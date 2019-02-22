Saputo : Canada's Saputo Returns to Europe With GBP975 Million Dairy Crest Deal -- Update

(Adds context, analysts' comments and share price.)

--Canada's Saputo has agreed to buy Dairy Crest for GBP975 million in an all-cash deal

--The acquisition will see the Canadian dairy company return to Europe, where it closed operations in 2013

--Dairy Crest shares rose above the offer price on the back of the news, as investors applauded the bid

By Adria Calatayud

Saputo has agreed to buy U.K. cheese and spread-maker Dairy Crest Group PLC for 975 million pounds ($1.27 billion), in an all-cash deal that will see the Canadian dairy company return to Europe.

Shareholders of Dairy Crest--which houses Cathedral City cheese and Clover margarine among its brands--will receive 620 pence a share in cash, which represents a 12% premium to Thursday's closing price, both companies said Friday.

"Dairy Crest is an attractive platform for Saputo and fits well within our growth strategy," Saputo Chairman and Chief Executive Lino A. Saputo Jr. said.

Saputo said it seeks to enter the U.K. market and increase its international presence by acquiring Dairy Crest. The company doesn't currently have operations in Europe, but ran a small operation there before pulling the plug in 2013.

In a call with analysts earlier this month, Mr. Saputo said the company was exploring acquisition opportunities in New Zealand, the U.S. and Europe.

Dairy Crest Chairman Stephen Alexander said the company's board will unanimously recommend the offer, as the acquisition should enable the business to benefit from Montreal-based Saputo's expertise and strong financial position to accelerate its growth plans.

Shares in Dairy Crest at 1201 GMT traded 13% higher at 627 pence, above the offer price.

Analysts at Jefferies said in a research note that FTSE 250-listed Dairy Crest had fetched a robust price in light of recent deals in the U.K. food industry. The average analyst target price for the company is 518 pence, 20% below the offer price.

"Cathedral City owner Dairy Crest sold its milk business in 2015 to focus on cheese and spreads. Unfortunately, shareholders haven't been richly rewarded over the past few years, with the share price drifting sideways and then downwards," said Russ Mould, investment director at investment platform AJ Bell.

Mr. Mould said the acquisition would represent a pleasant surprise for Dairy Crest shareholders, given that the company's shares hadn't reached that offer-price level since September 2017.

