 AM (Pacific). The call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.sap.com/investorand will be available for replay. Supplementary financial information pertaining to the first quarter results can be found at www.sap.com/investor. About SAP As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. SAP simplifies technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want - without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 440,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com. For more information, financial community only: Stefan Gruber +49 (6227) 7-44872 investor@sap.com, CET Follow SAP Investor Relations on Twitter at @sapinvestor. For more information, press only: Susan Miller +1 (610) 661-9225 susan.miller@sap.com, ET Marcus Winkler +49 (6227) 7-67497 marcus.winkler@sap.com, CET For customers interested in learning more about SAP products: Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24 United States Only: +1 (800) 872-1SAP(+1-800-872-1727) Note to editors: To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels. To view video stories on diverse topics, visit www.sap-tv.com.From this site, you can embed videos into your own Web pages, share video via e-mail links and subscribe to RSS feeds from SAP TV. SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 7 Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with th e U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. © 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or for any purpose without the express permission of SAP SE. The information contained herein may be changed without prior notice. Some software products marketed by SAP SE and its distributors contain proprietary software components of other software vendors. National product specifications may vary. These materials are provided by SAP SE and its affiliated companies ("SAP Group") for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind, and SAP Group shall not be liable for errors or omissions with respect to the materials. The only warranties for SAP Group products and services are those that are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services, if any. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies. Please see www.sap.com/about/legal/copyright.htmlfor additional trademark information and notice. SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 8 Contents Financial and Non-Financial Key Facts (IFRS and Non-IFRS) 10 Primary Financial Statements of SAP Group (IFRS) 12 (A) Consolidated Income Statements ...................................................................................................................................................................... 12 (B) Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ................................................................................................................................................. 13 (C) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ........................................................................................................................................................... 14 Non-IFRS Numbers 15 (D) Basis of Non-IFRS Presentation ......................................................................................................................................................................... 15 (E) Reconciliation from Non-IFRS Numbers to IFRS Numbers .............................................................................................................................. 16 (F) Non-IFRS Adjustments - Actuals and Estimates .............................................................................................................................................. 17 (G) Non-IFRS Adjustments by Functional Areas ..................................................................................................................................................... 