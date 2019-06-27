Sapura Energy : 1Q Net Profit Loss Narrowed, Helped by Better Top Line

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Sapura Energy Bhd. (5218.KU) said Thursday that its net loss shrank 20% on year in its first quarter, mainly helped by higher revenue and operating profit.

Malaysia's largest oil-and-gas services firm said its net loss in the three months ended April 30 totaled MYR109.09 million ($26.3 million) from a MYR135.73 million net loss a year earlier.

Revenue rose 93% to MYR1.63 billion from MYR845.17 million, mainly on the back of engineering, construction and drilling business, it said.

The oil-and-gas industry is expected to continue to operate in a challenging environment arising from market uncertainty and geopolitical risk, Sapura Energy said in a statement accompanying its earnings results.

Sapura's shares ended 6.4% lower at MYR0.295 prior to its announcement of its earnings.

