Saputo Proudly Supports Dairy Goat Welfare Research at Iowa State University

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. ("Saputo" or the "Company") (TSX:SAP) is proud to announce its support for a dairy goat welfare research project at Iowa State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. The Company will contribute $100,000 over the next two years to the development of benchmarking and training materials in dairy goat care and handling, as well as producer outreach workshops.



The funding for this research project, led by renowned veterinary medicine specialist Dr. Paul J. Plummer, DVM, PhD, is part of the Company’s efforts to collaborate with industry stakeholders to improve dairy goat welfare standards. As a global dairy processor, Saputo will continue to demonstrate leadership in this regard. High quality dairy products begin with high quality milk from healthy and well-cared for animals. Accordingly, Saputo is committed to supporting initiatives and programs that promote communication, awareness and training opportunities for dairy production welfare issues. To learn more, please visit www.saputo.com/Our-Promise/Responsible-Sourcing.

