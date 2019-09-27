Log in
SAPURA ENERGY BHD

SAPURA ENERGY BHD

(SAPNRG)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sapura Energy Bhd : 2Q Net Loss Narrowed on Year

0
09/27/2019 | 02:10am EDT

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Sapura Energy Bhd. (5218.KU) said net loss for the fiscal second quarter narrowed from a year ago, helped by better performance at its engineering and construction, and drilling businesses.

Net loss for the quarter ended July 31 for Malaysia's largest oil-and-gas services firm was 116.3 million Malaysian ringgit ($27.8 million), compared with net loss of MYR126.1 million a year ago, according to a stock exchange filing on Friday.

Revenue jumped 86.7% to MYR1.93 billion from MYR1.03 billion. There were no poll estimates provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

In a note accompanying its financial statement, Sapura Energy said the oil-and-gas industry continues to operate in a challenging environment.

The company said it is strengthening its resource capacity to address higher volume as well as to operate in new markets.

Sapura Energy added that its board is confident of further improvement in its performance going forward.

The stock ended the midday break 1.8% higher at MYR0.29 prior to the earnings release.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2020 6 028 M
EBIT 2020 406 M
Net income 2020 103 M
Debt 2020 8 685 M
Yield 2020 0,24%
P/E ratio 2020 42,2x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,19x
EV / Sales2021 1,85x
Capitalization 4 536 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 0,41  MYR
Last Close Price 0,29  MYR
Spread / Highest target 93,0%
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shahril bin Shamsuddin President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Hamzah bin Bakar Chairman
Ahmad Zakiruddin Mohamed Senior Vice President-Operations
Mei Mei Chow SVP-Financial Advisory & Portfolio Planning
Reza bin Abdul Rahim Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAPURA ENERGY BHD1 083
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED19.70%4 586
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING14.69%3 404
SUBSEA 713.38%3 047
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY15.18%3 012
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 496