17 Disaggregations 18 (H) Segment Reporting.............................................................................................................................................................................................. 18 (H.1) Segment Policies and Segment Changes ............................................................................................................................................. 18 (H.2) Segment Reporting................................................................................................................................................................................. 18 (I) Revenue by Region (IFRS and Non-IFRS) .......................................................................................................................................................... 22 (J) Employees by Region and Functional Areas ...................................................................................................................................................... 23 Other Disclosures 24 (K) Financial Income, Net .......................................................................................................................................................................................... 24 SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 9 Financial and Non-Financial Key Facts (IFRS and Non-IFRS) € millions, unless otherwise stated Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TY Q1 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 Revenues Cloud (IFRS) 1,555 1,692 1,789 1,896 6,933 2,011 Cloud (non-IFRS) 1,581 1,717 1,807 1,907 7,013 2,012 % change - yoy 48 40 37 35 40 27 % change constant currency - yoy 41 35 33 32 35 25 Software licenses (IFRS) 650 948 932 2,002 4,533 451 Software licenses (non-IFRS) 650 948 932 2,002 4,533 451 % change - yoy 4 -5 -1 -4 -2 -31 % change constant currency - yoy 1 -6 -4 -6 -5 -31 Software support (IFRS) 2,838 2,854 2,907 2,948 11,547 2,934 Software support (non-IFRS) 2,838 2,854 2,907 2,948 11,548 2,934 % change - yoy 7 4 5 4 5 3 % change constant currency - yoy 4 2 3 2 3 2 Software licenses and support (IFRS) 3,489 3,802 3,839 4,950 16,080 3,386 Software licenses and support (non-IFRS) 3,489 3,802 3,840 4,950 16,080 3,386 % change - yoy 6 2 4 1 3 -3 % change constant currency - yoy 3 0 1 -1 1 -4 Cloud and software (IFRS) 5,044 5,495 5,629 6,846 23,012 5,397 Cloud and software (non-IFRS) 5,070 5,520 5,647 6,857 23,093 5,398 % change - yoy 16 11 13 8 12 6 % change constant currency - yoy 12 8 10 6 9 5 Total revenue (IFRS) 6,091 6,631 6,791 8,041 27,553 6,521 Total revenue (non-IFRS) 6,118 6,656 6,809 8,052 27,634 6,522 % change - yoy 16 11 13 8 12 7 % change constant currency - yoy 12 8 10 6 9 5 Share of more predictable revenue (IFRS, in %) 72 69 69 60 67 76 Share of more predictable revenue (non-IFRS, in %) 72 69 69 60 67 76 Profits Operating profit (loss) (IFRS) Operating profit (loss) (non-IFRS) change

change constant currency Profit (loss) after tax (IFRS) Profit (loss) after tax (non-IFRS)

(non-IFRS) change Margins Cloud gross margin (IFRS, in %) Cloud gross margin (non-IFRS, in %) Software license and support gross margin (IFRS, in %) Software license and support gross margin (non-IFRS, in %) Cloud and software gross margin (IFRS, in %) Cloud and software gross margin (non-IFRS, in %) Gross margin (IFRS, in %) Gross margin (non-IFRS, in %) Operating margin (IFRS, in %) Operating margin (non-IFRS, in %) AT&S segment - Cloud gross margin (in %) AT&S segment - Segment gross margin (in %) AT&S segment - Segment margin (in %) Services segment - Services gross margin (in %) Services segment - Segment gross margin (in %) -136 827 1,679 2,102 4,473 1,210 1,467 1,816 2,086 2,839 8,208 1,482 19 11 20 12 15 1 13 8 15 9 11 0 -108 582 1,259 1,637 3,370 811 1,080 1,317 1,564 2,190 6,152 1,015 25 12 15 22 18 -6 61.2 62.6 64.5 65.1 63.5 66.4 66.2 67.9 69.0 69.5 68.2 69.3 84.6 86.0 87.0 88.1 86.6 85.2 85.7 87.1 87.6 88.8 87.4 85.7 77.4 78.8 79.9 81.7 79.6 78.2 79.6 81.1 81.7 83.4 81.6 79.6 66.5 68.2 70.3 72.8 69.7 68.3 69.5 71.4 72.3 75.2 72.3 