SAP SE    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
07/27 02:08:54 am
139.51 EUR   +2.85%
01:48aSAP : to Take Qualtrics Public Through IPO
DJ
01:25aSAP : 2Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased Despite Pandemic
DJ
07/26QUALTRICS FLOAT WOULD BE 'WIN-WIN' PROPOSITION : Sap ceo
RE
SAP : to Take Qualtrics Public Through IPO

07/27/2020 | 01:48am EDT

By Mauro Orru

SAP SE said late Sunday that it plans to take data-analysis company Qualtrics public through an initial public offering in the United States.

The German software company, which owns 100% of Qualtrics as part of its cloud portfolio, said the IPO would bolster Qualtrics' experience-management category, granting the company more autonomy.

"SAP's acquisition of Qualtrics has been a great success and has outperformed our expectations with 2019 cloud growth in excess of 40%, demonstrating very strong performance in the current setup," SAP Chief Executive Christian Klein said.

"As Ryan Smith, Zig Serafin and I worked together, we decided that an IPO would provide the greatest opportunity for Qualtrics to grow the experience management category."

SAP said a decision on the IPO as well as conditions and timing are pending and subject to market conditions, and that it would still retain majority ownership of Qualtrics with no intention of divesting its interest.

The transaction isn't expected to affect SAP's 2020 or longer-term financial targets, the company said.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Financials
Sales 2020 28 337 M 33 182 M 33 182 M
Net income 2020 4 638 M 5 431 M 5 431 M
Net Debt 2020 9 354 M 10 953 M 10 953 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,4x
Yield 2020 1,21%
Capitalization 162 B 188 B 189 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,03x
Nbr of Employees 101 150
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 135,54 €
Last Close Price 135,64 €
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Lars Lamadé Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP SE12.73%187 862
ORACLE CORPORATION5.04%170 772
SERVICENOW INC.50.61%81 085
INTUIT INC.10.21%75 279
DOCUSIGN, INC.157.66%35 041
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.22.61%24 419
