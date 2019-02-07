Log in
SAPUTO INC. (SAP)
Saputo : Profit Rises, Falls Shy of Estimates

02/07/2019 | 01:05pm EST

By Kiana Cornish

Saputo Inc. (SAP.T) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of 342 million Canadian dollars ($256.8 million), or C$0.87 a share, up from C$337 million, or C$0.86 a share, in the year-ago quarter.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were C$0.44 a share, down from C$0.47 a share a year earlier.

Revenue for the Montreal-based company rose to C$3.58 billion from C$3.02 billion a year earlier.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting adjusted earnings of C$0.45 a share on C$3.52 billion in revenue.

Write to Kiana Cornish at kiana.cornish@wsj.com

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 13 633 M
EBIT 2019 960 M
Net income 2019 639 M
Debt 2019 2 544 M
Yield 2019 1,67%
P/E ratio 2019 23,38
P/E ratio 2020 18,00
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
Capitalization 15 370 M
Chart SAPUTO INC.
Duration : Period :
Saputo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAPUTO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 42,6  CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lino Anthony Saputo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kai Bockmann President & Chief Operating Officer
Maxime Therrien Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Louis-Philippe Carrière Non-Independent Director
Anthony M. Fata Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAPUTO INC.0.84%11 601
NESTLÉ9.00%265 727
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL15.41%67 167
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.80%58 155
DANONE5.35%50 439
GENERAL MILLS14.56%26 167
