Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Sapiens International Corporation N.V.    SPNS   KYG7T16G1039

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.

(SPNS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sapiens International N : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 04:50am EDT

HOLON, Israel, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, and a member of the Formula Group (NASDAQ: FORTY) (TASE: FORT), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Sapiens Logo

 

Summary Results for Second Quarter 2019 (USD in millions, except per share data)



GAAP

% Change

Non-GAAP

% Change


June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018


June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018


Revenue

$79.5

$72.2

10.2%

$79.5

$72.5

9.6%

Gross Profit

$31.5

$26.9

17.1%

$34.8

$30.4

14.3%

Gross Margin

39.6%

37.2%

240 bps

43.8%

42.0%

180 bps

Operating Income

$9.5

$4.9

91.8%

$12.6

$9.6

31.4%

Operating Margin

11.9%

6.8%

510 bps

15.8%

13.2%

260 bps

Net income (*)

$6.8

$2.0

239.6%

$9.5

$6.4

49.5%

Diluted EPS

$0.14

$0.04

236%

$0.19

$0.13

45.4%









 

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

"Sapiens priorities for 2019 are growth and margin expansion. In the second quarter we delivered on both of these goals. Top line non-GAAP revenue increased 9.6% and non-GAAP operating margin improved 260 basis points. Growth and profitability in the quarter tie directly to executing on our key objectives to win new customers, cross sell to existing customers, leverage our offshore capabilities, and scale revenue over our efficient cost structure. Our improving margins support our build-out of sales and customer support teams and our investment in our offshore capabilities, particularly in India. As we head into the second half of the year, our sustained performance gives us confidence that our strategy is working, and we are dedicated to further improving shareholder value through long-term, sustainable growth." said Roni Al-Dor, president and CEO, Sapiens.

"Looking out to the remainder of 2019, I'm encouraged by our pipeline of business and anticipate annual growth of over 10%. We are forecasting non-GAAP revenue in a range of $318 - $323 million, however we now expect revenues to be on the higher end of this range" concluded Roni Al-Dor. "The increase in revenue and the leverage from improved economies of scale allows us to increase the guidance for non-GAAP operating margin in a range of 15.6% - 15.8%, compared to our previous guidance of 15.2% - 15.6%" 

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast on August 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): + 1-888-668-9141; International: +972-3- 9180610; UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/ir-events-presentations/

If you are unable to join live, a replay of the call will be accessible until August 13, 2019, as follows:

North America: 1-877-456-0009; International: +972-3-925-5921

A recorded version of the webcast will also be available via the Sapiens website, for three months at the same location.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation,  restructuring and cost reduction costs, tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments, and acquisition-related costs, which pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted for valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalized of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles Non-GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for amortization and capitalization of capitalized software and amortization other intangible assets, stock-based compensation and acquisition-related costs, and valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenues. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures, and adds back  cash payments made for  former acquisitions in respect of  future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company,   and were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to over 450 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com   

Forward Looking Statement

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expects," "believes" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement.

These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties, as well as certain additional risks that we face, please refer to the Risk Factors detailed in Item 3 of Part III of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent reports and registration statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES   

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME   

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





  Three months ended


  Six months ended



 June 30


 June 30



2019


2018


2019


2018




 (unaudited)


 (unaudited)


 (unaudited)


 (unaudited)











 Revenue


79,529


72,164


156,316


143,159

 Cost of revenue


48,075


45,305


95,055


89,272











 Gross profit


31,454


26,859


61,261


53,887











 Operating expenses:










 Research and development, net


8,923


8,633


17,700


17,780


 Selling, marketing, general and administrative


13,077


13,298


26,030


26,482

 Total operating expenses


22,000


21,931


43,730


44,262











 Operating income


9,454


4,928


17,531


9,625











 Financial expense, net


434


1,316


1,488


2,154

 Taxes and other expenses, net


2,154


1,483


4,001


2,514





















 Net income


6,866


2,129


12,042


4,957











 Attributable to non-controlling interest


26


115


47


107











 Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


6,840


2,014


11,995


4,850





















 Basic earnings per share


0.14


0.04


0.24


0.10











 Diluted earnings per share


0.14


0.04


0.24


0.10




















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)


50,002


49,785


49,994


49,779










Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)


50,530


49,998


50,430


50,033

 

 

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF INCOME   

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)  





