SAP SE

(SAP)
SAP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/13/2020 | 04:10am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.08.2020 / 10:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian Kurt
Last name(s): Klein

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAP SE

b) LEI
529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
136.26 EUR 40878.00 EUR
136.30 EUR 13630.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
136.2700 EUR 54508.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-08-12; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


13.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

61919  13.08.2020 


© EQS 2020
