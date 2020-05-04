Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Sapiens International Corporation N.V.    SPNS   KYG7T16G1039

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V.

(SPNS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 07/11
5842 ILa   -1.63%
04/27SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : 3 Key Characteristics of a Next-Gen PAS
PU
04/01P&C NEWS UPDATE #2 : The Corona Conundrum
PU
02/19SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sapiens International N : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 14, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 05:11am EDT

HOLON, Israel, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter that ended on March 31, 2020 on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

 

Sapiens Logo

 

Management will host a conference call and webcast on May 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): + 1-888-407-2553; International: +972-3-918-0610; UK: 0-800-917-9141

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/ir-events-presentations/

If you are unable to join live, a replay of the call will be accessible until May 23, 2020, as follows:

North America: 1-888-326-9310; International: +972-3-925-5925

A recorded version of the webcast will also be available via the Sapiens website, for three months at the same location.

About Sapiens 

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to over 450 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com.

Investor and Media Contact
Alex Zukerman
Chief Marketing Officer
IL: +972 546 724 910
Alex.zukerman@sapiens.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sapiens-to-announce-first-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-may-14-2020-301051725.html

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORP
04/27SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : 3 Key Characteristics of a Next-Gen PAS
PU
04/01P&C NEWS UPDATE #2 : The Corona Conundrum
PU
02/19SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N. : annual earnings release
02/17SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : 5 Tips for Curing the Annual Statement Headache
PU
01/07SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Acquires German-Based Insurtech sum.cumo to Expand its..
PU
2019SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : to Present at the 22nd Needham Growth Conference in Ne..
PU
2019SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : The Case to Replace
PU
2019SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Equitable Life of Canada Goes Live with Sapiens' Under..
PU
2019SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Two Interesting Acquisitions by McDonald's
PU
2019SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : 5 Business Benefits for P&C Carriers
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group