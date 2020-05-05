Log in
SAP SE    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
05/05 02:56:56 am
106.79 EUR   -0.08%
SAP : to Sell SAP Digital Interconnect to Sinch

05/05/2020 | 02:18am EDT

By Kim Richters

SAP SE said on Tuesday that it has agreed to sell its cloud-communications unit SAP Digital Interconnect to Sinch AB for 225 million euros ($245.8 million) in a cash and debt-free deal.

Swedish cloud communications company Sinch said that it will finance the acquisition with cash and available credit facilities, and that it expects the deal to close in the second half of the year.

On a preliminary basis, Sinch expects net-cost synergies from the deal of EUR11 million.

"The deal significantly strengthens Sinch's customer facing operations and product and engineering resources in the United States and gives the company a larger presence in the San Francisco Bay Area where SAP Digital Interconnect is headquartered," said German software company SAP.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAP SE -1.89% 106.88 Delayed Quote.-11.17%
SINCH AB (PUBL) -2.26% 497.5 Delayed Quote.73.65%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 28 275 M
EBIT 2020 8 261 M
Net income 2020 4 622 M
Debt 2020 8 848 M
Yield 2020 1,50%
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,90x
EV / Sales2021 4,48x
Capitalization 130 B
SAP SE-11.17%142 715
ORACLE CORPORATION-2.32%163 324
INTUIT INC.2.23%68 022
SERVICENOW INC.25.62%64 746
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.7.10%20 309
RINGCENTRAL, INC.29.31%19 171
