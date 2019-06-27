Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Sapura Energy Bhd    SAEN   MYL5218OO002

SAPURA ENERGY BHD

(SAEN)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sapura Energy : 1Q Net Profit Loss Narrowed, Helped by Better Top Line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 06:28am EDT

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Sapura Energy Bhd. (5218.KU) said Thursday that its net loss shrank 20% on year in its first quarter, mainly helped by higher revenue and operating profit.

Malaysia's largest oil-and-gas services firm said its net loss in the three months ended April 30 totaled MYR109.09 million ($26.3 million) from a MYR135.73 million net loss a year earlier.

Revenue rose 93% to MYR1.63 billion from MYR845.17 million, mainly on the back of engineering, construction and drilling business, it said.

The oil-and-gas industry is expected to continue to operate in a challenging environment arising from market uncertainty and geopolitical risk, Sapura Energy said in a statement accompanying its earnings results.

Sapura's shares ended 6.4% lower at MYR0.295 prior to its announcement of its earnings.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at Yantoultra.Ngui@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAPURA ENERGY BHD
06:28aSAPURA ENERGY : 1Q Net Profit Loss Narrowed, Helped by Better Top Line
DJ
04/12SAPURA ENERGY BHD : Malaysia's Sapura Energy Bhd Says It Secures New Contracts
DJ
03/25SAPURA ENERGY BHD : Malaysia's Sapura Energy posts first quarterly profit in six
RE
03/25SAPURA ENERGY BHD : Malaysia's Sapura Energy Logs Net Profit in 4Q
DJ
03/21EXCLUSIVE - MURPHY OIL CLOSING IN ON : sources
RE
03/03SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL : Wins Long-Term Contract to Deliver Communications to G..
AQ
02/20SAPURA ENERGY BHD : EBHN welcomes giant project
AQ
02/04SAPURA ENERGY BHD : Receives Shareholders Approval for Upstream JV
AQ
02/01OMV and Sapura Agree JV in Malaysia
DJ
01/24SAPURA ENERGY BHD : up after successfully raising about RM4b from rights issue
AQ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2020 5 771 M
EBIT 2020 346 M
Net income 2020 49,8 M
Debt 2020 8 827 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 63,00
P/E ratio 2021 18,00
EV / Sales 2020 2,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
Capitalization 5 033 M
Chart SAPURA ENERGY BHD
Duration : Period :
Sapura Energy Bhd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 0,41  MYR
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shahril bin Shamsuddin President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Hamzah bin Bakar Chairman
Ahmad Zakiruddin Mohamed Senior Vice President-Operations
Reza bin Abdul Rahim Group Chief Financial Officer
Hamid bin Bugo Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAPURA ENERGY BHD1 210
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED26.09%5 227
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING16.94%3 683
SUBSEA 720.67%3 640
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY13.07%2 840
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC21.93%1 777
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About