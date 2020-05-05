Log in
Sappi : Q2 FY20 financial results

05/05/2020

Sappi Limited (JSE: SAP, OTC: SPPJY) will release its Q2 FY20 financial results for the period ended March 2020 on Thursday, 07 May 2020, at 09:00 South African time.

A conference call will be hosted by our Chief Executive Officer, Steve Binnie, at the following times:

15:00 - South Africa

15:00 - Europe (CET)

14:00 - United Kingdom

09:00 - United States of America (EST)

To participate in the above-mentioned conference call, please register here.

After your registration, you will receive all dial-in details as well as your personalised PIN. Please keep the PIN confidential.
The conference itself is operator managed. The operator will connect you directly to the conference call.
Please note that your PIN will be activated 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.
Please, dial-in approximately five minutes before the beginning of the conference call.

Webcast

To access the live webcast, please register here.

Financial results presentation

A slide presentation will be made available here at least one hour prior to the start of the conference call.

Financial results booklet

A financial results booklet will be made available here at least one hour prior to the start of the conference call.

Previous quarter results

View results from Q1 FY20.

Replay: (Available until 18 May 2020)

​International Toll: +27 10 500 4108
South Africa: 010 500 4108
United Kingdom (Toll-free): 0 203 608 8021
USA and Canada (Toll-free): +1 412 317 0088

​Passcode: 32651#

Disclaimer

Sappi Limited published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 00:03:04 UTC
