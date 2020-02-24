Sapiens International N : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, and a member of the Formula Group (NASDAQ: FORTY and TASE: FORT), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Revenue $86.7 $73.3 18.3% $86.7 $73.4 18.1% Gross Profit $34.9 $27.9 25.3% $38.4 $31.3 22.6% Gross Margin 40.3% 38.0% 230 bps 44.3% 42.7% 160 bps Operating Income $10.2 $6.6 55.3% $14.3 $10.8 32.2% Operating Margin 11.8% 9.0% 280 bps 16.5% 14.8% 170 bps Net income (*) $6.8 $3.8 82.1% $10.6 $7.8 34.8% Diluted EPS $0.13 $0.07 85.7% $0.21 $0.16 31.3%

Revenue $325.7 $289.7 12.4% $325.7 $290.3 12.2% Gross Profit $129.5 $109.6 18.2% $143.0 $122.9 16.3% Gross Margin 39.8% 37.8% 200 bps 43.9% 42.4% 150 bps Operating Income $37.9 $23.0 64.5% $52.2 $39.6 32.0% Operating Margin 11.6% 7.9% 370 bps 16.0% 13.6% 240 bps Net income (*) $26.2 $13.8 90.4% $38.9 $28.1 38.6% Diluted EPS $0.52 $0.28 85.7% $0.77 $0.56 37.5%

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

"Sapiens finished 2019 on a very strong note with fourth quarter non-GAAP revenue reaching a record high of $86.7 million and non-GAAP operating margin improving by 170 basis points to 16.5%. For the full year, we advanced our business globally, growing revenue by 12.2% to $325.7 million, the high end of the annual guidance range, fueled by prior acquisitions that delivered increased market penetration with new products, particularly on the digital front. We grew our core business in both P&C, with double digit growth, and saw expansion in our L&A business towards the end of the year. Increased revenue, combined with significant operating leverage from our offshore operations, improved Sapiens 2019 non-GAAP operating margins by 240 basis points to 16.0%. This was a strong year of execution on many fronts, and I want to congratulate the Sapiens global team for their outstanding work in 2019," stated Roni Al-Dor. president and CEO, Sapiens.

"The Sapiens global team delivered one of our most successful years to date with 34 new logos for 2019." continued Mr. Al-Dor. Mr. Al-Dor concluded: "We are building a unified global platform of innovative digital insurance solutions and advancing our competitive position as a one-stop-shop for insurance software with enhanced products and services. The pipeline for 2020 is very robust and we see further opportunities to increase operating efficiencies and improve margins. We are introducing 2020 guidance for revenue in a range of $377 million to $383 million, and operating margin in a range of 16.0% to 16.5%."

Management will host a conference call and webcast today, February 24, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, restructuring and cost reduction costs, tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments, and acquisition-related costs, which pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted for valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalized of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles Non-GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for amortization and capitalization of capitalized software and amortization other intangible assets, stock-based compensation and acquisition-related costs, and valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenues. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures, and adds back payments related to investment in new campus in India, cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, and were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to over 450 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com

Forward Looking Statement

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expects," "believes" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement.

These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties, as well as certain additional risks that we face, please refer to the Risk Factors detailed in Item 3 of Part III of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent reports and registration statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

