Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 28 272 M 32 106 M 32 106 M Net income 2020 4 644 M 5 274 M 5 274 M Net Debt 2020 9 355 M 10 624 M 10 624 M P/E ratio 2020 32,7x Yield 2020 1,27% Capitalization 153 B 174 B 174 B EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 5,76x Nbr of Employees 101 150 Free-Float 86,2% Chart SAP SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SAP SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 34 Average target price 126,48 € Last Close Price 128,78 € Spread / Highest target 16,5% Spread / Average Target -1,79% Spread / Lowest Target -37,9% EPS Revisions Managers Name Title Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer Lars Lamadé Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SAP SE 7.03% 173 556 ORACLE CORPORATION 6.95% 172 797 INTUIT INC. 18.50% 80 299 SERVICENOW INC. 50.61% 78 520 DOCUSIGN, INC. 178.44% 36 289 RINGCENTRAL, INC. 74.49% 25 204