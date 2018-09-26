Sappi : Digital Solutions highlights dye sublimation paper portfolio at SGIA

Consistent high quality, flexibility and reliable production are hallmarks of Transjet® heat transfer dye sublimation papers

Sappi Limited, a leading global producer of speciality papers, will showcase the performance possibilities available to the market with its broad portfolio of Transjet® dye-sublimation papers at the SGIA Expo, scheduled for October 18 to 20 2018, in Las Vegas. Sappi Digital Solutions, formed by the acquisition of Cham Paper Group at the beginning of this year, will be located in booth 1997 at the show.

Stronger market presence

The establishment of this new division reflects Sappi's already significant presence in the dye sublimation market, and its strong dedication to this sector. The company continues to place considerable focus on this crucial and growing market segment, as will be evidenced by its extensive showing at SGIA.

Transjet® heat transfer sublimation paper, already in wide use in the industry, is the flagship brand for Sappi Digital Solutions. Transjet® is known for delivering excellent quality with fast ink drying, shorter heat dwell time and optimum ink consumption. It is ideal for a broad array of applications in both soft and hard goods, including sports apparel, fashion, soft signage, home textiles, shoes, skis, and it also offers grades compatible with industrial equipment.

Paola Tiso, Head of Digital Solutions, comments, 'Sappi Digital Solutions' broad portfolio of dye sublimation papers supports many industries in their quest to meet demand for individualization and speed to market. Customers need quality papers, fast solutions and excellent service. Sappi Digital Solutions offers complete assistance and dedicated partnership for this industry'.

Beyond dye sublimation papers, Sappi Digital Solutions also offers large format substrates up to 3.10 meters wide, optimized for inkjet printing for both indoor and outdoor applications using for CAD/Engineering or imaging printers. These substrates deliver the brilliant color and homogeneity that applications in technical printing and architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industries increasingly demand. Sappi's portfolio includes papers suitable for use with water-based, solvent or UV-curable inks as well as HP Latex inks.

At SGIA, Sappi Digital Solutions experts will be on hand to discuss the individual requirements of visitors to its booth and, to share details about its broad range of specialty products and services to educate and inspire attendees.