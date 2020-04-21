Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP SE    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/21 01:34:49 am
111.5 EUR   -1.97%
01:43aSAP : reverts to sole CEO to handle coronavirus pandemic
RE
01:28aSAP : 1Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased
DJ
01:11aSAP : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP : reverts to sole CEO to handle coronavirus pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 01:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: SAP SE co-CEO Morgan and co-CEO Klein attend the company's annual results press conference in Walldorf

The coronavirus pandemic brought a six-month experiment in dual leadership at SAP to an abrupt end as the German business software group named Christian Klein as its sole CEO to provide clarity to its 400,000 clients.

Klein will assume full responsibility while Jennifer Morgan, who was appointed alongside him last autumn to jointly run the world's largest enterprise software company, will leave on April 30.

"What we figured out is that we have a responsibility to give our customers clear guidance," Klein, 39, told reporters on Tuesday.

American Morgan, 48, became the first woman CEO of a blue-chip German company but her tenure was cut short by the sudden slowdown that struck in March as coronavirus spread around the world.

SAP confirmed results pre-released on April 8, when it reported a 1% gain in quarterly operating profits and cut its forecast for earnings to show an expected decline this year of between 1% and 6%.

Finance chief Luka Mucic said demand would decline in the second quarter but anticipated an improvement from the third quarter as governments gradually lift lockdowns that have hurt economic activity.

SAP remains strongly cash generative and will slow hiring and restrict discretionary spending to ride out the crisis. It will not seek state aid or put any of its 100,000 on short-time work, Mucic said.

The company will conduct no further share buybacks in 2020 having completed a repurchase program worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion), he added.

SAP stood by its mid-term goal of expanding profit margins by one percentage point per year through 2023 as more customers switch to running business processes like finance or supply chain management on cloud-based servers.

"We are very confident that we will again emerge as a stronger company and clear leader after the crisis," said Mucic, who recently received a contract extension.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Michelle Martin and Edward Taylor)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAP SE
01:43aSAP : reverts to sole CEO to handle coronavirus pandemic
RE
01:28aSAP : 1Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased
DJ
01:11aSAP : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
PU
04/20SAP : Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein Continues as CEO, Jennifer Morgan ..
PU
04/20SAP SE : SAP Co-Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein Continues as CEO, Jennif..
EQ
04/20SAP : Drops Co-CEO Structure to Simplify Leadership During Pandemic -- Update
DJ
04/20SAP : Drops Co-CEO Structure to Simplify Leadership During Pandemic
DJ
04/20SAP : A Wake-Up Call for Upskilling and Reskilling Your Workforce
PU
04/17BUSINESS AGILITY IN A PANDEMIC : External Workers Answer Urgent Call
PU
04/16SAP SE : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 28 245 M
EBIT 2020 8 284 M
Net income 2020 4 607 M
Debt 2020 7 998 M
Yield 2020 1,48%
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
EV / Sales2020 5,05x
EV / Sales2021 4,62x
Capitalization 135 B
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 121,91  €
Last Close Price 113,06  €
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Jennifer B. Morgan Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP SE-5.47%146 485
ORACLE CORPORATION1.76%172 249
INTUIT INC.0.79%69 123
SERVICENOW INC.7.13%56 862
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.8.63%20 674
RINGCENTRAL, INC.50.06%20 601
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group