Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.

(SPNS)
  Report  
News 
News

Sapiens International N : What's Happening to the Insurtechs?

09/03/2019 | 01:12pm EDT

Something very interesting happened to insurtech in 2018, according to Deloitte:

'While the number of InsurTech startups has decreased in the last year, investment and acquisition activity has continued to surge for established InsurTech companies..'

This is an interesting phenomenon, considering how much focus (digital ink, video clips, analyst reports, etc.) insurtech receives - the word 'insurtech' has practically become an industry buzzword.

Most of this buzz is well-deserved. Insurtechs have brought many worthwhile innovations to the insurance industry and they are certainly helping to accelerate digitalization and an improved customer experience, among other achievements. Some insurtech companies may literally help revolutionize the insurance industry.

But if we look with a more critical eye, we'll quickly realize that not all insurtechs were created equal. Many of them eventually fail, unfortunately, which is why the Deloitte report I quoted above refers to a narrowing of new insurtech launches:

'Many of those interviewed (including insurance companies, InsurTechs and accelerators) indicated that the 'gee whiz' investment stage has likely passed for most InsurTech areas at the moment, with capital providers focusing instead on giving an additional boost to those showing real progress rather than just potential.'

Karlyn Carnahan, head of the Americas in the Property & Casualty division at Celent, similarly wrote in an article from 2018:

'InsurTechs are incredibly creative and have tremendous potential to fundamentally transform the business, which is why we see so many startups in the space, and so much money being poured into them. But those who want to survive must find a way of gaining industry expertise, conserving cash, and avoiding the temptation of 'dumb money.''

Knowing that the insurtech world is inherently an unstable one, how can insurers benefit from the innovation without getting burned? One way is to trust the experts.

Sapiens is a global organization with over three decades of extensive experience in insurance innovation and technology. We seek out and identify the most relevant, advanced and innovative technology solutions for the insurance market. We then connect insurtech solutions to our Sapiens PartnerHub, from where we make these offerings available to insurers for their own use, and for the use of their customers.

Insurers can connect themselves and their customers to a range of third-party providers, including infrastructure, insurtech and more, without having to do the hard work of researching and selecting which insurtechs are worthy of partnership.

At the same time, insurtechs benefit from Sapiens' insurance market expertise and global presence, which enables them to optimize their value proposition to better serve market needs. This improves their chances of success in a market that becomes tougher as it moves from hype to business reality.

Ori Sarid Ori Sarid, a digital business development expert for Sapiens, leverages digital ecosystem partners to create synergy with Sapiens products and benefit our insurance customers. Prior to joining Sapiens, Ori Sarid held management positions at Gartner and NICE Systems and was CEO of a Fintech startup.

Disclaimer

Sapiens International Corporation NV published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 17:11:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 322 M
EBIT 2019 50,6 M
Net income 2019 26,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 36,5x
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,91x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,67x
Capitalization 937 M
Technical analysis trends SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,94  $
Last Close Price 18,75  $
Spread / Highest target 1,33%
Spread / Average Target -15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roni Al-Dor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Guy Bernstein Chairman
Roni Giladi Chief Financial Officer
Yaacov Elinav Independent Director
Uzi Netanel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.69.99%937
ORACLE CORPORATION15.30%173 663
SAP AG24.65%141 683
INTUIT46.49%74 755
SERVICENOW INC47.06%49 085
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.48.39%20 631