86,715

73,311

325,674

51,782

45,428

196,153

Gross profit

34,933

27,883

129,521

109,569



















Research and development, net

10,233

8,284

37,378

34,414

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

14,477

13,016

54,274

24,710

21,300

91,652

86,547



















Operating income

10,223

6,583

37,869

23,022



















1,019

829

2,768

3,957 Taxes on income

2,260

1,922

8,610

5,065







































Net income

6,944

3,832

26,491

14,000



















110

80

244

215



















Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

6,834

3,752

26,247

13,785







































0.14

0.08

0.53

0.28



















0.13

0.07

0.52

0.28





































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF INCOME

86,715

73,433

325,674

48,313

42,113

182,662

Gross profit

38,402

31,320

143,012

122,944



















Research and development, net

11,395

9,666

43,043

39,574

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

12,662

10,805

47,763

24,057

20,471

90,806

83,384



















Operating income

14,345

10,849

52,206

39,560



















1,019

829

2,768

3,957 Taxes on income

2,663

2,114

10,298

7,325







































Net income

10,663

7,906

39,140

28,278



















110

80

244

215



















10,553

7,826

38,896

28,063







































0.21

0.16

0.78

0.56



















0.21

0.16

0.77

0.56





































86,715

73,311

325,674

-

122

-

86,715

73,433

325,674

GAAP gross profit

34,933

27,883

129,521

-

122

-

1,499

1,247

5,668

1,970

2,068

7,823

38,402

31,320

143,012

122,944

















10,223

6,583

37,869

3,469

3,437

13,491

(1,162)

(1,382)

(5,665)

563

926

2,177

282

472

1,405

970

813

2,929

14,345

10,849

52,206

39,560

















6,834

3,752

26,247

4,122

4,266

14,337

(403)

(192)

(1,688)

10,553

7,826

38,896

28,063



















Revenues 86,715

82,643

79,529

76,787

36,712

34,794

33,104

13,530

12,581

11,750

10,412

9,541

8,390

14,523

13,358

12,524

Basic earnings per share 0.21

0.21

0.19

0.17

0.21

0.19

0.17

North America 41,787

44,413

39,216

38,149

30,273

33,881

32,193

4,087

3,515

3,670

3,870

2,917

2,775

Total 86,715

82,643

79,529

76,787

Cash-flow from operating activities 21,429

18,671

15,507

10,550

(1,541)

(1,570)

(1,392)

(973)

(1,079)

(641)

(6,325)

-

-

9,832

12,858

8,517

Capital expenditures related to new campus in India -

6,325

-

-

(**) 200

100

1,692

1,608

Adjusted free cash-flow 18,011

16,257

14,550

10,125

10,223

6,583

37,869

Amortization of capitalized software

1,499

1,247

5,668

2,533

2,994

10,000

(1,162)

(1,382)

(5,665)

282

472

1,405

970

813

2,929

-

122

-

14,345

10,849

52,206

926

948

3,470

15,271

11,797

55,676

Cash and cash equivalents

66,295

64,628

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

50,221

59,159

Investment in deposit

22,890

-

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

7,817

6,224













147,223

130,011











Property and equipment, net

16,601

8,515

Severance pay fund

5,106

4,699

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

228,691

231,348

Operating lease right-of-use assets

49,539

-

Other long-term assets

5,261

4,292













305,198

248,854











452,421

378,865











Trade payables

5,107

6,149

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

9,898

9,898

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

60,574

46,999

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

8,312

-

Deferred revenue

21,021

18,057













104,912

81,103











Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

58,850

68,577

Deferred tax liabilities

5,082

11,681

Other long-term liabilities

8,321

9,398

Long-term operating lease liabilities

43,394

-

Accrued severance pay

6,364

5,622













122,011

95,278























225,498

202,484











452,421

378,865

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables 10,514 (7,588) Deferred tax assets (6,441) (1,567) Other operating assets 6,726 509 Trade payables (1,476) (1,870) Other operating liabilities 6,667 (174) Deferred revenues 2,747 2,349 Severance pay 255 43





Purchase of property and equipment (11,474) (1,914) Investment in deposit (24,009) - Payments for business acquisition, net of cash acquired (1,554) (18,507) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 834 - Capitalized software development costs (5,665) (5,160)





Proceeds from employee stock options exercised 780 895 Distribution of dividend (11,009) (9,978) Repayment of Series B Debentures (9,898) - Repayment of loan (4) (237) Payment of contingent considerations (374) (61) Dividend to non-controlling interest (149) (47)





Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 66,295 64,628

Debentures Covenants

As of December 31, 2019, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures that it issued in September 2017, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders' equity (excluding minority interest): above $120 million .

. Actual shareholders' equity equal to $224 million .

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) bellow 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to 1.58%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to 0.07.

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation