Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Saputo Inc.    SAP   CA8029121057

SAPUTO INC. (SAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Saputo Proudly Supports Dairy Goat Welfare Research at Iowa State University

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 09:00pm CEST

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. ("Saputo" or the "Company") (TSX:SAP) is proud to announce its support for a dairy goat welfare research project at Iowa State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. The Company will contribute $100,000 over the next two years to the development of benchmarking and training materials in dairy goat care and handling, as well as producer outreach workshops.

The funding for this research project, led by renowned veterinary medicine specialist Dr. Paul J. Plummer, DVM, PhD, is part of the Company’s efforts to collaborate with industry stakeholders to improve dairy goat welfare standards. As a global dairy processor, Saputo will continue to demonstrate leadership in this regard. High quality dairy products begin with high quality milk from healthy and well-cared for animals. Accordingly, Saputo is committed to supporting initiatives and programs that promote communication, awareness and training opportunities for dairy production welfare issues. To learn more, please visit www.saputo.com/Our-Promise/Responsible-Sourcing.

About Saputo

Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products and dairy ingredients. Saputo is one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, the largest cheese manufacturer and the leading fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, the top dairy processor in Australia and the second largest in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. Our products are sold in several countries under well-known brand names such as Saputo, Alexis de Portneuf, Armstrong, COON, Cracker Barrel*, Dairyland, DairyStar, Devondale, Friendship Dairies, Frigo Cheese Heads, La Paulina, Milk2Go/Lait’s Go, Montchevre, Murray Goulburn Ingredients, Neilson, Nutrilait, Scotsburn*, Stella, Sungold, Treasure Cave and Woolwich Dairy. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAP”.

*Trademark used under licence.

Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAPUTO INC.
09:00pSaputo Proudly Supports Dairy Goat Welfare Research at Iowa State University
GL
08/07SAPUTO : Announces Election of Directors
AQ
08/07SAPUTO : Q1 profit falls as various factors combine to offset higher revenue
AQ
08/07SAPUTO INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/07SAPUTO : IIROC Trade Resumption - SAP
AQ
08/07SAPUTO : Financial Results for Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
AQ
08/07SAPUTO : IIROC Trading Halt - SAP
AQ
08/07SAPUTO : REMINDER/2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Fiscal 2019 First Quar..
AQ
07/20Today's Research Reports on Gourmet Ocean Products, RYU Apparel, Saputo and N..
AC
07/19SAPUTO : 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Resul..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/12Saputo Inc. (SAPIF) CEO Lino Saputo on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transc.. 
08/11Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of.. 
08/07Saputo beats by $0.06 
08/05Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of.. 
07/18Saputo to sell its Koroit plant in Victoria, Australia 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 13 811 M
EBIT 2019 1 051 M
Net income 2019 719 M
Debt 2019 2 419 M
Yield 2019 1,58%
P/E ratio 2019 20,05
P/E ratio 2020 18,37
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Capitalization 15 941 M
Chart SAPUTO INC.
Duration : Period :
Saputo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAPUTO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 44,6  CAD
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lino Anthony Saputo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kai Bockmann President & Chief Operating Officer
Maxime Therrien Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Louis-Philippe Carrière Non-Independent Director
Anthony M. Fata Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAPUTO INC.-8.57%12 187
NESTLÉ-3.39%247 840
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.46%72 273
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-2.17%61 449
DANONE-2.72%52 459
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY24.60%27 606
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.