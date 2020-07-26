Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP SE    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP : Announces Second Quarter and Half-Year 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/26/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced its financial results for the second quarter and the first half-year ended June 30, 2020.

SAP Resilient Amid COVID-19 Crisis Sharp Increase in Operating and Free Cash Flow Strong Current Cloud Backlog of €6.65 Billion, Up 21% At Constant Currencies
  • IFRS Cloud Gross Margin Up 3.4pp; Non-IFRS Cloud Gross Margin Up 1.6pp
  • IFRS Operating Margin Up 6.6pp; Non-IFRS Operating Margin Up 1.8pp
  • IFRS EPS At €0.73, Up 54%; Non-IFRS EPS At €1.17, Up 7%
  • Operating Cash Flow Up 41%, Free Cash Flow Up 59% in First Six Months

This quarter demonstrated that our Intelligent Enterprise strategy clearly resonates with customers around the world. More than ever, the pandemic has proven that digitalization is no longer an option but a must-have to withstand challenging times and to achieve desired business outcomes. We will continue to invest in innovative offerings for our customers to drive business transformations and run complex busi-ness processes. We also aim to expand the ecosystem on our business technology platform to complement our solutions and foster growth.

Christian Klein, CEO

We were happy to see such a strong sequential improvement in software licenses revenue and a ro-bust margin expansion. Our broad solution portfolio, unmatched industry and geographic diversification coupled with our strong base of more predictable rev-enue have allowed us to manage the COVID-19 crisis this quarter. With our investments in strategic growth areas we are confident we will not only weather the crisis but emerge even stronger. We were also pleased to see a strong acceleration in free cash flow despite the current market dynamics.

Luka Mucic, CFO

Read the Q2 2020 Quarterly Statement
Read the Half-Year Report

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2020 21:50:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SAP SE
05:51pSAP : Announces Second Quarter and Half-Year 2020 Results
PU
05:05pSAP SE : SAP Announces Intent to Take Qualtrics Public
EQ
04:18pSAP : to float Qualtrics, partly unwinding $8 billion buy
RE
07/24Shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
RE
07/24Shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
RE
07/24Shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
RE
07/24German COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac files for U.S. IPO
RE
07/24EUROPE : U.S.-China tension, virus worries weigh on European stocks; Centrica so..
RE
07/24Shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
RE
07/24SAP : Customer Experience Solutions Help Mexican Customers Thrive Despite COVID-..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28 337 M 32 985 M 32 985 M
Net income 2020 4 638 M 5 399 M 5 399 M
Net Debt 2020 9 354 M 10 888 M 10 888 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,4x
Yield 2020 1,21%
Capitalization 162 B 188 B 188 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,03x
Nbr of Employees 101 150
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 135,54 €
Last Close Price 135,64 €
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Lars Lamadé Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP SE12.73%187 862
ORACLE CORPORATION5.25%170 772
SERVICENOW INC.50.61%81 085
INTUIT INC.10.21%75 279
DOCUSIGN, INC.157.66%35 041
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.22.61%24 419
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group