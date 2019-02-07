Saputo : Profit Rises, Falls Shy of Estimates

By Kiana Cornish



Saputo Inc. (SAP.T) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of 342 million Canadian dollars ($256.8 million), or C$0.87 a share, up from C$337 million, or C$0.86 a share, in the year-ago quarter.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were C$0.44 a share, down from C$0.47 a share a year earlier.

Revenue for the Montreal-based company rose to C$3.58 billion from C$3.02 billion a year earlier.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting adjusted earnings of C$0.45 a share on C$3.52 billion in revenue.

Write to Kiana Cornish at kiana.cornish@wsj.com