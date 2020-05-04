Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP SE    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP SE: ???????SAP addresses gaps in connection with its contractual cybersecurity infrastructure terms relating to certain parts of its cloud products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SAP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SAP SE: ???????SAP addresses gaps in connection with its contractual cybersecurity infrastructure terms relating to certain parts of its cloud products

04-May-2020 / 23:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAP addresses gaps in connection with its contractual cybersecurity infrastructure terms relating to certain parts of its cloud products

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) continuously reviews and optimizes its cybersecurity infrastructure. The company has identified that some of its cloud products do not meet one or several contractually agreed or statutory IT security standards at present. Specifically, the affected products are limited to the acquired entity products SAP Success Factors, SAP Concur, SAP/CallidusCloud Commissions, SAP/Callidus Cloud CPQ; as well as SAP C4C/Sales Cloud, SAP Cloud Platform and SAP Analytics Cloud.

These findings were not identified in response to a security incident. As SAP continues with its review, it does not believe that any customer data has been compromised as a result of these issues. In an effort to ensure that the affected products meet relevant terms and conditions and in addition to technical remediation, SAP has decided to update its security-related terms and conditions. These remain in line with market peers.

Moreover, SAP has initiated remediation of the identified areas of shortcomings against contractually agreed or statutory standards and will proceed expeditiously. Remediation will largely be completed in the second quarter 2020. The expenses related to the remediation are expected to be covered within the range of SAP's current 2020 financial outlook.

The executive board of SAP SE has decided today that SAP will inform and support the affected customers individually - approximately 9 percent of SAP's 440,000 customers.

Contact:
Stefan Gruber
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 6227 7-44872
Email: investor@sap.com

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

(c) 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

04-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6227 - 74 74 74
Fax: +49 (0)6227 - 75 75 75
E-mail: investor@sap.com
Internet: www.sap.com
ISIN: DE0007164600
WKN: 716460
Indices: DAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
EQS News ID: 1035591

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1035591  04-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1035591&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAP SE
05:25pSAP SE : ???????SAP addresses gaps in connection with its contractual cybersecur..
EQ
09:04aSAP : Peoples Natural Gas Adopts SAP S/4HANA as the Foundation for Future Transf..
PU
04/29SAP : Procurement Solutions from SAP Help Businesses Shift to New Normal
PU
04/29SAP : Announcing the 2019 Regional SAP Quality Award Winners
PU
04/28SAP : AppHaus Network Initiative Goes Virtual
PU
04/28SAP : TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Promotes Young Talent Through Cutting-Edge Technology
PU
04/27SAP : Building Resilience in Times of Turbulence with Intelligent ERP
PU
04/27SAP : Solve the Challenge of Quick and Compliant Hiring on SAP App Center
PU
04/26SAP : The “Dietmar Hopp Spirit”
PU
04/24SAP : Holds Its First Virtual Take Your Child to Work Day
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 28 275 M
EBIT 2020 8 261 M
Net income 2020 4 622 M
Debt 2020 8 848 M
Yield 2020 1,50%
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,90x
EV / Sales2021 4,48x
Capitalization 130 B
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 121,78  €
Last Close Price 108,94  €
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Lars Lamadé Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP SE-9.46%142 715
ORACLE CORPORATION-2.25%163 324
INTUIT INC.-0.31%68 022
SERVICENOW INC.20.26%64 746
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.7.10%20 309
RINGCENTRAL, INC.29.31%19 171
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group