SAPPI LIMITED
Sappi : Q3 2018 financial results

08/12/2018 | 08:40pm CEST

Announcement

Sappi Limited (JSE: SAP, OTC: SPPJY) will release its results for the third fiscal quarter FY18 on Monday, 13 August 2018 at 09:00 South African time.

A conference call will be hosted by our Chief Executive Officer, Steve Binnie, at the following times:

15:00 - South Africa

15:00 - Europe (CET)

14:00 - United Kingdom

09:00 - United States of America (EST)

To participate in the above mentioned conference call please register on: https://goo.gl/UdYcAZ

After your registration you will receive all dial-in details as well as your personalised PIN. Please keep the PIN confidential.
The conference itself is operator managed. The operator will connect you directly to the conference call.
Please note that your PIN will be activated 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.
Please dial-in approximately five minutes before the beginning of the conference call.

Webcast

A live webcast will be made available here at least one hour prior to the start of the conference call.

Financial results presentation

A slide presentation will be made available here at least one hour prior to the start of the conference call.

Financial results booklet

A financial results booklet will be made available here at least one hour prior to the start of the conference call.

Previous quarter results

View results from Q2 FY18.

Replay: (Available until 17 August 2018)

​USA and Canada (Toll-free): +1 412 317 0088
​United Kingdom (Toll-free): ​0 203 608 8021
International Toll: ​+27 (0)10 500 4108
South Africa: 010 500 4108

​Passcode: 15203#

Disclaimer

Sappi Limited published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2018 18:39:04 UTC
