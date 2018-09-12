Log in
Sapura Energy Bhd : Malaysia's Sapura Energy Enters Into Heads of Agreement With Austria's OMV Aktiengesellschaft

09/12/2018 | 03:43am CEST

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR--Malaysia's oil and gas services firm, Sapura Energy Bhd. (5218.KU) on Wednesday said it has entered into heads of agreement with Austrian oil and gas company OMV Aktiengesellschaft to form a strategic partnership.

Sapura Energy said in a filing to the local bourse that the partnership entailed OMV expressing its intention to buy a 50% stake in Sapura Energy's wholly-owned exploration and production unit called Sapura Upstream Sdn Bhd.

The proposed transaction is based on an enterprise value of $1.6 billion, according to Sapura Energy.

Sapura Energy said both parties have agreed to continue ongoing negotiations on an exclusive basis.

Sapura Energy, one of Malaysia's largest oil and gas services firms has been evaluating various options including the potential listing of Sapura Upstream to strengthen its financials.

It recently proposed a rights issue to raise up to 4 billion ringgit ($965.2 million) after it slipped into a net loss of MYR135.73 million in its fiscal first quarter ended April, mainly due to weaker performance at its engineering and construction as well as drilling businesses.

The company is due to announce its fiscal second quarter earnings at the end of this month.

-Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

