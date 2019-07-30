Log in
SAPPI LIMITED

(SAPJ)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 07/30
51.67 ZAR   -2.88%
07/01SAPPI : becomes an International Stakeholder member of PEFC
PU
06/24SAPPI : and PerfectPattern boost print efficiency with OctoSprint
PU
06/17SAPPI : Lanaken PM8 successful start-up after rebuild
PU
Sappi : Q3 FY19 financial results

07/30/2019 | 08:10pm EDT

Announcement

Sappi Limited (JSE: SAP, OTC: SPPJY) will release its Q3 FY19 financial results for the period ended June 2019 on Thursday, 01 August 2019 at 09:00 South African time.

A conference call will be hosted by our Chief Executive Officer, Steve Binnie, at the following times:

15:00 - South Africa

15:00 - Europe (CET)

14:00 - United Kingdom

09:00 - United States of America (EST)

To participate in the above-mentioned conference call, please register here.

After your registration you will receive all dial-in details as well as your personalised PIN. Please keep the PIN confidential.
The conference itself is operator managed. The operator will connect you directly to the conference call.
Please note that your PIN will be activated 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.
Please dial-in approximately five minutes before the beginning of the conference call.

Webcast

To access the live webcast, please register here.

Financial results presentation

A slide presentation will be made available here at least one hour prior to the start of the conference call.

Financial results booklet

A financial results booklet will be made available here at least one hour prior to the start of the conference call.

Previous quarter results

View results from Q2 FY19.

Replay: (Available until 12 August 2019)

​International Toll: +27 10 500 4108
South Africa: 010 500 4108
United Kingdom (Toll-free): 0 203 608 8021
USA and Canada (Toll-free): +1 412 317 0088

​Passcode: 26319#

Disclaimer

Sappi Limited published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 00:09:08 UTC
