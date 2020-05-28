Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP SE    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 06:45am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.05.2020 / 12:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Juergen
Last name(s): Mueller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
111.94 EUR 46790.92 EUR
111.92 EUR 3581.44 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
111.9386 EUR 50372.3600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-05-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


28.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60077  28.05.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAP SE
06:45aSAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/27SAP : Cloud ALM Enhances Support for Cloud-Based Solutions
AQ
05/22SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/21LIFTING SPIRITS : How a U.S. Distillery Helps in the Fight Against Novel Coronav..
PU
05/21SAP SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/20EUROPE : European shares follow Wall Street higher on recovery hopes
RE
05/20EUROPE : European shares follow Wall Street higher on recovery hopes
RE
05/20SAP : Raises Dividend to 1.58; All Agenda Items Passed at Virtual Annual Genera..
PU
05/20SAP : Offers Free Trials for Employee Communication and Customer Engagement Solu..
AQ
05/20FORRESTER RESEARCH : SAP Named a Leader in Cloud Human Capital Management for SA..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 28 284 M
EBIT 2020 8 261 M
Net income 2020 4 622 M
Debt 2020 8 848 M
Yield 2020 1,46%
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
EV / Sales2020 5,02x
EV / Sales2021 4,59x
Capitalization 133 B
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 122,12 €
Last Close Price 111,84 €
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Lars Lamadé Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP SE-7.05%146 257
ORACLE CORPORATION-0.38%167 771
INTUIT INC.7.36%73 332
SERVICENOW INC.31.47%70 782
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.21.18%23 482
DOCUSIGN, INC.70.75%23 173
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group