  Three months ended


  Six months ended




 June 30


 June 30




2019


2018


2019


2018




 (unaudited)


 (unaudited)


 (unaudited)


 (unaudited)











 Revenue


79,529


72,542


156,316


143,627

 Cost of revenue


44,735


42,105


88,418


82,906











 Gross profit


34,794


30,437


67,898


60,721











 Operating expenses:










 Research and development, net


10,493


9,926


20,662


20,250


 Selling, marketing, general and administrative


11,720


10,936


22,905


22,033

 Total operating expenses


22,213


20,862


43,567


42,283











 Operating income


12,581


9,575


24,331


18,438











 Financial expense, net


434


1,316


1,488


2,154

 Taxes and other expenses


2,580


1,762


4,865


3,488





















 Net income


9,567


6,497


17,978


12,796











 Attributable to non-controlling interest


26


115


47


107











 Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


9,541


6,382


17,931


12,689





















 Basic earnings per share


0.19


0.13


0.36


0.25











 Diluted earnings per share


0.19


0.13


0.36


0.25




















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)


50,002


49,785


49,994


49,779










Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)


50,530


49,998


50,430


50,033


 

 

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





Three months ended


Six months ended



June 30,


June 30,



2019


2018


2019


2018



(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)










GAAP revenue


79,529


72,164


156,316


143,159

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue


-


378


-


468

Non-GAAP revenue


79,529


72,542


156,316


143,627



















GAAP gross profit


31,454


26,859


61,261


53,887

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue


-


378


-


468

Amortization of capitalized software


1,390


1,152


2,731


2,407

Amortization of other intangible assets


1,950


2,048


3,906


3,959

Non-GAAP gross profit


34,794


30,437


67,898


60,721










GAAP operating income


9,454


4,928


17,531


9,625

Gross profit adjustments


3,340


3,578


6,637


6,834

Capitalization of software development


(1,570)


(1,293)


(2,962)


(2,470)

Amortization of other intangible assets


540


706


1,075


1,628

Stock-based compensation


288


499


741


1,086

Acquisition-related costs *)


529


1,157


1,309


1,735

Non-GAAP operating income


12,581


9,575


24,331


18,438










  GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


6,840


2,014


11,995


4,850

  Operating income adjustments


3,127


4,647


6,800


8,813

  Tax and other


(426)


(279)


(864)


(974)

  Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders


9,541


6,382


17,931


12,689











(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

 

 

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information 

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) 












Q2 2019


Q1 2019


Q4 2018


Q3 2018


Q2 2018











Revenues

79,529


76,787


73,433


73,237


72,542

Gross profit

34,794


33,104


31,320


30,903


30,437

Operating income

12,581


11,750


10,849


10,273


9,575

Net income to Sapiens' shareholders

9,541


8,390


7,826


7,548


6,382

Adjusted EBITDA

13,358


12,524


11,797


11,236


10,385











Basic earnings per share

0.19


0.17


0.16


0.15


0.13

Diluted earnings per share

0.19


0.17


0.16


0.15


0.13

 

 

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown 

U.S. dollars in thousands












Q2 2019


Q1 2019


Q4 2018


Q3 2018


Q2 2018











North America

39,216


38,149


34,974


36,734


34,606

Europe

33,881


32,193


30,850


30,611


32,518

Asia Pacific

3,515


3,670


3,140


3,480


3,305

South Africa

2,917


2,775


4,469


2,412


2,113











Total

79,529


76,787


73,433


73,237


72,542

 

 

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow

U.S. dollars in thousands



Q2 2019


Q1 2019


Q4 2018


Q3 2018


Q2 2018











Cash-flow from operating activities

15,507


10,550


11,509


6,370


658

Increase in capitalized software

      development costs

(1,570)


(1,392)


(1,382)


(1,308)


(1,293)

Capital expenditures

(1,079)


(641)


(204)


(831)


(402)

Free cash-flow

12,858


8,517


9,923


4,231


(1,037)











Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**)

1,692


1,608


790


-


256











Adjusted free cash-flow

14,550


10,125


10,713


4,231


(781)

(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation 

U.S. dollars in thousands  




Three months ended


Six months ended



 June 30


 June 30



2019


2018


2019


2018










GAAP operating profit


9,454


4,928


17,531


9,625










Non-GAAP adjustments:









