Sapura Energy Bhd : 2Q Net Loss Narrowed on Year

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Sapura Energy Bhd. (5218.KU) said net loss for the fiscal second quarter narrowed from a year ago, helped by better performance at its engineering and construction, and drilling businesses.

Net loss for the quarter ended July 31 for Malaysia's largest oil-and-gas services firm was 116.3 million Malaysian ringgit ($27.8 million), compared with net loss of MYR126.1 million a year ago, according to a stock exchange filing on Friday.

Revenue jumped 86.7% to MYR1.93 billion from MYR1.03 billion. There were no poll estimates provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

In a note accompanying its financial statement, Sapura Energy said the oil-and-gas industry continues to operate in a challenging environment.

The company said it is strengthening its resource capacity to address higher volume as well as to operate in new markets.

Sapura Energy added that its board is confident of further improvement in its performance going forward.

The stock ended the midday break 1.8% higher at MYR0.29 prior to the earnings release.

