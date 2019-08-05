|
Sapiens International N : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
08/05/2019 | 04:50am EDT
HOLON, Israel, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, and a member of the Formula Group (NASDAQ: FORTY) (TASE: FORT), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Summary Results for Second Quarter 2019 (USD in millions, except per share data)
GAAP
% Change
Non-GAAP
% Change
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Revenue
$79.5
$72.2
10.2%
$79.5
$72.5
9.6%
Gross Profit
$31.5
$26.9
17.1%
$34.8
$30.4
14.3%
Gross Margin
39.6%
37.2%
240 bps
43.8%
42.0%
180 bps
Operating Income
$9.5
$4.9
91.8%
$12.6
$9.6
31.4%
Operating Margin
11.9%
6.8%
510 bps
15.8%
13.2%
260 bps
Net income (*)
$6.8
$2.0
239.6%
$9.5
$6.4
49.5%
Diluted EPS
$0.14
$0.04
236%
$0.19
$0.13
45.4%
(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
"Sapiens priorities for 2019 are growth and margin expansion. In the second quarter we delivered on both of these goals. Top line non-GAAP revenue increased 9.6% and non-GAAP operating margin improved 260 basis points. Growth and profitability in the quarter tie directly to executing on our key objectives to win new customers, cross sell to existing customers, leverage our offshore capabilities, and scale revenue over our efficient cost structure. Our improving margins support our build-out of sales and customer support teams and our investment in our offshore capabilities, particularly in India. As we head into the second half of the year, our sustained performance gives us confidence that our strategy is working, and we are dedicated to further improving shareholder value through long-term, sustainable growth." said Roni Al-Dor, president and CEO, Sapiens.
"Looking out to the remainder of 2019, I'm encouraged by our pipeline of business and anticipate annual growth of over 10%. We are forecasting non-GAAP revenue in a range of $318 - $323 million, however we now expect revenues to be on the higher end of this range" concluded Roni Al-Dor. "The increase in revenue and the leverage from improved economies of scale allows us to increase the guidance for non-GAAP operating margin in a range of 15.6% - 15.8%, compared to our previous guidance of 15.2% - 15.6%"
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.
Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, restructuring and cost reduction costs, tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments, and acquisition-related costs, which pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.
Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.
To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.
Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted for valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalized of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles Non-GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for amortization and capitalization of capitalized software and amortization other intangible assets, stock-based compensation and acquisition-related costs, and valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenues. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.
The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures, and adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, and were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.
About Sapiens
Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to over 450 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com
Forward Looking Statement
Some of the statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expects," "believes" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement.
These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties, as well as certain additional risks that we face, please refer to the Risk Factors detailed in Item 3 of Part III of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent reports and registration statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
2019
2018
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
79,529
72,164
156,316
143,159
Cost of revenue
48,075
45,305
95,055
89,272
Gross profit
31,454
26,859
61,261
53,887
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
8,923
8,633
17,700
17,780
Selling, marketing, general and administrative
13,077
13,298
26,030
26,482
Total operating expenses
22,000
21,931
43,730
44,262
Operating income
9,454
4,928
17,531
9,625
Financial expense, net
434
1,316
1,488
2,154
Taxes and other expenses, net
2,154
1,483
4,001
2,514
Net income
6,866
2,129
12,042
4,957
Attributable to non-controlling interest
26
115
47
107
Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
6,840
2,014
11,995
4,850
Basic earnings per share
0.14
0.04
0.24
0.10
Diluted earnings per share
0.14
0.04
0.24
0.10
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)
50,002
49,785
49,994
49,779
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)
50,530
49,998
50,430
50,033
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
2019
2018
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
79,529
72,542
156,316
143,627
Cost of revenue
44,735
42,105
88,418
82,906
Gross profit
34,794
30,437
67,898
60,721
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
10,493
9,926
20,662
20,250
Selling, marketing, general and administrative
11,720
10,936
22,905
22,033
Total operating expenses
22,213
20,862
43,567
42,283
Operating income
12,581
9,575
24,331
18,438
Financial expense, net
434
1,316
1,488
2,154
Taxes and other expenses
2,580
1,762
4,865
3,488
Net income
9,567
6,497
17,978
12,796
Attributable to non-controlling interest
26
115
47
107
Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
9,541
6,382
17,931
12,689
Basic earnings per share
0.19
0.13
0.36
0.25
Diluted earnings per share
0.19
0.13
0.36
0.25
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)
50,002
49,785
49,994
49,779
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)
50,530
49,998
50,430
50,033
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
GAAP revenue
79,529
72,164
156,316
143,159
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue
-
378
-
468
Non-GAAP revenue
79,529
72,542
156,316
143,627
GAAP gross profit
31,454
26,859
61,261
53,887
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue
-
378
-
468
Amortization of capitalized software
1,390
1,152
2,731
2,407
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,950
2,048
3,906
3,959
Non-GAAP gross profit
34,794
30,437
67,898
60,721
GAAP operating income
9,454
4,928
17,531
9,625
Gross profit adjustments
3,340
3,578
6,637
6,834
Capitalization of software development
(1,570)
(1,293)
(2,962)
(2,470)
Amortization of other intangible assets
540
706
1,075
1,628
Stock-based compensation
288
499
741
1,086
Acquisition-related costs *)
529
1,157
1,309
1,735
Non-GAAP operating income
12,581
9,575
24,331
18,438
GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
6,840
2,014
11,995
4,850
Operating income adjustments
3,127
4,647
6,800
8,813
Tax and other
(426)
(279)
(864)
(974)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
9,541
6,382
17,931
12,689
(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.
Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Q3 2018
Q2 2018
Revenues
79,529
76,787
73,433
73,237
72,542
Gross profit
34,794
33,104
31,320
30,903
30,437
Operating income
12,581
11,750
10,849
10,273
9,575
Net income to Sapiens' shareholders
9,541
8,390
7,826
7,548
6,382
Adjusted EBITDA
13,358
12,524
11,797
11,236
10,385
Basic earnings per share
0.19
0.17
0.16
0.15
0.13
Diluted earnings per share
0.19
0.17
0.16
0.15
0.13
Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown
U.S. dollars in thousands
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Q3 2018
Q2 2018
North America
39,216
38,149
34,974
36,734
34,606
Europe
33,881
32,193
30,850
30,611
32,518
Asia Pacific
3,515
3,670
3,140
3,480
3,305
South Africa
2,917
2,775
4,469
2,412
2,113
Total
79,529
76,787
73,433
73,237
72,542
Adjusted Free Cash-Flow
U.S. dollars in thousands
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Q3 2018
Q2 2018
Cash-flow from operating activities
15,507
10,550
11,509
6,370
658
Increase in capitalized software
development costs
(1,570)
(1,392)
(1,382)
(1,308)
(1,293)
Capital expenditures
(1,079)
(641)
(204)
(831)
(402)
Free cash-flow
12,858
8,517
9,923
4,231
(1,037)
Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**)
1,692
1,608
790
-
256
Adjusted free cash-flow
14,550
10,125
10,713
4,231
(781)
(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities
(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.
Adjusted EBITDA Calculation
U.S. dollars in thousands
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
2019
2018
2019
2018
GAAP operating profit
9,454
4,928
17,531
9,625
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of capitalized software
1,390
1,152
2,731
2,407
Amortization of other intangible assets
2,490
2,754
4,981
5,587
Capitalization of software development
(1,570)
(1,293)
(2,962)
(2,470)
Stock-based compensation
288
499
741
1,086
Acquisition-related costs
529
1,157
1,310
1,735
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue
-
378
-
468
Non-GAAP operating profit
12,581
9,575
24,332
18,438
Depreciation
777
810
1,550
1,892
Adjusted EBITDA
13,358
10,385
25,882
20,330
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
77,282
64,628
Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
58,827
59,159
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
7,615
6,224
Total current assets
143,724
130,011
LONG-TERM ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
9,264
8,515
Severance pay fund
4,941
4,699
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
230,069
231,348
Operating lease right-of-use assets
54,106
-
Other long-term assets
4,885
4,292
Total long-term assets
303,265
248,854
TOTAL ASSETS
446,989
378,865
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
6,491
6,149
Current maturities of Series B Debentures
9,898
9,898
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
49,390
46,999
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
8,107
-
Deferred revenue
22,782
18,057
Total current liabilities
96,668
81,103
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Series B Debentures, net of current maturities
58,763
68,577
Deferred tax liabilities
9,692
11,681
Other long-term liabilities
7,723
9,398
Long-term operating lease liabilities
48,105
-
Accrued severance pay
5,946
5,622
Total long-term liabilities
130,229
95,278
EQUITY
220,092
202,484
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
446,989
378,865
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
U.S. dollars in thousands
For the six months ended June 30,
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
12,042
4,957
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization
9,262
9,886
Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures
84
94
Capital gain from sale of property and equipment
(129)
-
Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees
741
1,086
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:
Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
712
(2,416)
Deferred tax assets
(1,435)
(300)
Other operating assets
(356)
(886)
Trade payables
190
(4,853)
Other operating liabilities
152
(4,691)
Deferred revenues
4,760
6,888
Severance pay
34
56
Net cash provided by operating activities
26,057
9,821
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,720)
(879)
Investment in deposit
(1,119)
-
Payments for business acquisition, net of cash acquired
-
(18,203)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
821
-
Capitalized software development costs
(2,962)
(2,470)
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,980)
(21,552)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from employee stock options exercised
78
128
Repayment of Series B Debentures
(9,898)
-
Repayment of loan
(4)
(27)
Payment of contingent considerations
(120)
(61)
Dividend to non-controlling interest
(66)
(47)
Net cash provided by financing activities
(10,010)
(7)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
1,587
(522)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
12,654
(12,260)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
64,628
71,467
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
77,282
59,207
Debentures Covenants
As of June 30, 2019, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures that it issued in September 2017, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:
Covenant 1
- Target shareholders' equity (excluding minority interest): above $120 million.
- Actual shareholders' equity equal to $219 million.
Covenant 2
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to -3.51%.
Covenant 3
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to -0.15.
