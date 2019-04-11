Log in
SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD

(2501)
Sapporo : Announcing the "YEBISU Guided Tour" at the Museum of Yebisu Beer

04/11/2019 | 11:18pm EDT

April 12, 2019

Announcing the "YEBISU Guided Tour" at the

Museum of Yebisu Beer

~New Tours to Start in English & Korean for Overseas Visitors~

We will begin providing an "YEBISU Guided Tour" to be conducted in English and Korean for overseas visitors at the Museum of Yebisu Beer operated by Sapporo Breweries, Ltd. on May 15th.

The Museum of Yebisu Beer welcomed over 250,000 visitors last year with the ratio of foreign visitors increasing in recent years to make up 30% of all current visitors.

These English and Korean tours will last 10 minutes longer than ordinary Japanese tours at 50 minutes. They will feature new content that introduces Japanese culture and places value on communicating with each customer in addition to introducing the history and product lineup of Yebisu Beer.

Through this tour, we at Sapporo Breweries hope that visitors from overseas will experience Japanese culture, including our unique omotenashi hospitality and Yebisu Beer, and learn what makes Japan great.

We will begin providing an "YEBISU Guided Tour" to be conducted in English and Korean for overseas visitors at the Museum of Yebisu Beer on May 15th. These English and Korean tours will feature new content that introduces Japanese culture and places value on communicating with each customer in addition to introducing the history and product lineup of Yebisu Beer. Through this tour, we hope that visitors from overseas will experience Japanese culture, including our unique omotenashi hospitality and Yebisu Beer, and learn what makes Japan great.

  • 1. Name

  • 2. LocationYEBISU Guided Tour Museum of Yebisu Beer

  • 3. Times

Inside Yebisu Garden Place at Ebisu 4-20-1, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo English Tour: every Wednesday at 12:40PM, 3:40PM (2 tours daily) Korean Tour: every Thursday at 12:40PM, 3:40PM (2 tours daily)

*When a National holiday falls on a Wednesday or Thursday, the guied tours are not operated.

4. Content

A 50-minute foreign language tour where participants can, in addition to learning about the history of Yebisu Beer and its products, experience Japanese culture and unfamiliar omotenashi hospitality through demonstrations of a Japanese-style toast and the proper way to pour a delicious can of beer, etc.

5. Cost

Adults ¥1,000 Under 20 years old ¥300

*Adults will receive two glasses of Yebisu Beer and an Yebisu Coin(1). Participants under 20 years of age will receive soft drinks.

(1)Yebisu Coins (¥400 value) can be used at the museum's Tasting Salon.

  • 6. Capacity

    18 persons (per tour)

  • 7. Reservations

Reservations can be made in the following ways: On our website

(https://kengaku.sapporobeer.jp/booking/booking.php?search_main_plan_id=5) *Currently,Online booking is only in Japanese.

Booking in English will be available from June. By phone (TEL 03-5423-7255) (Japanese)

*Reservations are accepted by phone/at the reception desk from 11AM-7PM.

(except for Mondays [or, in the case of a holiday, the following day]) *Reservations are first-come-first-served and will close when capacity is reached. Same-day reservations possible as long as capacity allows.

8. Schedule

April 16, 2019 11:00AM - Acceptance of reservations begin May 15, 2019 12:40PM - English tours begin

May 16, 2019 12:40PM - Korean tours begin

Disclaimer

Sapporo Holdings Limited published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 03:17:09 UTC
