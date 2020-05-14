SAP : and GEA Announce Strategic Partnership

WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that technology company GEA has entered a strategic partnership with SAP, with the aim of driving enterprise-wide digital transformation.

For its part, SAP will accelerate the development of its products for technology, mechanical engineering, and manufacturing companies through this close collaboration. With this step, the two companies are intensifying their long-standing relationship. The partnership will give GEA access to SAP's full product portfolio.

The partnership will focus on implementing a global ERP system based on SAP S/4HANA, with which GEA plans to capture the full potential of the intelligent use of data within a company. In turn, full data transparency is the foundation for simplifying processes and establishing new business models. The GEA Group, headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, has more than 200 operating subsidiaries worldwide, with some 18,500 employees, and generates revenues of nearly €5 billion per year. Among its many benefits, SAP S/4HANA gives GEA the ability to make better, more-informed decisions quickly. The software is also highly scalable and includes cloud and on-premise versions.

'With SAP's solutions for digital transformation, we are supporting GEA on its way to becoming an even more intelligent enterprise,' said Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE for SAP Product Engineering. 'We are teaming up to design a process landscape with cloud-based applications based on modern, digital technologies. For companies, the switch to SAP S/4HANA is far more than just a technological innovation. This move also gives customers the opportunity to redesign their business processes, to both simplify process flows for customers and employees and establish new business models.'

Marcus A. Ketter, CFO of GEA Group AG, said: 'SAP S/4HANA gives us a competitive advantage: every decision-maker always has the data they need, when they need it, and can act quickly. But our machines and systems have to get smarter, too. That's why our target is a twofold transformation: we not only plan to harmonize and system landscapes in the shortest possible time; at the same time, we also aim to capture new business areas through digital innovation. To achieve this, we have partnered with a leading vendor to develop digital best-in-class solutions for our core business.' These experiences will also help SAP with its product development, generating benefits for both companies.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

Media Contact:

Dana Rösiger, +49 6227 7 63900, dana.roesiger@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views and assumptions and all forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. The future-oriented statements reflect the point of view at the time they were made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

© 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. For more information about the trademarks, copyrights, and their usage, see https://www.sap.com/corporate/en/legal/copyright.html.