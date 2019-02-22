Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Saputo Inc.    SAP   CA8029121057

SAPUTO INC.

(SAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Saputo : Buys Dairy Crest for GBP975 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 03:14am EST

By Adria Calatayud

Canada's Saputo has agreed to buy U.K. cheese and spread-maker Dairy Crest Group PLC for 975 million pounds ($1.27 billion) in an all-cash deal, both companies said Friday.

Shareholders of Dairy Crest--which houses Cathedral City cheese and Clover margarine among its brands--will receive 620 pence a share in cash, which represents a 12% premium to Thursday's closing price, the companies said.

"Dairy Crest is an attractive platform for Saputo and fits well within our growth strategy," Saputo Chairman and Chief Executive Lino A. Saputo Jr. said.

Dairy Crest Chairman Stephen Alexander said the company's board will unanimously recommend the offer, as the acquisition should enable the business to benefit from Montreal-based Saputo's expertise and strong financial position to accelerate its growth plans.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIRY CREST GROUP PLC 12.61% 625 Delayed Quote.12.79%
SAPUTO INC. -0.19% 41.68 Delayed Quote.6.23%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAPUTO INC.
03:14aSAPUTO : Buys Dairy Crest for GBP975 Million
DJ
03:10aDAIRY CREST : Canada's Saputo to buy Dairy Crest for about $1.27 billion
RE
02:25aDAIRY CREST : Saputo Announces An Agreement To Acquire Dairy Crest Group plc, A ..
AQ
02/07SAPUTO : Profit Rises, Falls Shy of Estimates
DJ
02/07SAPUTO : reports $342M third-quarter profit, revenue boosted by acquisitions
AQ
02/07SAPUTO : Financial Results for Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2018
AQ
02/07REMINDER/SAPUTO INC. : Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results
AQ
01/23TSX futures gain as oil prices edge higher
RE
01/17SAPUTO INC. : Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results
AQ
2018UPDATE - THE BIG COOK UP :  Over 20,400 Meals Prepared by Saputo Employees for t..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 13 658 M
EBIT 2019 941 M
Net income 2019 635 M
Debt 2019 2 575 M
Yield 2019 1,59%
P/E ratio 2019 25,16
P/E ratio 2020 19,43
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Capitalization 16 202 M
Chart SAPUTO INC.
Duration : Period :
Saputo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAPUTO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 43,1  CAD
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lino Anthony Saputo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kai Bockmann President & Chief Operating Officer
Maxime Therrien Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Louis-Philippe Carrière Non-Independent Director
Anthony M. Fata Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAPUTO INC.6.23%12 238
NESTLÉ12.81%276 708
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL19.89%69 306
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.64%58 850
DANONE10.23%51 913
GENERAL MILLS20.57%28 017
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.