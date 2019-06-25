Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sapiens International Corporation N.V.    SPNS   KYG7T16G1039

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.

(SPNS)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sapiens International N : Obstacles to Fighting Insurance Fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 07:20am EDT

Insurers are obviously super motivated to reduce instances of fraud that are draining their businesses, but existing obstacles will make success difficult to achieve.

  1. Insurers worry that serious spending on fraud will necessarily drive up premiums, which will alienate their cost-conscious customer base.
  2. They are also concerned that this increased spending may not yield significantly improved results. It's still difficult for many insurers to distinguish between actual fraud and anomalies/false positives.
  3. Multiple legacy systems and a lack of system integration make it nearly impossible for many insurers to harness the latest fraud-fighting technologies, severely hampering the chances for success. It also makes data integration difficult.

'…insurers are concerned about their ability to integrate data into their systems and poor data quality. One can expect that, with the growing use of technology, this, too, will likely become less of a concern. Of course, insurance companies also are sensitive to consumers' privacy concerns raised by the use of anti-fraud technology and have to ensure that their own data is safe from hackers and other potential security problems,' according to the New York Law Journal.

…But Insurers Are Motivated to Act

Despite the formidable obstacles, insurers are motivated to combat the fraud problem. They don't have a choice, because the consequences of inaction are too severe. For example, American insurers can be heavily fined by the U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control ('OFAC') if they are duped into insuring people (health and P&C policies) who have been placed on the 'specially designated nationals and blocked persons' list.

Anne Rawland Gabriel states in Digital Insurance that insurers are enthusiastic about the benefits of fraud technology, with over 40 percent adding to their 2019 tech budgets and only two percent shrinking those budgets. Two-thirds expect to acquire claims fraud detection technologies, with over 30 percent investing in underwriting solutions.

Her article, which is based on The State of Insurance Fraud Technology survey of 84 carriers by the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud and SAS, highlights the areas where insurers plan to spend new money:

  • Predictive modeling = 64 percent, vs. 19 percent in 2016
  • Social network analysis = 43 percent, vs. 16 percent two years ago
  • Artificial intelligence (AI) = 20 percent of insurers are planning purchases

These are all excellent, albeit related, approaches. Sapiens' NEW Infographic, Facts on Fighting Fraud for Insurers, offers some interesting statistics and strategies.

Eric Danis Eric Danis is a senior content specialist at Sapiens who manages Sapiens Spotlight and writes original posts. When not creating and editing content, or thinking about the Boston Celtics, Eric enjoys spending time with his wife and three energetic children.

Disclaimer

Sapiens International Corporation NV published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 11:19:38 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORP
07:20aSAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Obstacles to Fighting Insurance Fraud
PU
06/18SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Climate Change Strategies for Insurers
PU
06/12SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Fundamental Change in How Insurers Interact with Custo..
PU
06/06SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Digital Transformation is a “Metamorphosis&rdquo..
PU
01/22SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Georgia Farm Bureau Goes Live with Sapiens' P&C Claims..
PU
2018SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Recognised as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for..
PU
2018SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Ecclesiastical Insurance Group selects Sapiens' Proper..
PU
2018SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Tier 1 South Africa Bank Expands its Use of Sapiens Li..
PU
2018SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PU
2018SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Announces that Preferred Physicians Medical has Select..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 320 M
EBIT 2019 49,4 M
Net income 2019 20,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 38,52
P/E ratio 2020 30,35
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,61x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,38x
Capitalization 834 M
Chart SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.
Duration : Period :
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,4 $
Spread / Average Target -20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roni Al-Dor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Guy Bernstein Chairman
Roni Giladi Chief Financial Officer
Yaacov Elinav Independent Director
Uzi Netanel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.4.34%794
ORACLE CORPORATION24.30%171 703
SAP36.68%153 748
INTUIT33.27%61 718
SERVICENOW INC58.66%46 079
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.40.06%18 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About