69.8 -2.2 12.5 24.7 26.1 16.2 18.6 24.0 27.3 30.6 35.3 29.7 22.7 61.1 62.5 63.1 63.1 62.5 64.4 78.5 80.0 80.4 82.9 80.6 78.4 37.2 43.1 44.9 48.5 43.9 37.0 21.1 24.7 31.0 28.8 26.6 26.7 16.9 21.6 28.1 25.5 23.2 22.8 SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 10 € millions, unless otherwise stated Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TY Q1 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 Services segment - Segment margin (in %) 3.2 6.7 15.7 12.1 9.6 9.9 Concur segment - Cloud gross margin (in %) 84.9 86.5 86.9 88.7 86.8 88.1 Concur segment - Segment gross margin (in %) 76.8 77.5 77.9 80.6 78.3 79.8 Concur segment - Segment margin (in %) 36.4 35.9 39.7 40.4 38.2 37.6 Qualtrics segment - Cloud gross margin (in %) 91.4 92.0 91.4 90.1 91.1 90.8 Qualtrics segment - Segment gross margin (in %) 81.4 79.9 78.6 74.9 78.3 75.4 Qualtrics segment - Segment margin (in %) 7.9 5.6 3.2 -6.5 1.6 -7.5 Key Profit Ratios Effective tax rate (IFRS, in %) 23.2 28.6 26.1 26.2 26.7 27.7 Effective tax rate (non-IFRS, in %) 26.1 27.0 25.8 25.9 26.2 27.2 Earnings per share, basic (IFRS, in €) -0.10 0.48 1.04 1.36 2.78 0.68 Earnings per share, basic (non-IFRS, in €) 0.90 1.09 1.30 1.82 5.11 0.85 Order Entry and current cloud backlog Current cloud backlog 5,329 NA NA NA NA 6,647 % change - yoy NA NA NA NA NA 25 % change constant currency - yoy NA NA NA NA NA 24 Orders - number of cloud deals (in transactions) 2,961 3,624 3,717 5,377 15,679 3,113 Share of cloud orders greater than €5 million based on total cloud 26 26 29 35 31 28 order entry volume (in %) Share of cloud orders smaller than €1 million based on total cloud 39 34 33 28 32 37 order entry volume (in %) Orders - number of on-premise software deals (in transactions) 12,229 12,522 12,270 15,563 52,584 10,517 Share of orders greater than €5 million based on total software or- 28 28 31 35 32 24 der entry volume (in %) Share of orders smaller than €1 million based on total software or- 42 36 39 31 35 42 der entry volume (in %) Liquidity and Cash Flow Net cash flows from operating activities 2,802 -122 638 178 3,496 2,984 Capital expenditure -359 -180 -164 -114 -817 -333 Payments of lease liabilities -78 -106 -104 -115 -403 -72 Free cash flow 2,365 -409 370 -50 2,276 2,580 % of total revenue (IFRS) 39 -6 5 -1 8 40 % of profit after tax (IFRS) -2,198 -70 29 -3 68 318 Group liquidity 7,673 5,280 5,597 5,382 5,382 7,872 Financial debt (-) -13,866 -13,833 -13,874 -13,668 -13,668 -13,700 Net debt (-) -6,193 -8,553 -8,277 -8,286 -8,286 -5,827 Days sales outstanding (DSO, in days)1) 69 70 71 71 71 73 Financial Position Cash and cash equivalents 7,332 5,168 5,525 5,314 5,314 7,816 Goodwill 29,160 28,853 29,904 29,159 29,159 29,731 Total assets 60,860 57,874 59,963 60,212 60,212 62,947 Contract liabilities (current) 6,068 5,558 4,400 4,266 4,266 6,726 Equity ratio (total equity in % of total assets) 48 48 50 51 51 49 Non-Financials Number of employees (quarter end)2) 98,659 98,332 99,710 100,330 100,330 101,150 Employee retention (in %, rolling 12 months) 93.8 93.5 93.3 93.3 93.3 93.3 Women in management (in %, quarter end) 26.0 26.2 26.3 26.4 26.4 26.8 Greenhouse gas emissions (in kilotons) 110 75 65 50 300 65 Days sales outstanding measures the average number of days from the raised invoice to cash receipt from the customer. We calculate DSO by dividing the average invoiced trade receivables balance of the last 12 months by the average monthly cash receipt of the l ast 12 months. In full-time equivalents. Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely. SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 11 Primary Financial Statements of SAP Group (IFRS) Consolidated Income Statements € millions, unless otherwise stated Q1 2020 Q1 2019 ∆ in % Cloud 2,011 1,555 29 Software licenses 451 650 -31 Software support 2,838 3 2,934 Software licenses and support 3,489 -3 3,386 Cloud and software 5,397 5,044 7 Services 1,124 1,048 7 Total revenue 6,521 6,091 7 Cost of cloud -675 -604 12 Cost of software licenses and support -502 -538 -7 Cost of cloud and software -1,176 -1,141 3 Cost of services -890 -899 -1 Total cost of revenue -2,066 -2,041 1 Gross profit 4,455 4,051 10 Research and development -1,051 -1,061 -1 Sales and marketing -1,851 -1,838 1 General and administration -315 -439 -28 Restructuring -15 -886 -98 Other operating income/expense, net -12 38 <-100 Total operating expenses -5,311 -6,228 -15 Operating profit (loss) 1,210 -136 <-100 Other non-operating income/expense, net -49 -4 >100 Finance income 129 27 163 Finance costs -203 -129 57 Financial income, net -39 0 >100 Profit (loss) before tax 1,122 -140 <-100 Income tax expense -310 33 <-100 Profit (loss) after tax 811 -108 <-100 Attributable to owners of parent -114 <-100 814 Attributable to non-controlling interests -3 7 <-100 Earnings per share, basic (in €)1) 0.68 -0.10 <-100 Earnings per share, diluted (in €)1) 0.68 -0.10 <-100 For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, the weighted average number of shares was 1,191 million (diluted 1,191 million) and 1,194 million (diluted: 1,194 million), respectively (treasury stock excluded). Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely. SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 12 Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at 3/31/2020 and 12/31/2019 € millions 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents 7,816 5,314 Other financial assets 297 358 Trade and other receivables 7,908 7,280 Other non-financial assets 1,188 1,251 Tax assets 506 628 Total current assets 17,333 15,213 Goodwill 29,159 29,731 Intangible assets 4,491 4,400 Property, plant, and equipment 5,496 5,383 Other financial assets 2,336 2,499 Trade and other receivables 129 94 Other non-financial assets 1,701 1,728 Tax assets 435 422 Deferred tax assets 1,251 1,358 Total non-current assets 45,614 44,999 Total assets 62,947 60,212 € millions 2020 2019 Trade and other payables 1,458 1,581 Tax liabilities 255 383 Financial liabilities 3,273 5,142 Other non-financial liabilities 4,818 3,596 Provisions 268 162 Contract liabilities 4,266 6,726 Total current liabilities 17,467 14,462 Trade and other payables 8 7 Tax liabilities 538 594 Financial liabilities 12,923 12,507 Other non-financial liabilities 814 796 Provisions 478 636 Deferred tax liabilities 79 88 Contract liabilities 81 89 Total non-current liabilities 14,710 14,929 Total liabilities 32,177 29,390 Issued capital 1,229 1,229 Share premium 545 547 Retained earnings 28,783 29,593 Other components of equity 1,770 2,401 Treasury shares -3,072 -1,580 Equity attributable to owners of parent 30,697 30,746 Non-controlling interests 73 76 Total equity 30,770 30,822 Total equity and liabilities 62,947 60,212 Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely. SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 13 (C) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows € millions Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Profit (loss) after tax 811 -108 Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) after tax to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 464 442 Share-based payment expense 93 517 Income tax expense -33 310 Financial income, net 0 39 Decrease/increase in allowances on trade receivables 11 11 Other adjustments for non-cash items -1 -48 Decrease/increase in trade and other receivables -257 522 Decrease/increase in other assets -264 -159 Increase/decrease in trade payables, provisions, and other liabilities -835 302 Increase/decrease in contract liabilities 2,825 2,451 Share-based payments -162 -101 Interest paid -109 -105 Interest received 22 25 Income taxes paid, net of refunds -371 -507 Net cash flows from operating activities 2,984 2,802 Business combinations, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired -28 -6,043 Proceeds from sales of subsidiaries or other businesses 61 0 Purchase of intangible assets or property, plant, and equipment -333 -359 Proceeds from sales of intangible assets or property, plant, and