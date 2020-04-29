Log in
SAP : Announcing the 2019 Regional SAP Quality Award Winners

04/29/2020 | 06:23am EDT

The regional SAP Quality Award winners have celebrated the best of the best SAP implementation projects across Europe, Middle East, and Africa since 2005. SAP is proud to announce the 2019 winners.

In 2019, more than 260 customers from 15 SAP market units nominated their successful projects, impacting millions of users.

Customers compete at two levels - first in their local market unit, then local gold winners go on to the regional final, where they present their projects to independent judges who ask tough questions to evaluate adherence to the 10 SAP principles of quality and delivery of the business benefits the customers set out to achieve.

This year's winners came from a wide range of industries with different business challenges.

One of the Business Transformation ategory winners was global food manufacturing company Kellogg's, with iconic brands like Kellogg's Cornflakes and Pringles. Supported by SAP, the company developed a common, standardized project and product management system with SAP S/4HANA product lifecycle management to deliver a simple and faster process for modifying or launching products in the European markets.

Together with BDO Unicon, leading Russian metals and mining company Nornickel completed one of the largest SAP-driven business transformation project ever in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region, including a new broadband landline through Siberia, streamlining more than 500 business processes for thousands of users in the company's Arctic site, to replace legacy systems with one SAP core.

Similarly, the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, a government agency that provides financial support to private industry, together with its partner Al-Bilad Arabia Co. Ltd., completed a pioneering project to replace over 70 legacy applications to provide a world-class service to customers to achieve Saudi Arabia's national strategic economic goals.

In the Cloud Transformation category, one of the largest airlines in the Middle East, Etihad Aviation Group together with SAP, redesigned its employee experience with a new end-to-end digital experience. Swiss financial services company Partners Group and SAP implemented an entire suite of SAP solutions in the cloud to decrease landscape complexity and manage risk. And Austrian construction company PORR AG was looking for a state-of-the-art purchasing solution to realize its goal of a paperless construction site with partner CNT Management Consulting AG.

Within the Fast Delivery category, Kerakoll, a green building company with headquarters in Italy, and H. T. High Technology optimized logistic processes and services thanks to the quick and accurate deployment of SAP Extended Warehouse Management. Aptly, Porsche Holding GmbH, together with partner CNT Management Consulting AG, developed an integrated planning process using a central platform in order to lower resource consumption and accelerate planning cycles. Umeme Ltd., Uganda's main electricity distribution company covering the operation and maintenance of the electricity distribution infrastructure and end-user electricity sales, had a pressing need to be able to operate and report in multiple currencies along with a desire to improve financial controls. The company achieved this by leveraging SAP S/4HANA with the support of implementation partner SEAL INFOTECH PVT LTD.

Three very different customers won in the Innovation category. The City of Cape Town wanted a user-friendly solution for its entire asset maintenance, empowering the crews and helping ensure that traffic lights, for example, are repaired more speedily. By developing an innovative solution called FIGC Football Data Integration, based on SAP Cloud Platform and SAP HANA, the Italian Football Federation FIGC - Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio, supported by Clariba, can now provide real-time data on players to coaches, medical staff, and athletic trainers. And as part of its Industry 4.0 digitalization initiative, Germany-based Steinbeis Papier GmbH and its partner avato consulting ag implemented the SAP HANA, Edge edition, for sensor-driven predictive maintenance to increase cost savings.

Gold, silver, and bronze winners for the 2019 SAP Quality Awards are announced in the short video below.

SAP congratulates all the regional winners and is proud to have supported them on their digital journeys.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 10:22:11 UTC
