SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.

(SPNS)
Sapiens International N : Completes Raising of $60m in Non-Convertible Debenture

June 8, 2020

June 8, 2020 -Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that it has completed the public offering of non-convertible series B debenture and the listing thereof on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange, for a sum of approximately $60M bearing an annual interest rate of 3.37%. Both institutional and private investors participated in the offering.

'We are very pleased to have completed the sale of the Series B debentures in Israel,' said Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens. 'The issuance of such debentures reinforces the market's confidence in our ability to utilize the proceeds from this offering properly and to repay this long-term debt in a timely manner.'

Al-Dor added: 'The proceeds from these debentures will allow us to repay our existing short-term bank loan of $20M, strengthen our balance sheet and liquidity, provide us with additional working capital to support our development needs, and enable us to pursue additional M&A opportunities.'

Following completion of the transaction, Sapiens will have $120M of available cash on its balance sheet and $120M of non-convertible debenture spread over the next 5.5 years, with the payments scheduled for January 1st , 2021 through January 1st , 2026. Following the transaction, Sapiens has a total net debt of 0 and is profitable and generating positive free cash flow quarter-over-quarter.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property & casualty, life, pension & annuity, reinsurance, financial & compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to over 500 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com.

Media Contact

Alex Zukerman

CMO and Chief of Strategy, Sapiens

+972 546 724 910

alex.zukerman@sapiens.com

Disclaimer

Sapiens International Corporation NV published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2020 14:47:00 UTC
