Sappi : North America Appoints Mike Schultz as Vice President of Manufacturing

Cloquet, Minn. Mill Director with extensive safety record, commitment to sustainability tasked to lead North American operations

BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2019 -- Sappi North America, Inc., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and dissolving wood pulp, today announced the promotion of Michael 'Mike' Schultz to Vice President of Manufacturing for Sappi North America, effective Sept. 1, 2019. Schultz is currently the Managing Director of Sappi's Cloquet, Minnesota mill. This announcement follows the appointment of Mike Haws, current Vice President of Manufacturing, as incoming President and CEO for Sappi North America starting this October.

'Mike Schultz was a natural choice to step up and lead Sappi's manufacturing division here in North America,' said Haws. 'Throughout his tenure at the Cloquet mill, Mike has been the driving force behind highly successful sustainability, environmental and employee safety initiatives. I know that Mike's experience and proven track record will ensure a thriving future for the Sappi North America manufacturing organization.'

Schultz joined Sappi in 1990 and spent the next 30 years of his career driving numerous successes for the Cloquet mill. Following Sappi's acquisition of the mill in 2002, he became the Pulp Production Manager and was then appointed to Managing Director of the mill in 2007. During his experience at the Cloquet Mill, Schultz was instrumental in leading the pulp mill conversion project from 2011-2013, as well as implementing numerous safety initiatives which allowed the mill to surpass over one million hours without a lost time injury, five times. In addition to his work at Sappi, Schultz has served as President of Minnesota Forest Industries, and has been a two-time finalist for PPI's Mill Manager of the Year Award.

In his new role, Mike Schultz will oversee manufacturing operations at the company's four North American mills, Allentown sheeting facility and Westbrook Technology Center. He holds a Bachelor of Paper Science and Engineering degree from the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point.

Sappi is currently in the process of appointing a permanent replacement for Schultz. In the interim, Tom Radovich, Paper Business Manager for Sappi North America, will assume responsibilities of Managing Director of the Cloquet mill.

