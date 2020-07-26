Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAP SE    SAP   DE0007164600

SAP SE

(SAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAP : to float Qualtrics, partly unwinding $8 billion buy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/26/2020 | 04:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German software group SAP is pictured in Vienna

Business software group SAP said on Sunday it planned to float Qualtrics, the U.S. specialist in measuring online customer sentiment, which it acquired in late 2018 for $8 billion (6.3 billion pounds).

The move to float Qualtrics in the United States would partly unwind the final major acquisition of former Chief Executive Bill McDermott's tenure and rebalance SAP back towards its German roots under successor Christian Klein.

"SAP's primary objective for the IPO is to fortify Qualtrics' ability to capture its full market potential within Experience Management," SAP said in a statement issued on Sunday night, referring to the Qualtrics product.

"This will help to increase Qualtrics' autonomy and enable it to expand its footprint both within SAP's customer base and beyond."

McDermott was criticised by investors for overpaying for Qualtrics, which under founder Ryan Smith had been close to floating when SAP trumped the valuation it had hoped to achieve on the stock market.

A year after the deal, Klein and former marketing chief Jennifer Morgan succeeded McDermott as co-CEOs. The arrangement proved to be short-lived, however, and Morgan - a vocal advocate of the Qualtrics deal - left earlier this year.

Klein called the takeover a success on Sunday, highlighting the 40% sales growth achieved by Qualtrics last year as it took advantage of SAP's global sales channels to reach new markets.

He added he had agreed with Smith that an IPO would offer the best chances for Qualtrics to grow, explore acquisitions and attract talent.

Under the proposed initial public offering, SAP would retain a majority stake in Qualtrics and Smith would be the second-largest shareholder.

A final decision on the IPO and its conditions and timing is pending and subject to market conditions, SAP said.

SAP said that as it would remain majority shareholder, it would continue to consolidate Qualtrics' results. The transaction is thus not expected to have an impact on SAP's 2020 or longer-term financial targets.

SAP publishes second-quarter results on Monday.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REACH NEW HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.39% 0.365 End-of-day quote.53.36%
SAP SE -3.98% 135.64 Delayed Quote.12.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SAP SE
05:51pSAP : Announces Second Quarter and Half-Year 2020 Results
PU
05:05pSAP SE : SAP Announces Intent to Take Qualtrics Public
EQ
04:18pSAP : to float Qualtrics, partly unwinding $8 billion buy
RE
07/24Shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
RE
07/24Shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
RE
07/24Shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
RE
07/24German COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac files for U.S. IPO
RE
07/24EUROPE : U.S.-China tension, virus worries weigh on European stocks; Centrica so..
RE
07/24Shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
RE
07/24SAP : Customer Experience Solutions Help Mexican Customers Thrive Despite COVID-..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28 337 M 32 985 M 32 985 M
Net income 2020 4 638 M 5 399 M 5 399 M
Net Debt 2020 9 354 M 10 888 M 10 888 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,4x
Yield 2020 1,21%
Capitalization 162 B 188 B 188 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,03x
Nbr of Employees 101 150
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart SAP SE
Duration : Period :
SAP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 135,54 €
Last Close Price 135,64 €
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Klein Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Hasso Plattner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Luka Mucic Chief Financial Officer
Juergen Mueller Chief Technology Officer
Lars Lamadé Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAP SE12.73%187 862
ORACLE CORPORATION5.25%170 772
SERVICENOW INC.50.61%81 085
INTUIT INC.10.21%75 279
DOCUSIGN, INC.157.66%35 041
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.22.61%24 419
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group