SAP : to Sell SAP Digital Interconnect to Sinch

By Kim Richters



SAP SE said on Tuesday that it has agreed to sell its cloud-communications unit SAP Digital Interconnect to Sinch AB for 225 million euros ($245.8 million) in a cash and debt-free deal.

Swedish cloud communications company Sinch said that it will finance the acquisition with cash and available credit facilities, and that it expects the deal to close in the second half of the year.

On a preliminary basis, Sinch expects net-cost synergies from the deal of EUR11 million.

"The deal significantly strengthens Sinch's customer facing operations and product and engineering resources in the United States and gives the company a larger presence in the San Francisco Bay Area where SAP Digital Interconnect is headquartered," said German software company SAP.

