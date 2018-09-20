Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sapporo Holdings Ltd    2501   JP3320800000

SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD (2501)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Sapporo : Launch of Sapporo Premium Beer Exports to China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 03:23am CEST

September 20, 2018

Launch of Sapporo Premium Beer Exports to China

Aiming to establish brand presence in China through collaboration with ABI

Sapporo Breweries Ltd. (the "Company") will resume its exports to China from October 2018 and make full-fledged entry into the Chinese market. In aiming to establish its brand presence in China, the Company will designate Anheuser-Busch InBev N.V. ("ABI")1 as the Master Distributor and commence sales consignments for Sapporo Premium Beer which is already being sold in North America, Asia, and Europe.

China is the largest beer consuming country on the globe2 and its premium segment of this market inclusive of imported beer brands is in particular continuing to exhibit dramatic growth. The Company also intends to gain a foothold in this market segment and expand its distribution channels. Given the recent popularity of Japanese brands fueled by growth of the Japanese food market and the increase in foreign tourists to Japan, the Company has determined that now is the right time to re-enter the market and launch sales consignments through a master distributor contract with ABI that commands a dominating market presence in the premium segment.

The Company is targeting sales of one million cases (20 x 633ml bottles120KHL) in 2022 through collaboration with ABI and aims to establish its brand in the expanding Chinese market.

Products scheduled for sales launch:

Product name:

Sapporo Premium Beer

Packaging:

330ml bottles, 650ml cans, 20L kegs

Sales date and areas:

Early November 2018 in cities mainly on along China's eastern seaboard,

including Shanghai and Beijing

Note 1: ABI's wholly-owned subsidiary Anheuser-Busch InBev (Shanghai) Beer Sales Co., Ltd. is the contracting party.

Note 2: Source: Brewers Association of Japan website

Disclaimer

Sapporo Holdings Limited published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 01:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD
03:23aSAPPORO : Launch of Sapporo Premium Beer Exports to China
PU
08/03SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD : Half-year results
CO
07/05SAPPORO : "Beverage, Additive Composition, and Method Relating to These" in Pate..
AQ
06/28SAPPORO : "Beverage, Additive Composition, and Method Relating to These" in Pate..
AQ
05/25SAPPORO : "Beverage, Additive Composition, and Method Relating to These" in Pate..
AQ
05/10SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD : 1st quarter results
CO
04/27SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD : Proxy Statments
CO
04/18SAPPORO : Notice Concerning the Conclusion of a Lawsuit against a Consolidated S..
PU
02/16SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD : Slide show results
CO
02/15SAPPORO : Notice Concerning Partial Amendments of the Articles of Incorporation
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Sapporo Holdings, Ltd. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Sapporo strikes deal for craft beer pioneer 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 537 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 8 709 M
Debt 2018 253 B
Yield 2018 1,76%
P/E ratio 2018 20,58
P/E ratio 2019 20,21
EV / Sales 2018 0,81x
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capitalization 181 B
Chart SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Sapporo Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2 464  JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masaki Oga President & Representative Director
Tsutomu Kamijo Chairman
Ikuya Yoshida Director, GM-Group Research & Development
Shigehiko Hattori Independent Outside Director
Teruhiko Ikeda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAPPORO HOLDINGS LTD-32.26%1 567
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-16.84%150 937
HEINEKEN-5.83%55 296
HEINEKEN HOLDING-3.20%26 893
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD2.23%22 826
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-12.55%21 157
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.