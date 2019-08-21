Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sapiens International Corporation N.V.    SPNS   KYG7T16G1039

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.

(SPNS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sapiens International N : S1 Medical Goes Live with Sapiens' Workers' Compensation Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 08:53am EDT
North American cost containment and medical management firm is servicing the sixth-largest school district in the nation quicker and more efficiently with a joint S1 Medical & Sapiens' solution

Holon, Israel - August 21, 2019 -Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that S1 Medical, an independent cost containment and medical management firm that provides unique niche programs to the casualty market, has successfully launched Sapiens ClaimsGo for Workers' Compensation. The first major program being supported by the joint S1 Medical-Sapiens' solution is Broward County Public Schools, the sixth-largest school district in North America.

Sapiens ClaimsGo (formerly called StoneRiver CompSuite Claims) is a full‐featured solution developed for specialized and quick administration of workers' compensation policies and claims, offered in a hosted environment.

S1 Medical chose Sapiens' comprehensive solution for its end-to-end claims capabilities, particularly the ability to integrate with data reporting & managed care systems. S1 anticipates improved productivity through joint/cooperative usage of ClaimsGo, more effective automation, and resulting in better claims processing across their customer's claims management program.

'Due to the nature of our business, S1 Medical brought a third-party to the traditional two-party relationship between a claims system and its customer. The third-party brought its own user preferences, required training sessions and logistical requirements,' said Matt Pitts, managing partner, S1 Medical. 'Sapiens team members executed what was an on-time delivery of a complicated set-up. The availability, flexibility and open communication displayed by the Sapiens team facilitated collaboration, as well as a sense of confidence among both S1 and its customer.'

'Organizations have different needs when looking for a workers' compensation solution, depending on their unique markets and competitive landscapes,' said Roni Al-Dor, president and CEO, Sapiens. 'Sapiens offers a range of workers' compensation solutions to help firms find the best fit. We are pleased to welcome S1 Medical into the Sapiens family of customers and we look forward to continuing to work closely with them.'

ClaimsGo's intake of First Report of Injury (FROI) expedites entry into the claims processing lifecycle, and its processing architecture provides easy displays of what's important at a glance. Comprehensive data-capture guarantees compliance with regulatory reporting. Payment request processing includes multiple options and enables financial integrity.

About S1 Medical

A customer experience-focused, independent cost containment and medical management firm headquartered outside of Philadelphia (privately-held company). They offer a variety of unique containment solutions to carriers, TPAs, brokers, employers, injured workers and other managed care firms. For more information: www.s1-medical.com.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to over 450 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah

Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Corporate Communications

Sapiens International

Mobile: +1-201-250-9414

Phone: +972-3-790-2026

Email: Yaffa.cohen-ifrah@sapiens.com

Disclaimer

Sapiens International Corporation NV published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 12:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORP
08:53aSAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : S1 Medical Goes Live with Sapiens' Workers' Compensati..
PU
08/19SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Dentists' Provident Goes Live with Sapiens Solutions f..
PU
08/05SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on A..
PU
07/23SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on A..
PU
07/23SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : The Engine That Powers Insurtech
PU
07/22SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Opens a New Office Facility in Bangalore, India
PU
07/15SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : MSV Life Selects Sapiens' Solutions for its Digital Tr..
PU
07/15SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : 7 Top Tools for Fighting Fraud
PU
06/25SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Obstacles to Fighting Insurance Fraud
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 322 M
EBIT 2019 50,6 M
Net income 2019 26,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 36,6x
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,92x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,67x
Capitalization 939 M
Chart SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.
Duration : Period :
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,94  $
Last Close Price 18,79  $
Spread / Highest target 1,12%
Spread / Average Target -15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roni Al-Dor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Guy Bernstein Chairman
Roni Giladi Chief Financial Officer
Yaacov Elinav Independent Director
Uzi Netanel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.70.35%939
ORACLE CORPORATION19.31%176 732
SAP AG22.93%142 041
INTUIT38.60%70 732
SERVICENOW INC43.38%47 855
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.45.27%20 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group