equipment 22 24 Purchase of equity or debt instruments of other entities -133 -318 Proceeds from sales of equity or debt instruments of other entities 134 96 Net cash flows from investing activities -373 -6,502 Purchase of treasury shares -150 0 Proceeds from borrowings 2,516 11 Repayments of borrowings -12 -6 Payments of lease liabilities -72 -78 Net cash flows from financing activities -223 2,433 Effect of foreign currency rates on cash and cash equivalents 113 -28 Net decrease/increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,501 -1,295 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 5,314 8,627 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 7,816 7,332 Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely. SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 14 Non-IFRS Numbers Basis of Non-IFRS Presentation We disclose certain financial measures such as revenue (non-IFRS), expense (non-IFRS), and profit measures (non-IFRS) that are not prepared in accordance with IFRS and are therefore considered non-IFRS financial measures. For a more detailed description of all of SAP's non-IFRS measures and their limitations as well as our constant currency and free cash flow figures, see Explanation of Non-IFRSMeasures online. SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 15 Reconciliation from Non-IFRS Numbers to IFRS Numbers € millions, unless otherwise stated Q1 2020 Q1 2019 ∆ in % IFRS Adj. Non- Currency Non-IFRS IFRS Adj. Non- IFRS Non- Non-IFRS IFRS Impact Constant IFRS IFRS Constant Currency Currency1) Revenue Numbers Cloud 2,011 1 2,012 -34 1,978 1,555 26 1,581 29 27 25 Software licenses 451 0 451 0 451 650 0 650 -31 -31 -31 Software support 2,934 0 2,934 -33 2,901 2,838 0 2,838 3 3 2 Software licenses and support 3,386 0 3,386 -33 3,353 3,489 0 3,489 -3 -3 -4 Cloud and software 5,397 1 5,398 -68 5,330 5,044 26 5,070 7 6 5 Services 1,124 0 1,124 -18 1,106 1,048 0 1,048 7 7 6 Total revenue 6,521 1 6,522 -86 6,437 6,091 26 6,118 7 7 5 Operating Expense Numbers Cost of cloud -675 56 -618 -604 70 -534 12 16 Cost of software licenses and -502 18 -483 -538 38 -500 -7 -3 support Cost of cloud and software -1,176 75 -1,102 -1,141 108 -1,034 3 7 Cost of services -890 22 -868 -899 64 -835 -1 4 Total cost of revenue -2,066 97 -1,969 -2,041 172 -1,868 1 5 Gross profit 4,455 98 4,553 4,051 199 4,249 10 7 Research and development -1,051 25 -1,027 -1,061 125 -936 -1 10 Sales and marketing -1,851 126 -1,725 -1,838 231 -1,607 1 7 General and administration -315 7 -307 -439 161 -277 -28 11 Restructuring -15 15 0 -886 886 0 -98 NA Other operating income/expense, -12 0 -12 38 0 38 <-100 <-100 net Total operating expenses -5,311 271 -5,040 65 -4,975 -6,228 1,577 -4,651 -15 8 7 Profit Numbers Operating profit (loss) 1,210 272 1,482 -21 1,462 -136 1,603 1,467 <-100 1 0 Other non-operating income/ex- -49 0 -49 -4 0 -4 >100 >100 pense, net Finance income 163 0 163 129 0 129 27 27 Finance costs -203 0 -203 -129 0 -129 57 57 Financial income, net -39 0 -39 0 0 0 >100 >100 Profit (loss) before tax 1,122 272 1,394 -140 1,603 1,463 <-100 -5 Income tax expense -310 -69 -379 33 -415 -383 <-100 -1 Profit (loss) after tax 811 203 1,015 -108 1,188 1,080 <-100 -6 Attributable to owners of parent 814 203 1,018 -114 1,188 1,074 <-100 -5 Attributable to non-controlling in- -3 0 -3 7 0 7 <-100 <-100 terests Key Ratios Operating margin (in %) 18.6 22.7 22.7 -2.2 24.0 20.8pp -1.3pp -1.3pp Effective tax rate (in %)2) 27.7 27.2 23.2 26.1 4.5pp 1.1pp Earnings per share, basic (in €) 0.68 0.85 -0.10 0.90 <-100 -5 Constant currency period-over-period changes are calculated by comparing the current year's non-IFRS constant currency numbers with the non-IFRS num- bers of the previous year's respective period. The difference between our effective tax rate (IFRS) and effective tax rate (non-IFRS) in Q1 2020 mainly resulted from tax effects of acquisition-related charges and share-based payment expenses. The difference between our effective tax rate (IFRS) and effective tax rate (non-IFRS) in Q1 2019 mainly resulted from tax effects of restructuring expenses, share-based payment expenses and acquisition-related charges. Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely. SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 16 Non-IFRS Adjustments - Actuals and Estimates € millions Operating profit (loss) (IFRS) Revenue adjustments Adjustment for acquisition-related charges Adjustment for share-based payment expenses Adjustment for restructuring Operating expense adjustments Operating profit (loss) adjustments Operating profit (loss) (non-IFRS) Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely. Estimated Amounts for Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Full Year 2020 1,210 -136 0-30 1 26 580-690 162 174 1,200-1,600 93 517 20-40 15 886 271 1,577 272 1,603 1,482 1,467 Non-IFRS Adjustments by Functional Areas € millions Q1 2020 Q1 2019 IFRS Acquisition- SBP1) Restruc- Non-IFRS IFRS Acquisition- SBP1) Restruc- Non-IFRS Related turing Related turing Cost of cloud and software -1,176 64 11 0 -1,102 -1,141 71 37 0 -1,034 Cost of services -890 1 22 0 -868 -899 1 63 0 -835 Research and development -1,051 2 23 0 -1,027 -1,061 4 122 0 -936 Sales and marketing -1,851 95 31 0 -1,725 -1,838 84 147 0 -1,607 General and administration -315 1 7 0 -307 -439 13 148 0 -277 Restructuring -15 0 0 15 0 -886 0 0 886 0 Other operating income/ex- -12 0 0 0 -12 38 0 0 0 38 pense, net Total operating expenses -5,311 162 93 15 -5,040 -6,228 174 517 886 -4,651 1) Share-based Payments Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely. If not presented in a separate line item in our income statement, the restructuring expenses would break down as follows: € millions Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Cost of cloud and software -3 -117 Cost of services -4 -144 Research and development -5 -387 Sales and marketing -2 -177 General and administration -61 0 Restructuring expenses -15 -886 Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely. SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 17 Disaggregations Segment Reporting (H.1) Segment Policies and Segment Changes SAP has four reportable segments: the Applications, Technology & Support segment, the Services segment, the Concur segment, and the Qualtrics segment. In the first quarter 2020, the following changes to the composition of our operating segments occurred due to internal reorganizations and changes in board responsibilities: With bringing together services delivery and services sales functions, a new global services unit was established resulting in a new seg- ment called Services segment. The services business was formerly part of the Applications, Technology & Services segment. However, the Services segment does not reflect the full services business as other segments provide services as well. As a result of this change the Ap- plications, Technology & Services segment was renamed to Applications, Technology & Support segment.

The Intelligent Spend Group segment experienced several changes through the integration of Ariba and Fieldglass offerings as well as Concur engineering functions into the Applications, Technology & Support segment and into the newly established Services segment. As a result of the above-mentioned changes, the former Intelligent Spend Group segment only comprises our Concur business except for the engineering functions going forward. The Intelligent Spend Group segment was therefore renamed to Concur segment. The Qualtrics segment remained unchanged. For a more detailed description of SAP's segment reporting, see Note (C.1) "Results of Segments" of our Integrated Report 2019. (H.2) Segment Reporting Applications, Technology & Support € millions, unless otherwise stated Q1 2020 Q1 2019 ∆ in % ∆ in % (Non-IFRS) Actual Constant Actual Actual Constant Currency Currency Currency Currency Currency Cloud 1,523 1,502 1,199 27 25 Software licenses 447 447 650 -31 -31 Software support 2,933 2,900 2,837 3 2 Software licenses