Sapiens International N : Completes Raising of $60m in Non-Convertible Debenture

June 8, 2020 -Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that it has completed the public offering of non-convertible series B debenture and the listing thereof on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange, for a sum of approximately $60M bearing an annual interest rate of 3.37%. Both institutional and private investors participated in the offering.

'We are very pleased to have completed the sale of the Series B debentures in Israel,' said Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens. 'The issuance of such debentures reinforces the market's confidence in our ability to utilize the proceeds from this offering properly and to repay this long-term debt in a timely manner.'

Al-Dor added: 'The proceeds from these debentures will allow us to repay our existing short-term bank loan of $20M, strengthen our balance sheet and liquidity, provide us with additional working capital to support our development needs, and enable us to pursue additional M&A opportunities.'

Following completion of the transaction, Sapiens will have $120M of available cash on its balance sheet and $120M of non-convertible debenture spread over the next 5.5 years, with the payments scheduled for January 1st , 2021 through January 1st , 2026. Following the transaction, Sapiens has a total net debt of 0 and is profitable and generating positive free cash flow quarter-over-quarter.

