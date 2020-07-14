SAP : Offers New SAP Fieldglass External Talent Marketplace at No Charge to Help Businesses Fill Temporary Jobs

WALLDORF- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the launch of SAP Fieldglass External Talent Marketplace, a simple solution to help organizations quickly find and hire the temporary workers they need to support business continuity. The new solution is available at no charge* in the United States through December 31, 2020.

In today's uncertain business environment, many organizations need temporary workers to help them rebuild momentum and drive revenue. Until now, organizations seeking to fill open positions have often had to work with multiple staffing firms - a time-consuming process.

SAP Fieldglass External Talent Marketplace provides a single, central place where businesses looking for temporary workers and staffing firms with vetted candidates can find each other to more quickly fill open jobs. The marketplace enables hiring organizations to tap into a large pool of temporary labor, while staffing firms can find more opportunities to put people to work.

SAP is tapping into existing partnerships with some of the biggest managed service providers in the world, with several premier staffing firms already part of SAP Fieldglass External Talent Marketplace, including Adecco; Experis, a ManpowerGroup brand; Guidant Global and its staffing affiliates S.com, Corestaff and SRG; KellyOCG; and Randstad US.

'SAP Fieldglass External Talent Marketplace is designed to address a gap in the market for one view into multiple sources of vetted temporary workers, a need that was only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,' said Lisa Rowan, research vice president for HR, Talent and Learning Strategies at IDC. 'Not only is it easy to use for hiring managers in any line of business, the preloaded job requisition templates, search capabilities across talent pools and suggestions for available talent matched to the sought-after skills help ensure businesses hire people best fit for their open roles.'

'It can be difficult for organizations to find the right people with the right skills in the right location, even in the best of times,' said SAP Fieldglass General Manager Arun Srinivasan. 'Contingent workers give companies the specialized talent and flexible capacity they need to remain competitive and maintain business continuity. SAP Fieldglass External Talent Marketplace will be an immensely valuable tool to help businesses find the resources they need to get work done.'

