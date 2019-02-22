Saputo : Buys Dairy Crest for GBP975 Million

By Adria Calatayud

Canada's Saputo has agreed to buy U.K. cheese and spread-maker Dairy Crest Group PLC for 975 million pounds ($1.27 billion) in an all-cash deal, both companies said Friday.

Shareholders of Dairy Crest--which houses Cathedral City cheese and Clover margarine among its brands--will receive 620 pence a share in cash, which represents a 12% premium to Thursday's closing price, the companies said.

"Dairy Crest is an attractive platform for Saputo and fits well within our growth strategy," Saputo Chairman and Chief Executive Lino A. Saputo Jr. said.

Dairy Crest Chairman Stephen Alexander said the company's board will unanimously recommend the offer, as the acquisition should enable the business to benefit from Montreal-based Saputo's expertise and strong financial position to accelerate its growth plans.

