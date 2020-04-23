Log in
SAP SE

(SAP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 04/23 04:06:16 am
107.09 EUR   -1.06%
03:35aSAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/22SAP SE : NorldLB reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/22SAP SE : Independant Research remains its Buy rating
MD
SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/23/2020 | 03:35am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.04.2020 / 09:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Sabine Plattner GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs-KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.
First name: Hasso
Last name(s): Plattner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
110.00 EUR 30989200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
110.0000 EUR 30989200.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-04-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: UBS AG London Branch
MIC: UBSY


23.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59281  23.04.2020 


© EQS 2020