and support 3,380 3,347 3,487 -3 -4 Cloud and software 4,903 4,849 4,686 5 3 Services 83 82 79 4 3 Total segment revenue 4,986 4,930 4,765 5 3 Cost of cloud -542 -534 -466 16 15 Cost of software licenses and support -452 -447 -467 -3 -4 Cost of cloud and software -994 -981 -933 7 5 Cost of services -84 -84 -93 -9 -10 Total cost of revenue -1,078 -1,065 -1,026 5 4 Segment gross profit 3,908 3,865 3,739 5 3 Other segment expenses -2,065 -2,045 -1,966 5 4 Segment profit (loss) 1,843 1,821 1,774 4 3 Margins Cloud gross margin (in %) 64.4 64.4 61.1 3.3pp 3.3pp Segment gross margin (in %) 78.4 78.4 78.5 -0.1pp -0.1pp Segment margin (in %) 37.0 36.9 37.2 -0.3pp -0.3pp Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely. SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 18 Services € millions, unless otherwise stated Q1 2020 Q1 2019 ∆ in % ∆ in % (Non-IFRS) Actual Constant Actual Actual Constant Currency Currency Currency Currency Currency Cloud 0 0 0 NA NA Software licenses 0 0 0 NA NA Software support 1 1 1 1 0 Software licenses and support 1 1 2 -16 -15 Cloud and software 2 2 2 -1 -1 Services 849 836 805 5 4 Total segment revenue 851 837 807 5 4 Cost of cloud -20 -19 -14 45 44 Cost of software licenses and support -14 -14 -22 -35 -35 Cost of cloud and software -34 -34 -35 -4 -5 Cost of services -622 -616 -635 -2 -3 Total cost of revenue -656 -650 -670 -2 -3 Segment gross profit 194 188 136 42 38 Other segment expenses -110 -109 -111 -1 -1 Segment profit (loss) 84 78 26 >100 >100 Margins Services gross margin (in %) 26.7 26.3 21.1 5.6pp 5.2pp Segment gross margin (in %) 22.8 22.4 16.9 5.9pp 5.5pp Segment margin (in %) 9.9 9.4 3.2 6.7pp 6.2pp Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely. Concur € millions, unless otherwise stated Q1 2020 Q1 2019 ∆ in % ∆ in % (Non-IFRS) Actual Constant Actual Actual Constant Currency Currency Currency Currency Currency Cloud 367 357 316 16 13 Software licenses 0 0 0 NA NA Software support 0 0 0 NA NA Software licenses and support 0 0 0 NA NA Cloud and software 367 357 316 16 13 Services 61 60 58 5 3 Total segment revenue 428 417 374 14 11 Cost of cloud -44 -43 -48 -8 -11 Cost of software licenses and support 0 0 0 NA NA Cost of cloud and software -44 -43 -48 -8 -11 Cost of services -43 -42 -39 9 7 Total cost of revenue -87 -84 -87 0 -3 Segment gross profit 341 333 287 19 16 Other segment expenses -181 -177 -151 19 17 Segment profit (loss) 161 156 136 18 14 Margins Cloud gross margin (in %) 88.1 88.1 84.9 3.2pp 3.2pp Segment gross margin (in %) 79.8 79.8 76.8 3.0pp 3.0pp Segment margin (in %) 37.6 37.4 36.4 1.2pp 1.0pp Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely. SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 19 Qualtrics € millions, unless otherwise stated Q1 2020 Q1 2019 ∆ in % ∆ in % (Non-IFRS) Actual Constant Actual Actual Constant Currency Currency Currency Currency Currency Cloud 120 116 64 88 83 Software licenses 0 0 0 NA NA Software support 0 0 0 NA NA Software licenses and support 0 0 0 NA NA Cloud and software 120 116 64 88 83 Services 42 40 25 64 60 Total segment revenue 161 157 89 82 76 Cost of cloud -11 -11 -5 >100 97 Cost of software licenses and support 0 0 0 NA NA Cost of cloud and software -11 -11 -5 >100 97 Cost of services -29 -28 -11 >100 >100 Total cost of revenue -40 -39 -17 >100 >100 Segment gross profit 122 118 72 68 63 Other segment expenses -134 -129 -65 >100 97 Segment profit (loss) -12 -11 7 <-100 <-100 Margins Cloud gross margin (in %) 90.8 90.8 91.4 -0.6pp -0.7pp Segment gross margin (in %) 75.4 75.3 81.4 -6.0pp -6.1pp Segment margin (in %) -7.5 -7.0 7.9 -15.4pp -14.9pp Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely. SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 20 Reconciliation of Cloud Revenues and Margins € millions, unless otherwise stated Q1 2020 Q1 2019 ∆ in % ∆ in % (Non-IFRS) Actual Constant Actual Actual Constant Currency Currency Currency Currency Currency Intelligent Spend3) 720 705 626 15 13 thereof Concur segment 367 357 316 16 13 Cloud revenue - SaaS/PaaS1) Other4) 1,088 1,072 797 36 34 Total 1,807 1,777 1,423 27 25 Cloud revenue - IaaS2) 205 201 158 29 27 Cloud revenue 2,012 1,978 1,581 27 25 Intelligent Spend3) 78.8 78.7 78.0 0.8pp 0.7pp thereof Concur segment 88.1 88.1 84.9 3.2pp 3.2pp Cloud gross margin - SaaS/PaaS1) (in %) Other4) 70.2 70.3 63.8 6.4pp 6.5pp Total 73.6 73.7 70.0 3.6pp 3.6pp Cloud gross margin - IaaS2) (in %) 31.0 30.7 32.0 -1.1pp -1.4pp Cloud gross margin (in %) 69.3 69.3 66.2 3.0pp 3.0pp Software as a service/platform as a service Infrastructure as a service; completely included in the Applications, Technology & Support segment. Intelligent Spend includes the whole Concur segment and the Intelligent Spend offerings mainly included in the Applications, Technology & Support segment. Other includes all other SaaS/PaaS offerings that do not belong to the Intelligent Spend offerings. The individual revenue and margin numbers for segments are disclosed on the previous pages. Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely. SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 21 Revenue by Region (IFRS and Non-IFRS) € millions Q1 2020 Q1 2019 ∆ in % IFRS Adj. Non- Currency Non-IFRS IFRS Adj. Non-IFRS IFRS Non-IFRS Non-IFRS IFRS Impact Constant Constant Currency Currency1) Cloud Revenue by Region EMEA 618 0 618 -6 612 457 0 457 35 35 34 Americas 1,142 1 1,144 -26 1,118 898 26 924 27 24 21 APJ 251 0 251 -2 248 201 0 201 25 25 24 Cloud revenue 2,011 1 2,012 -34 1,978 1,555 26 1,581 29 27 25 Cloud and Software Revenue by Region EMEA 2,326 0 2,326 -14 2,312 2,184 0 2,184 7 7 6 Americas 2,252 1 2,253 -47 2,206 2,045 26 2,071 10 9 7 APJ 820 0 820 -7 812 815 0 815 1 1 0 Cloud and software 5,397 1 5,398 -68 5,330 5,044 26 5,070 7 6 5 revenue Total Revenue by Region Germany 894 0 894 0 894 835 0 835 7 7 7 Rest of EMEA 1,895 0 1,895 -15 1,879 1,793 0 1,793 6 6 5 Total EMEA 2,789 0 2,789 -16 2,773 2,628 0 2,628 6 6 6 United States 2,266 1 2,267 -63 2,204 2,043 26 2,070 11 10 6 Rest of Americas 458 0 458 10 10 10 503 0 503 3 506 Total Americas 2,769 1 2,770 -60 2,710 2,502 26 2,528 11 10 7 Japan 306 0 306 -13 293 264 0 264 16 16 11 Rest of APJ 698 0 698 -6 -6 -5 657 0 657 3 661 Total APJ 963 0 963 -10 953 962 0 962 0 0 -1 Total revenue 6,521 1 6,522 -86 6,437 6,091 26 6,118 7 7 5 Constant currency period-over-period changes are calculated by comparing the current year's non-IFRS constant currency numbers with the non-IFRS num- bers of the previous year's respective period. Due to rounding, numbers may not add up precisely. SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 22 Employees by Region and Functional Areas Full-time equivalents 3/31/2020 3/31/2019 EMEA Americas APJ Total EMEA Americas APJ Total Cloud and software 6,469 4,561 5,425 16,455 6,457 4,601 5,348 16,406 Services 8,253 6,049 5,940 20,241 8,250 5,784 5,602 19,635 Research and development 12,842 5,939 9,273 28,054 12,646 5,781 8,823 27,251 Sales and marketing 10,187 10,485 5,186 25,859 9,984 10,137 5,015 25,136 General and administration 3,211 2,215 1,236 6,661 3,067 2,096 1,198 6,362 Infrastructure 2,205 1,009 665 3,879 2,184 1,025 660 3,869 SAP Group (3/31) 43,166 30,259 27,726 101,150 42,589 29,424 26,646 98,659 Thereof acquisitions1) 0 0 0 0 338 1,638 137 2,113 SAP Group (three months' end average) 43,143 30,088 27,632 100,864 42,497 29,662 26,791 98,950 Acquisitions closed between January 1 and March 31 of the respective year SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 23 Other Disclosures Financial Income, Net In the first quarter 2020, finance income mainly consists of gains from disposal of equity securities and IFRS 9-related fair value adjustments totaling €123 million (Q1/2019: €83 million). In the first quarter 2020, finance costs mainly consist of losses from disposal or IFRS 9-related fair value adjustments of Sapphire Ventures investments totaling €102 million (Q1/2019: €7 million). SAP Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 24 Attachments Original document