Amortization of capitalized software


1,390


1,152


2,731


2,407

Amortization of other intangible assets


2,490


2,754


4,981


5,587

Capitalization of software development


(1,570)


(1,293)


(2,962)


(2,470)

Stock-based compensation


288


499


741


1,086

Acquisition-related costs


529


1,157


1,310


1,735

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue


-


378


-


468










Non-GAAP operating profit


12,581


9,575


24,332


18,438










Depreciation


777


810


1,550


1,892










Adjusted EBITDA


13,358


10,385


25,882


20,330


 

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands





June 30,


December 31,




2019


2018




 (unaudited)


 (unaudited)







 ASSETS












 CURRENT ASSETS






Cash and cash equivalents


77,282


64,628


Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables


58,827


59,159


Other receivables and prepaid expenses


7,615


6,224








Total current assets


143,724


130,011







 LONG-TERM ASSETS






Property and equipment, net


9,264


8,515


Severance pay fund


4,941


4,699


Goodwill and intangible assets, net


230,069


231,348


Operating lease right-of-use assets


54,106


-


Other long-term assets


4,885


4,292








Total long-term assets


303,265


248,854







 TOTAL ASSETS


446,989


378,865







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











 CURRENT LIABILITIES






Trade payables


6,491


6,149


Current maturities of Series B Debentures


9,898


9,898


Accrued expenses and other liabilities


49,390


46,999


Current maturities of operating lease liabilities


8,107


-


Deferred revenue


22,782


18,057








Total current liabilities


96,668


81,103







 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES






Series B Debentures, net of current maturities


58,763


68,577


Deferred tax liabilities


9,692


11,681


Other long-term liabilities


7,723


9,398


Long-term operating lease liabilities


48,105


-


Accrued severance pay


5,946


5,622








Total long-term liabilities


130,229


95,278













EQUITY



220,092


202,484







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


446,989


378,865

 

 

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands 



For the six months ended June 30,


2019

2018


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

 

Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income

12,042

4,957

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating

activities:



Depreciation and amortization

9,262

9,886

Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures

84

94

Capital gain from sale of property and equipment

(129)

-

Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees

741

1,086




Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:



Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

712

(2,416)

Deferred tax assets

(1,435)

(300)

Other operating assets

(356)

(886)

Trade payables

190

(4,853)

Other operating liabilities

152

(4,691)

Deferred revenues

4,760

6,888

Severance pay

34

56




Net cash provided by operating activities

26,057

9,821




Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchase of property and equipment

(1,720)

(879)

Investment in deposit

(1,119)

-

Payments for business acquisition, net of cash acquired

-

(18,203)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

821

-

Capitalized software development costs

(2,962)

(2,470)




Net cash used in investing activities

(4,980)

(21,552)




Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds from employee stock options exercised

78

128

Repayment of Series B Debentures

(9,898)

-

Repayment of loan

(4)

(27)

Payment of contingent considerations

(120)

(61)

Dividend to non-controlling interest

(66)

(47)




Net cash provided by financing activities

(10,010)

(7)




Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1,587

(522)




Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

12,654

(12,260)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

64,628

71,467




Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

77,282

59,207

 

Debentures Covenants

As of June 30, 2019, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures that it issued in September 2017, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

  • Target shareholders' equity (excluding minority interest): above $120 million.
  • Actual shareholders' equity equal to $219 million.

Covenant 2

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to -3.51%.

Covenant 3

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to -0.15.

 

 

Investors and Media Contact
Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah
Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Corporate Communications 
Sapiens International  
U.S. Mobile: +1-201-250-9414  
Mobile: +972 54-9099039   
Email: yaffa.cohen-ifrah@sapiens.com

 

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sapiens-reports-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-300896181.html

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORP
04:50aSAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
07/23SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on A..
PU
07/23SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : The Engine That Powers Insurtech
PU
07/22SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Opens a New Office Facility in Bangalore, India
PU
07/15SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : MSV Life Selects Sapiens' Solutions for its Digital Tr..
PU
07/15SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : MSV Life Selects Sapiens' Solutions for Its Digital Tr..
PR
07/15SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : 7 Top Tools for Fighting Fraud
PU
06/25SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Obstacles to Fighting Insurance Fraud
PU
06/18SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Climate Change Strategies for Insurers
PU
06/12SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Fundamental Change in How Insurers Interact with Custo..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group