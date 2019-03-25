Sapura Energy Bhd : Malaysia's Sapura Energy Logs Net Profit in 4Q

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Sapura Energy Bhd. (5218.KU), Malaysia's largest oil-and-gas services firm, returned to the black in its fiscal fourth quarter ended January, thanks to gain on disposal of 50% equity stake in a subsidiary involved in oil exploration and production.

Net profit during the November-January period amounted to 500.43 million ringgit ($123 million) compared with a net loss of MYR2.29 billion in the same period a year ago, according to local stock exchange filing on Monday. The result beat the mean estimate of a net loss of MYR1.32 million polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue during the quarter jumped 65% to MYR1.49 billion from MYR902.69 million a year ago, the filing showed. This was lower than the mean estimate revenue of MYR1.65 billion polled by Refinitiv.

In a note accompanying its financial statement, Sapura Energy said its board is confident that it is strongly positioned to grow and increase shareholder value.

The company said it is aggressively pursuing new opportunities in the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Caspian and the Americas.

"The expanding orderbook is expected to further boost asset utilization, thus contributing to improving the financial performance," it said.

The stock ended 1.5% lower at MYR0.34 at midday break prior to the earnings release.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com