Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Saputo Inc.    SAP   CA8029121057

SAPUTO INC.

(SAP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australian regulator flags concerns over Saputo's Tasmanian cheese business buyout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 08:46pm EDT

(Reuters) - Australia's competition watchdog on Thursday raised concerns about Canadian dairy firm Saputo Inc's acquisition of the Australian specialty cheese business of Japan's Kirin Holdings.

The deal would lead to a combination of the processing plants of the second and third biggest buyers of raw milk in the state of Tasmania, which currently compete separately with the biggest buyer, Fonterra.

"We are concerned that combining these two operators may lead to Tasmanian dairy farmers being paid lower prices for their raw milk," Australia Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) Deputy Chair Mick Keogh said in a statement.

Saputo announced in April that it planned to buy the specialty cheese business of Lion Dairy & Drinks, a unit of Kirin Holdings, for A$280 million ($189 million)..

The ACCC also intervened in Saputo's $1 billion acquisition last year of Australia's largest dairy processor Murray Goulburn, approving the deal only after the Canadian company agreed to divest a key asset.

(Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.11% 1.828 End-of-day quote.32.41%
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.40% 17.61 End-of-day quote.26.83%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.30% 16.67 End-of-day quote.9.86%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.75% 36.75 End-of-day quote.-22.39%
KIRIN GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -6.45% 0.29 End-of-day quote.130.16%
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD -1.99% 2237 End-of-day quote.-0.73%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.29% 102.45 End-of-day quote.12.89%
SAPUTO INC. 0.00% 42.06 Delayed Quote.7.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAPUTO INC.
10:15aSAPUTO : Announces Election of Directors
AQ
09:32aSAPUTO INC. : - financial results for fiscal 2020 first quarter ended june 30, 2..
AQ
08/08SAPUTO : beats expectations as Q1 profits drops despite higher revenues
AQ
08/08SAPUTO : Financial Results for Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
AQ
08/08REMINDER-SAPUTO INC. : 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Fiscal 2020 First..
AQ
08/07Australian regulator flags concerns over Saputo's Tasmanian cheese business b..
RE
07/18SAPUTO INC. : 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Fiscal 2020 First Quarter ..
AQ
06/17SAPUTO INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/12SAPUTO RENEWS COMMITMENT OF OVER $2. :
AQ
06/11Saputo Renews Commitment of Over $2.1 Million to the Grand défi Pierre Lavoie
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 15 017 M
EBIT 2020 1 067 M
Net income 2020 647 M
Debt 2020 3 841 M
Yield 2020 1,62%
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,35x
EV / Sales2021 1,27x
Capitalization 16 446 M
Chart SAPUTO INC.
Duration : Period :
Saputo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAPUTO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 42,94  CAD
Last Close Price 42,06  CAD
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lino Anthony Saputo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kai Bockmann President & Chief Operating Officer
Maxime Therrien Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Louis-Philippe Carrière Non-Independent Director
Anthony M. Fata Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAPUTO INC.7.32%12 405
NESTLÉ S.A.32.28%312 323
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL37.27%79 246
DANONE26.71%56 608
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-34.43%34 427
GENERAL MILLS35.90%32 518
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group