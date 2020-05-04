DGAP-Ad-hoc: SAP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SAP SE: ???????SAP addresses gaps in connection with its contractual cybersecurity infrastructure terms relating to certain parts of its cloud products



04-May-2020 / 23:19 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SAP addresses gaps in connection with its contractual cybersecurity infrastructure terms relating to certain parts of its cloud products



SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) continuously reviews and optimizes its cybersecurity infrastructure. The company has identified that some of its cloud products do not meet one or several contractually agreed or statutory IT security standards at present. Specifically, the affected products are limited to the acquired entity products SAP Success Factors, SAP Concur, SAP/CallidusCloud Commissions, SAP/Callidus Cloud CPQ; as well as SAP C4C/Sales Cloud, SAP Cloud Platform and SAP Analytics Cloud. These findings were not identified in response to a security incident. As SAP continues with its review, it does not believe that any customer data has been compromised as a result of these issues. In an effort to ensure that the affected products meet relevant terms and conditions and in addition to technical remediation, SAP has decided to update its security-related terms and conditions. These remain in line with market peers.



Moreover, SAP has initiated remediation of the identified areas of shortcomings against contractually agreed or statutory standards and will proceed expeditiously. Remediation will largely be completed in the second quarter 2020. The expenses related to the remediation are expected to be covered within the range of SAP's current 2020 financial outlook.



The executive board of SAP SE has decided today that SAP will inform and support the affected customers individually - approximately 9 percent of SAP's 440,000 customers.



Contact:

Stefan Gruber

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 6227 7-44872

Email: investor@sap.com Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. (c) 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved. SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. 04-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

