Sappi : Europe announces price increase for Packaging and Speciality Papers as of 1 October 2018

The continuous rise of input costs make further corrective pricing measures inevitable.

Therefore, Sappi Europe today announces price increases for all Packaging and Speciality Papers with effect of October 1, 2018.

The increase will be 8% for all uncoated grades including glassine and 6% for all coated grades for Flexible Packaging, Label Papers, Containerboard, Silicon Base Papers and Paperboard. The price rise will apply to all European and Overseas markets.

Your Sappi sales representative will reach out to you during the next weeks regarding your exact pricing details. Existing agreements will be certainly respected.