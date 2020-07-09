Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP SE    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/09 04:24:33 am
139.13 EUR   +8.04%
04:03aSAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04:02aEUROPE : European shares rise after SAP's reassuring outlook
RE
04:02aSAP : Shares Jump After 2Q Profit, Revenue Beat Consensus Estimates
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP : Shares Jump After 2Q Profit, Revenue Beat Consensus Estimates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 04:02am EDT

By Mauro Orru

SAP SE's shares jumped Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected preliminary figures for the second quarter.

The German software company said late Wednesday that non-IFRS operating profit for the second quarter rose 8% to 1.96 billion euros ($2.22 billion), with an operating margin of 29.1%.

At 0742 GMT, SAP shares traded 6.8% higher at EUR137.50, making it the top performer in Germany's DAX index. The shares are up 14% in 2020 to-date.

Analysts at U.S. bank Citi said SAP's operating margin was well ahead of Citi's estimated 26.3% and consensus projections of 27.5%, due to slower hiring, lower discretionary spending and events costs which also affected other companies as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

SAP reported a 1% rise in non-IFRS total revenue to EUR6.74 billion, with software licenses revenue down 18% to EUR770 million and cloud revenue up 19% to EUR2.04 billion.

Analysts at U.S. bank Jefferies said revenue came in higher than consensus estimates of EUR6.5 billion, as did software licenses revenue against projections of EUR570 million.

SAP also reiterated its outlook for 2020, expecting operating profit to be in a range of EUR8.1 billion to EUR8.7 billion at constant currencies, and total revenue in a range of EUR27.8 billion to EUR28.5 billion at constant currencies.

"With SAP's 2Q revenue and operating profit ahead of Street estimates, the bar for achieving its 2020 guidance has effectively been lowered," Jefferies analysts said, adding that "2020 guidance implies a gradually improving demand environment throughout the year, which we view as achievable by the company."

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 1.04% 12631.01 Delayed Quote.-5.69%
SAP SE 7.22% 138.18 Delayed Quote.7.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SAP SE
04:03aSAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04:02aEUROPE : European shares rise after SAP's reassuring outlook
RE
04:02aSAP : Shares Jump After 2Q Profit, Revenue Beat Consensus Estimates
DJ
03:44aSAP SE : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
02:34aSAP SE : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
02:33aSAP SE : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
07/08SAP : Pre-Announces Strong Second Quarter Results Amid COVID-19 Crisis
PU
07/08SAP SE : SAP Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2020 Results
EQ
07/08SAP : 2Q Operating Profit Surges 55%, Cites Improving Conditions Despite Pandemi..
DJ
07/08FORRESTER RESEARCH : SAP Named a Leader Among Specialized Insights Service Provi..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28 272 M 32 106 M 32 106 M
Net income 2020 4 644 M 5 274 M 5 274 M
Net Debt 2020 9 355 M 10 624 M 10 624 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,7x
Yield 2020 1,27%
Capitalization 153 B 174 B 174 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,76x
Nbr of Employees 101 150
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 126,48 €
Last Close Price 128,78 €
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Lars Lamadé Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP SE7.03%173 556
ORACLE CORPORATION6.95%172 797
INTUIT INC.18.50%80 299
SERVICENOW INC.50.61%78 520
DOCUSIGN, INC.178.44%36 289
RINGCENTRAL, INC.74.49%25 204
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group