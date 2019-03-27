Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Sapiens International Corporation N.V.    SPNS   ANN7716A1513

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.

(SPNS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sapiens International N : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 12:23pm EDT

HOLON, Israel, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, and a member of the Formula Group (NASDAQ: FORTY and TASE: FORT), announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains Sapiens' audited financial statements, can be accessed at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, as well as via the Company's investor relations website at https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/sec-filings/.

Sapiens International Corporation Logo

The Company will deliver a hard copy of its annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Corporate Communications, at (201) 250-9414 or yaffa.cohen-ifrah@sapiens.com.

About Sapiens
Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to over 450 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com.

Investor and Media Contact
Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah
Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Corporate Communications
Sapiens International
Mobile: +1-201-250-9414
Phone: +972-3-790-2026
Email: Yaffa.cohen-ifrah@sapiens.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sapiens-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-the-year-ended-december-31-2018-300819602.html

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORP
12:23pSAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended De..
PR
02/05SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Announces Complete Rebrand Highlighting Evolution to a..
PR
02/04SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on F..
PR
01/22SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Georgia Farm Bureau Goes Live with Sapiens' P&C Claims..
PU
2018SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Announces Enhancements to Its Life and Annuities Insur..
PR
2018SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Recognised as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for..
PU
2018SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Recognised as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for..
PR
2018SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Ecclesiastical Insurance Group selects Sapiens' Proper..
PU
2018SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Tier 1 South Africa Bank Expands its Use of Sapiens Li..
PU
2018SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PU
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.