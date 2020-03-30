Log in
SAPPI LIMITED

SAPPI LIMITED

(SAP)
Sappi : Message from Sappi Europe's CEO

03/30/2020 | 07:38am EDT

Corona virus has continued to spread throughout Europe and across the world with governments introducing progressively more stringent measures to try to slow its exponential growth. At Sappi like everywhere we have felt the effect of COVID-19 come at us thick and fast.

Our offices and production facilities face the ever changing challenges that the spread of this virus brings. Safety is at the very heart of who we are and how we operate and ensuring that safety across the business has become our biggest focus as we do whatever we can to help flatten the curve. We have been implementing strict hygiene and social distancing rules in line with government advice for each of the countries we operate in.

All our production facilities across Europe continue to operate against all the odds showing the extreme levels of engagement, dedication and loyalty from our Sappi employees. We are continuing to serve our customers despite the extraordinarily difficult circumstance we are all operating under.

We thank our employees and customers who stand with us to continue to operate in these difficult times

Keep well, keep safe.

Yours sincerely

Berry Wiersum

CEO

Sappi Europe

Disclaimer

Sappi Limited published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 11:37:02 UTC
