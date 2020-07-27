SAP : to Take Qualtrics Public Through IPO

By Mauro Orru



SAP SE said late Sunday that it plans to take data-analysis company Qualtrics public through an initial public offering in the United States.

The German software company, which owns 100% of Qualtrics as part of its cloud portfolio, said the IPO would bolster Qualtrics' experience-management category, granting the company more autonomy.

"SAP's acquisition of Qualtrics has been a great success and has outperformed our expectations with 2019 cloud growth in excess of 40%, demonstrating very strong performance in the current setup," SAP Chief Executive Christian Klein said.

"As Ryan Smith, Zig Serafin and I worked together, we decided that an IPO would provide the greatest opportunity for Qualtrics to grow the experience management category."

SAP said a decision on the IPO as well as conditions and timing are pending and subject to market conditions, and that it would still retain majority ownership of Qualtrics with no intention of divesting its interest.

The transaction isn't expected to affect SAP's 2020 or longer-term financial targets, the company said.

