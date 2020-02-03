Log in
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/03
35.88 ZAR   -5.90%
09:56pSAPPI : Q1 FY20 financial results
PU
2019SAPPI : joins Cepi in the 4evergreen alliance to boost the contribution of fibre-based packaging in a circular economy
PU
2019SAPPI LIMITED : Slide show results
CO
Sappi : Q1 FY20 financial results

02/03/2020 | 09:56pm EST

Sappi Limited (JSE: SAP, OTC: SPPJY) will release its Q1 FY20 financial results for the period ended December 2019 on Wednesday, 05 February 2020, at 08:00 South African time.

A conference call will be hosted by our Chief Executive Officer, Steve Binnie, at the following times:

16:00 - South Africa

15:00 - Europe (CET)

14:00 - United Kingdom

09:00 - United States of America (EST)

To participate in the above-mentioned conference call, please register here.

After your registration, you will receive all dial-in details as well as your personalised PIN. Please keep the PIN confidential.
The conference itself is operator managed. The operator will connect you directly to the conference call.
Please note that your PIN will be activated 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.
Please, dial-in approximately five minutes before the beginning of the conference call.

Webcast

To access the live webcast, please register here.

Financial results presentation

A slide presentation will be made available here at least one hour prior to the start of the conference call.

Financial results booklet

A financial results booklet will be made available here at least one hour prior to the start of the conference call.

Previous quarter results

View results from Q4 FY19.

Replay: (Available until 14 Fevruary 2020)

​International Toll: +27 10 500 4108
South Africa: 010 500 4108
United Kingdom (Toll-free): 0 203 608 8021
USA and Canada (Toll-free): +1 412 317 0088

​Passcode: 30387#

Disclaimer

Sappi Limited published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2020 02:55:07 UTC
